    FLS   DK0010234467

FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S

(FLS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:44:42 2023-03-03 am EST
277.75 DKK   +1.52%
06:32aExtraordinary Restricted Stock Unit offer to retain key employees
GL
06:32aExtraordinary Restricted Stock Unit offer to retain key employees
GL
03:47aNOTICE TO CONVENE the Annual General Meeting of FLSmidth & Co. A/S
GL
Trading in FLSmidth shares by board members, executives and associated persons

03/03/2023 | 06:34am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 8-2023
3 March 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark

 

The enclosed notifications are pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 transactions related to shares in FLSmidth made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in FLSmidth and/or persons closely associated with them.

The transactions reflect restricted shares allocated to Group CEO, Mikko Keto and Group CFO, Roland M. Andersen (refer Company Announcement No. 7-2023). See the transactions in the attached PDF documents.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact.
MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

