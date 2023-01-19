Major shareholder announcement – Altor Fund Manager AB

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 3-2023
19 January 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FLSmidth A/S hereby announces that on 19 January 2023, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from Altor Fund Manager AB stating that on 18 January 2023 Altor Fund Manager AB increased its holding of shares to above 5% of the share capital and voting rights in FLSmidth A/S.
