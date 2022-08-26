FLSmidth & Co. will host a conference call to provide a Day 1 update on the thyssenkrupp Mining (TK Mining) acquisition on 1 September 2022
08/26/2022 | 06:34am EDT
As previously communicated, final closing date for the TK Mining acquisition is on 31 August 2022 (refer Company Announcement No. 13-2022).
Presentation
The conference call will take place on 1 September 2022 at 8:00 CET with an expected duration of maximum 30 minutes. Mr. Mikko Keto (Group CEO) and Mr. Roland M. Andersen (Group CFO) will provide a Day 1 update on the TK Mining acquisition including the preliminary performance of the acquired business. The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A-session.
