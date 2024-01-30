Fluence Corporation Limited provides decentralized and smart water and wastewater treatment solutions. The Company's segments include Operating Units (OUs) and Product and Innovation Group (P&I). The Company's products and technologies under water category include Decentralized Water Treatment, NIROFLEX Desalination Building Blocks, NIROBOX Smart Packaged Plants, Reverse Osmosis, and Ultrafiltration. Its products and technologies under wastewater category include Decentralized Wastewater Treatment, Dissolved Air Flotation, MABR Wastewater Treatment, Nitro Shortcut Nitrogen Removal, SUBRE Wastewater Treatment, Smart Packaged Aspiral, Smart Packaged EcoBox, Tipton Series Extended Aeration WWTPs. Its aeration equipment includes TORNADO, HURRICANE, BREEZE, LumenAER, AuraAER, and all other aeration equipment. Its services include after sale support, project financing, smart operations, and water management. The Company serves municipal, commercial, and industrial markets.

Sector Water Utilities