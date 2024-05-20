Flsmidth & Co A/S is a Denmark-based provider of equipment and services for cement and minerals industries. The Company supplies products from single machinery to complete cement plants and minerals processing solutions, including services before, during and after the construction. The Companyâs activities are divided into four segments: Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals and Cement. The Cement segment embraces cement projects, customized cement equipment, as well as cement operation and maintenance. The Minerals segment comprises mining projects and engineered mineral processing and handling equipment. The Customer Services segment services to installed base mainly delivered by the Cement and Minerals segments, and the Product Companies segment offers standardized products sold directly to end customers, peers and into FLSmidth Cement and Minerals projects. The Product Companies segment provides parts and other aftermarket services to its own installed base.