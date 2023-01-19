Advanced search
    FLS   DK0010234467

FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S

(FLS)
2023-01-19
296.80 DKK   +3.49%
04:48aMajor shareholder announcement – Altor Fund Manager AB
GL
01/18Purchase order for approximately 2,800,000 shares in FLSmidth & Co. A/S
AQ
01/18Transcript : FLSmidth & Co. A/S - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Major shareholder announcement – Altor Fund Manager AB

01/19/2023 | 04:48am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 3-2023
19 January 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark


Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act,  FLSmidth A/S hereby announces that on 19 January 2023, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from Altor Fund Manager AB stating that on 18 January 2023 Altor Fund Manager AB increased its holding of shares to above 5% of the share capital and voting rights in FLSmidth A/S.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading technology, products and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment


