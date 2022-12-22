Fluence Energy : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 22, 2022

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

Delaware 001-40978 87-1304612

4601 Fairfax Drive, Suite 600

Arlington,Virginia22203

(833)358-3623

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, $0.00001 par value per share FLNC The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.





Please see the disclosure set forth under "Item 5.03 Amendment of Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year" which is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.03.





Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On December 22, 2022, Fluence Energy, Inc. (the "Company") filed a Certificate of Amendment (the "Certificate of Amendment") to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Charter") with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to amend the Charter to permit holders of the Company's Class B-1 common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Class B-1 Common Stock"), to convert shares of Class B-1 Common Stock into shares of Class B-2 common stock, par value $0.00001 per share, of the Company (the "Class B-2 Common Stock," and together with the Class B-1 Common Stock, the "Class B Common Stock"), at a one-to-one ratio at any time at the option of such holder.





As previously disclosed in the Company's Definitive Information Statement on Schedule 14C filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 2, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors previously approved the Certificate of Amendment and set November 17, 2022 as the record date ("Record Date") for purposes of stockholder action to approve the Certificate of Amendment. On the Record Date, the holder of (a) 71.8% of the voting power of the aggregate issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock and (b) 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock as of the Record Date executed an action by written consent in lieu of a meeting adopting and approving the Certificate of Amendment in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Delaware General Corporation Law and the Company's Charter.





The Certificate of Amendment became effective upon its filing with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware.





The foregoing description is a summary of the Certificate of Amendment, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Certificate of Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.





Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.





Exhibit Number Description 3.1 First Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Fluence Energy, Inc. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted in iXBRL





















FLUENCE ENERGY, INC. Date: December 22, 2022 By: /s/ Francis Fuselier Francis Fuselier SVP, General Counsel and Secretary





flnc-20221222