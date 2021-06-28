Log in
    FLS   DK0010234467

FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S

(FLS)
FLSmidth A/S : GE names Jan Kjaersgaard as chief of offshore wind business

06/28/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
(Reuters) - General Electric Co named Jan Kjaersgaard as the new chief executive of its offshore wind business, effective Monday.

He will succeed John Lavelle, who is retiring after 40 years with the company.

Kjaersgaard has previously served as the chief executive of Siemens Wind Power Americas, and was heading the cement business at FLSmidth & Co A/S before joining GE.

Lavelle plans to stay on board to assist with the transition of responsibilities over the next several months.

Under Lavelle, GE installed the first ever offshore wind farm in the United States and expanded the presence of the business in Europe, China and Japan, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


Financials
Sales 2021 16 582 M 2 660 M 2 660 M
Net income 2021 398 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 749 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 12 568 M 2 017 M 2 016 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 10 189
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
Duration : Period :
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 250,60 DKK
Average target price 256,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schulz Group Chief Executive Officer
Roland Munkerod Andersen Group Chief Financial Officer
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Tom Knutzen Vice Chairman
Richard Robinson Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S7.65%2 019
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.15.21%592
IMDEX LIMITED11.88%581
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-50.00%367
MACA LIMITED-35.80%194
GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED23.77%184