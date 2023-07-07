







UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549





FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 7, 2023

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40978 87-1304612 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

4601 Fairfax Drive, Suite 600

Arlington,Virginia22203

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(833)358-3623

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

o Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, $0.00001 par value per share FLNC The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☒

















Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure





On July 7, 2023, Fluence Energy, Inc. (the "Company") announced that Peter Williams will succeed Carol Couch as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain and Manufacturing Officer of the Company, effective July 17, 2023 (the "Effective Time"). Following the Effective Time, Ms. Couch is expected to remain with the Company in a non-executive capacity until July 31, 2023.





Mr. Williams has most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Operations at Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) from July 2019 through November 2022. Prior to joining Rogers Corporation, Mr. Williams spent twelve years with MKS Instruments Inc., serving as Vice President, Global Operations. Prior to his time with MKS Instruments Inc., Mr. Williams was with Photon Dynamics Inc as Senior Director, Operations from 2006 through 2007 and was with Applied Materials, Inc. as Director, Operations from 1995 through 2006. Mr. Williams earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from San Jose State University.





The information provided pursuant to this Item 7.01 is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

















SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC. Date: July 7, 2023 By: /s/ Francis A. Fuselier Francis A. Fuselier Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary





flnc-20230707