Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. FLSmidth & Co. A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLS   DK0010234467

FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S

(FLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FLSmidth to supply ball mills, SAG mills and thickener solutions to Southeast Asian copper-gold mine

04/05/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth has been chosen to supply a range of mineral processing equipment for a large, established copper-gold mine in Southeast Asia. The equipment, some of the largest in the world, will allow the mine to increase its process capacity.

The order was booked in Q1 2022 and is valued at approximately DKK360 million.

Under the agreement, FLSmidth will supply both the mills and thickeners for the project. The equipment includes two gearless SAG mills and two gearless ball mills plus three CCD thickeners, two tailings thickeners and one filtrate thickener.

“This is a welcomed order as it underlines our leading position in the copper and gold mining arena when it comes to productivity and throughput. The order for SAG mills, ball mills and thickeners highlights our strength in both comminution and separation. As a key equipment provider, we will ensure optimised throughput and the efficient commissioning of the equipment in an environmentally friendly manner. We are now looking forward to helping the customer increase its capacity and production of copper, a key mineral in the clean energy transition,” comments Mikko Keto, Group CEO and Mining President at FLSmidth.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,100 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2021, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 17.6 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment


All news about FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
02:31aFLSmidth to supply ball mills, SAG mills and thickener solutions to Southeast Asian cop..
GL
04/01FLSMIDTH A/S : IME 2022 Kolkata
PU
03/31FLSmidth to supply rotary kiln, rotary dryer and other equipment and services to a ferr..
GL
03/31FLSmidth to supply rotary kiln, rotary dryer and other equipment and services to a ferr..
GL
03/31FL Smidth to Supply Rotary Kiln, Rotary Dryer and Other Equipment and Services to Ferro..
CI
03/31FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/30Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Annual General Meeting
GL
03/30FLSmidth & Co. A/S Announces Dividend
CI
03/30FLSmidth & Co. A/S Announces Board Changes
CI
03/30FLSmidth cuts up to 20% CO2 with the world's largest clay calcination solution
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 325 M 2 857 M 2 857 M
Net income 2022 594 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
Net cash 2022 407 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 10 256 M 1 516 M 1 516 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 10 117
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
Duration : Period :
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 180,80 DKK
Average target price 252,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Juhani Keto Chief Executive Officer
Roland Munkerod Andersen Group Chief Financial Officer
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Mark Clifford Chief Operating Officer
Tom Knutzen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-25.99%1 516
IMDEX LIMITED-8.14%812
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.42.13%777
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-20.54%392
GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED1.90%261
MACA LIMITED5.49%223