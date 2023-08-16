  1. Markets
Security FLS

FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S

Equities FLS DK0010234467

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07:06:58 2023-08-16 am EDT
285.90 DKK -2.29% -12.78% +13.31%
12:26pm FLSMIDTH & CO : H123: raised guidance for FY23 does not tell the whole story... Alphavalue
Aug. 15 Nordic Stocks Decreased Tuesday; Hexatronic Group Took Biggest Hit DJ

FLSMIDTH & CO : H123: raised guidance for FY23 does not tell the whole story...

Today at 06:26 am

Nordic Stocks Decreased Tuesday; Hexatronic Group Took Biggest Hit DJ
Transcript : FLSmidth & Co. A/S, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2023 CI
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Nordic Stocks Closed Up Tuesday; Novo Nordisk Series B Led Increases DJ
Flsmidth & Co. A/S Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Fiscal Year 2023 CI
Denmark’s FLSmidth Lands DKK530 Million Equipment Order From Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden MT
Silver One Resources Highlights Final Metallurgical Results of Column Leach Tests From Candelaria Silver Mine, Nevada; Begins Extra Testing MT
FLSmidth's Cement Unit Offloads Advanced Filtration Technologies Business MT
FLSmidth Narrows FY23 Revenue Guidance Amid Sale of Advanced Filtration Technologies Business MT
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Updates Earnings Guidance for the Full Fiscal Year 2023 CI
FLSmidth to Deliver a Wide Range of MissionZero Mineral Processing Equipment to a Major Gold Mine in Australia CI
FLSmidth Receives DKK515 Million Order from Australian Miner MT
Rainbow Heavy to Buy Danish Firm FLSmidth's Global Bulk Materials Handling Business MT
Is the Fed's message bizarre? ZB
FLSmidth to Offload Material Handling Tech Assets Under Noncore Activities Segment Exit Plan MT
Koch Solutions Gmbh signed an Asset Purchase & Transfer Agreement to acquire non-core activities material handling technology assets of FLSmidth. CI
FLSmidth Buys Rubber Products Manufacturer Morse Rubber MT
FLSmidth & Co. A/S acquired Morse Marine Bearings. CI
FLSMIDTH & CO : Integrating the Q123 results Alphavalue
FLSMIDTH & CO : Q123 results: fairly sound and on track to meet the FY23 targets. Alphavalue
Transcript : FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023 CI
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Flsmidth & Co. A/S Maintains Earnings Guidance for the Full Fiscal Year 2023 CI
Copper industry warns of looming supply gap without more mines RE

Chart FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Chart FLSmidth & Co. A/S
Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co. A/S specializes in engineering and construction services for production facilities and equipment, primarily intended for the cement and mining industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of industrial plants and equipment (40.8%): cement plants, electrical power plants, control and cleaning systems, handling equipment, boilers, conveyers, pumps, etc.; - other (59.2%): sales of spare parts, maintenance and training services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (0.3%), Europe/North Africa/Russia (18.4%), North America (24.1%), Latin America (23.3%), Asia (9.2%), Australia (8.8%), and other (15.9%).
Sector
Mining Support Services & Equipment
Calendar
2023-11-09 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
292.60DKK
Average target price
340.78DKK
Spread / Average Target
+16.47%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Mining Support Services & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
Chart Analysis FLSmidth & Co. A/S
+13.47% 2 434 M $
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis JCHX Mining Management Co.,Ltd.
+33.27% 2 822 M $
IMDEX LIMITED
Chart Analysis Imdex Limited
-17.19% 615 M $
PERENTI LIMITED
Chart Analysis Perenti Limited
-9.89% 535 M $
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.
Chart Analysis Major Drilling Group International Inc.
-22.05% 505 M $
TIANJIN MEITENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Chart Analysis Tianjin Meiteng Technology Co., Ltd
-24.30% 375 M $
BOART LONGYEAR GROUP LTD.
Chart Analysis Boart Longyear Group Ltd.
-19.89% 290 M $
PT SAMINDO RESOURCES TBK
Chart Analysis PT Samindo Resources Tbk
+0.63% 230 M $
MASTER DRILLING GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis Master Drilling Group Limited
-15.06% 97 M $
GEODRILL LIMITED
Chart Analysis Geodrill Limited
-3.42% 88 M $
Other Mining Support Services & Equipment
