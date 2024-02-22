COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 4-2024
22 February 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark
FLSmidth has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in FLSmidth made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in FLSmidth and/or persons closely associated with them.
Please see the transactions of Group CEO, Mikko Keto, and Group CFO, Roland M. Andersen, in the attached PDF document.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
Attachments
- 02-2024 PDMR announcement for Group CEO, Mikko Keto
- FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 4-2024
- 02-2024 PDMR announcement for Group CFO, Roland M. Andersen