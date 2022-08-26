Log in
FLSmidth & Co. will host a conference call to provide a Day 1 update on the thyssenkrupp Mining (TK Mining) acquisition on 1 September 2022

08/26/2022 | 06:34am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

As previously communicated, final closing date for the TK Mining acquisition is on 31 August 2022 (refer Company Announcement No. 13-2022).

 

Presentation

The conference call will take place on 1 September 2022 at 8:00 CET with an expected duration of maximum 30 minutes. Mr. Mikko Keto (Group CEO) and Mr. Roland M. Andersen (Group CFO) will provide a Day 1 update on the TK Mining acquisition including the preliminary performance of the acquired business. The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A-session.

The presentation will be made available just before the call at: www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.


Live audio-webcast

The presentation can be followed live or as replay via the internet here.


Conference call

If you wish to ask questions or just listen to the presentation via telephone, please call one of the following numbers:

DK: +45 78 77 41 97
SE: + 46 107 502 346
DE: 0 800 186 2030
UK: 0 808 101 1183
US: 785 424 1226

Please use the PIN code: 46 02 3

No prior registration is required to attend the call, but we recommend participants to dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading technology, products and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,100 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2021, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 17.6 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com


