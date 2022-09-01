FLSmidth completes the acquisition of TK Mining and releases preliminary financial figures for TK Mining
09/01/2022 | 01:44am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 15-2022
1 September 2022, Copenhagen, Denmark
Today FLSmidth releases high-level, preliminary and unaudited financial figures for thyssenkrupp’s Mining business (TK Mining) and provides an update on TK Mining’s Russian activities. As previously announced (refer Company Announcement No. 13-2022), final closing of the acquisition took place on 31 August 2022.
(EURm)
9M 2021/22
9M 2020/21
Change 9M 2021/22 vs. 9M 2020/21
FY 2020/21
The fiscal year of TK Mining runs from 1 October to 30 September
Order intake
433
309
40%
493
- Service order intake
250
213
18%
282
- New Build order intake
183
97
89%
210
Revenue
356
423
-16%
619
- Service revenue
195
186
5%
262
- New Build revenue
161
238
-32%
357
EBIT margin
Low single-digit negative*
-7.9%
n/a
-3.0%
* Impact from Russian activities and the project portfolio is under review and subject to change
TK Mining’s total outstanding order backlog amounted to EUR 698m at end July 2022.
TK Mining has suspended new business in Russia, while contracts with non-sanctioned customers are being finalised to the extent possible. TK Mining’s outstanding order backlog from Russian activities amounted to around EUR 43m by end July 2022. Other potential exposure and risks related to Russia remain subject to audit.
All preliminary figures and information have been provided by TK Mining and are subject to change pending review and audit by FLSmidth.
Further impact of the transaction, including updated financial guidance for 2022, will be communicated no later than in connection with the release of FLSmidth’s financial results for the first nine months of 2022 on 8 November 2022.
Conference call Group CEO Mikko Keto and Group CFO Roland M. Andersen will host a conference call to provide a Day 1 update on the TK Mining acquisition on 1 September 2022 at 8.00 CET.
