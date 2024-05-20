Stock FLS FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Equities

FLS

DK0010234467

Mining Support Services & Equipment

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
Other stock markets
 10:59:58 2024-05-17 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
386.6 DKK -1.38% Intraday chart for FLSmidth & Co. A/S +6.38% +34.61%
07:14am FLSMIDTH & CO : Q124: lower sales but better margins, as expected Alphavalue
May. 15 Transcript : FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 15, 2024
Chart FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Chart FLSmidth & Co. A/S
More charts

Company Profile

Flsmidth & Co A/S is a Denmark-based provider of equipment and services for cement and minerals industries. The Company supplies products from single machinery to complete cement plants and minerals processing solutions, including services before, during and after the construction. The Companyâs activities are divided into four segments: Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals and Cement. The Cement segment embraces cement projects, customized cement equipment, as well as cement operation and maintenance. The Minerals segment comprises mining projects and engineered mineral processing and handling equipment. The Customer Services segment services to installed base mainly delivered by the Cement and Minerals segments, and the Product Companies segment offers standardized products sold directly to end customers, peers and into FLSmidth Cement and Minerals projects. The Product Companies segment provides parts and other aftermarket services to its own installed base.
Sector
Mining Support Services & Equipment
Calendar
2024-08-15 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
386.6 DKK
Average target price
381.9 DKK
Spread / Average Target
-1.22%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

