Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. FLSmidth & Co. A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLS   DK0010234467

FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S

(FLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-08-31 am EDT
205.80 DKK   -0.10%
01:44aFLSmidth completes the acquisition of TK Mining and releases preliminary financial figures for TK Mining
GL
01:44aFLSmidth completes the acquisition of TK Mining and releases preliminary financial figures for TK Mining
GL
08/26FLSmidth & Co. will host a conference call to provide a Day 1 update on the thyssenkrupp Mining (TK Mining) acquisition on 1 September 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FLSmidth completes the acquisition of TK Mining and releases preliminary financial figures for TK Mining

09/01/2022 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 15-2022

1 September 2022, Copenhagen, Denmark


Today FLSmidth releases high-level, preliminary and unaudited financial figures for thyssenkrupp’s Mining business (TK Mining) and provides an update on TK Mining’s Russian activities. As previously announced (refer Company Announcement No. 13-2022), final closing of the acquisition took place on 31 August 2022.

(EURm)9M
2021/22 		9M
2020/21		Change
9M 2021/22 vs. 9M 2020/21		FY
2020/21
The fiscal year of TK Mining runs from 1 October to 30 September
Order intake43330940%493
- Service order intake25021318%282
- New Build order intake1839789%210
Revenue356423-16%619
- Service revenue1951865%262
- New Build revenue161238-32%357
EBIT marginLow single-digit  negative*-7.9%n/a-3.0%

* Impact from Russian activities and the project portfolio is under review and subject to change

TK Mining’s total outstanding order backlog amounted to EUR 698m at end July 2022.

TK Mining has suspended new business in Russia, while contracts with non-sanctioned customers are being finalised to the extent possible. TK Mining’s outstanding order backlog from Russian activities amounted to around EUR 43m by end July 2022. Other potential exposure and risks related to Russia remain subject to audit.

All preliminary figures and information have been provided by TK Mining and are subject to change pending review and audit by FLSmidth.

Further impact of the transaction, including updated financial guidance for 2022, will be communicated no later than in connection with the release of FLSmidth’s financial results for the first nine months of 2022 on 8 November 2022.

Conference call
Group CEO Mikko Keto and Group CFO Roland M. Andersen will host a conference call to provide a Day 1 update on the TK Mining acquisition on 1 September 2022 at 8.00 CET.

The presentation will be made available just before the call at www.flsmidth.com/investors/reports-and-presentations and can be followed live or as replay at www.flsmidth.com/investors/webcasts

If you wish to ask questions or just listen to the presentation via telephone, please call one of the following numbers:

DK: +45 78 77 41 97
SE: + 46 107 502 346
DE: 0 800 186 2030
UK: 0 808 101 1183
US: 785 424 1226

Please use the PIN code: 46 02 3

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading technology, products and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
01:44aFLSmidth completes the acquisition of TK Mining and releases preliminary financial figu..
GL
01:44aFLSmidth completes the acquisition of TK Mining and releases preliminary financial figu..
GL
08/26FLSmidth & Co. will host a conference call to provide a Day 1 update on the thyssenkrup..
GL
08/26FLSmidth & Co. will host a conference call to provide a Day 1 update on the thyssenkrup..
GL
08/19European shares end week lower on recession fears
RE
08/19TRANSCRIPT : FLSmidth & Co. A/S, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 19, 2022
CI
08/19EUROPE : European shares skid on recession fears; German producer prices see highest-ever ..
RE
08/19FLSMIDTH A/S : H1 2022 - Financial statement
PU
08/19FLSMIDTH A/S : Interim Report H1 2022
PU
08/19FLSMIDTH A/S : Q2 2022 investor presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 993 M 2 705 M 2 705 M
Net income 2022 549 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
Net cash 2022 870 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 11 674 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 10 055
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
Duration : Period :
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 205,80 DKK
Average target price 242,22 DKK
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Juhani Keto Chief Executive Officer
Roland Munkerod Andersen Group Chief Financial Officer
Tom Knutzen Chairman
Mark Clifford Chief Operating Officer
Richard Robinson Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-15.68%1 580
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.-8.61%1 701
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.11.14%581
IMDEX LIMITED-32.88%540
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-18.92%361
MACA LIMITED31.71%254