FLSmidth & Co. A/S specializes in engineering and construction services for production facilities and equipment, primarily intended for the cement and mining industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of industrial plants and equipment (40.8%): cement plants, electrical power plants, control and cleaning systems, handling equipment, boilers, conveyers, pumps, etc.; - other (59.2%): sales of spare parts, maintenance and training services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (0.3%), Europe/North Africa/Russia (18.4%), North America (24.1%), Latin America (23.3%), Asia (9.2%), Australia (8.8%), and other (15.9%).