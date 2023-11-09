Stock FLS FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
PDF Report : FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Equities

FLS

DK0010234467

Mining Support Services & Equipment

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
Other stock markets
 10:59:34 2023-11-09 am EST
283.60 DKK +6.86% +6.06% +12.67%
05:34pm FLSMIDTH & CO : Very decent Q323 results prompt an upward revision of our forecasts and recommendation. Alphavalue
02:52pm FLSMIDTH & CO : Q323: fine despite the ongoing pain in Cement. Alphavalue
Latest news about FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSMIDTH & CO : Very decent Q323 results prompt an upward revision of our forecasts and recommendation. Alphavalue
FLSMIDTH & CO : Q323: fine despite the ongoing pain in Cement. Alphavalue
FLSMIDTH & CO : The very decent Q323 results prompt an upward revision of forecasts and recommendation. Alphavalue
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Updates Earnings Guidance for the Full Fiscal Year 2023 CI
FLSmidth to Open New Service Center in US, Expand Site in Kazakhstan MT
Nordic Stocks Rose Friday; NKT Topped Leaders DJ
FLSmidth & Co. A/S to Deliver Three Top Service Design Gyratory Crushers to A South American Copper Mine CI
FLSmidth Meets Conditions for Material Handling Asset Transfer to Koch Solutions MT
Koch Solutions Gmbh completed the acquisition of non-core activities material handling technology assets of FLSmidth. CI
FLSMIDTH & CO : What goes up must come down… Alphavalue
FLSmidth & Co. A/S announced that it expects to receive DKK 693 million in funding from Altor Equity Partners AB CI
FLSMIDTH & CO : H123: raised guidance for FY23 does not tell the whole story... Alphavalue
Nordic Stocks Decreased Tuesday; Hexatronic Group Took Biggest Hit DJ
Transcript : FLSmidth & Co. A/S, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2023 CI
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Nordic Stocks Closed Up Tuesday; Novo Nordisk Series B Led Increases DJ
Flsmidth & Co. A/S Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Fiscal Year 2023 CI
Denmark’s FLSmidth Lands DKK530 Million Equipment Order From Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden MT
Silver One Resources Highlights Final Metallurgical Results of Column Leach Tests From Candelaria Silver Mine, Nevada; Begins Extra Testing MT
FLSmidth's Cement Unit Offloads Advanced Filtration Technologies Business MT
FLSmidth Narrows FY23 Revenue Guidance Amid Sale of Advanced Filtration Technologies Business MT
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Updates Earnings Guidance for the Full Fiscal Year 2023 CI
Micronics Engineered Filtration Group, Inc. acquired Advanced Filtration Technologies business from FLSmidth & Co. A/S. CI
FLSmidth to Deliver a Wide Range of MissionZero Mineral Processing Equipment to a Major Gold Mine in Australia CI

Chart FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co. A/S specializes in engineering and construction services for production facilities and equipment, primarily intended for the cement and mining industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of industrial plants and equipment (40.8%): cement plants, electrical power plants, control and cleaning systems, handling equipment, boilers, conveyers, pumps, etc.; - other (59.2%): sales of spare parts, maintenance and training services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (0.3%), Europe/North Africa/Russia (18.4%), North America (24.1%), Latin America (23.3%), Asia (9.2%), Australia (8.8%), and other (15.9%).
Sector
Mining Support Services & Equipment
Calendar
01:30am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
265.40DKK
Average target price
359.44DKK
Spread / Average Target
+35.43%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S Stock FLSmidth & Co. A/S
+12.67% 2 162 M $
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD. Stock JCHX Mining Management Co.,Ltd.
+33.15% 2 791 M $
PERENTI LIMITED Stock Perenti Limited
-19.01% 652 M $
IMDEX LIMITED Stock Imdex Limited
-23.08% 549 M $
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC. Stock Major Drilling Group International Inc.
-30.13% 434 M $
TIANJIN MEITENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Stock Tianjin Meiteng Technology Co., Ltd
-32.39% 336 M $
PT SAMINDO RESOURCES TBK Stock PT Samindo Resources Tbk
+6.29% 238 M $
BOART LONGYEAR GROUP LTD. Stock Boart Longyear Group Ltd.
-36.60% 227 M $
BELL EQUIPMENT LIMITED Stock Bell Equipment Limited
+57.38% 124 M $
MASTER DRILLING GROUP LIMITED Stock Master Drilling Group Limited
-14.36% 102 M $
