More about the company
FLSmidth & Co. A/S specializes in engineering and construction services for production facilities and equipment, primarily intended for the cement and mining industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of industrial plants and equipment (40.8%): cement plants, electrical power plants, control and cleaning systems, handling equipment, boilers, conveyers, pumps, etc.; - other (59.2%): sales of spare parts, maintenance and training services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (0.3%), Europe/North Africa/Russia (18.4%), North America (24.1%), Latin America (23.3%), Asia (9.2%), Australia (8.8%), and other (15.9%).
2023-11-09 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
292.60DKK
Average target price
340.78DKK
Spread / Average Target
+16.47%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.47%
|2 434 M $
|+33.27%
|2 822 M $
|-17.19%
|615 M $
|-9.89%
|535 M $
|-22.05%
|505 M $
|-24.30%
|375 M $
|-19.89%
|290 M $
|+0.63%
|230 M $
|-15.06%
|97 M $
|-3.42%
|88 M $