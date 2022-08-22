Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fluence Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLNC   US34379V1035

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

(FLNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
16.40 USD   -6.55%
08:01aFluence Expands Asset Performance Management for Cubico Sustainable Investments with 350 MW Solar Project in Mexico
GL
08:01aFluence Expands Asset Performance Management for Cubico Sustainable Investments with 350 MW Solar Project in Mexico
GL
08/19INSIDER BUY : Fluence Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fluence Expands Asset Performance Management for Cubico Sustainable Investments with 350 MW Solar Project in Mexico

08/22/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (Nasdaq: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products, services, and digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced a contract with Cubico Sustainable Investments (Cubico) to optimize the performance of the 350 MW Solem I and II solar plants in El Llano, Mexico, using Fluence’s Nispera™ asset performance management (APM) software.

Fluence’s Nispera APM software integrates asset data with intelligent machine learning models and visualization tools to help solar and wind plant owners uncover hidden performance issues, minimize downtime, and maximize energy production. Nispera will optimize operations and maintenance of the Solem I and II solar plants, which make up one of the largest solar projects in Latin America, with a focus on detecting possible budget deviations while proposing measures to improve performance and revenue to deliver more clean energy to the grid and the municipality of El Llano, Mexico.

“The Fluence team has proven to be an excellent partner, with great technical capabilities and high-quality services, which greatly facilitates our work when analyzing in depth the quality of the operation of our assets,” said Charlie Plumley, performance manager for Cubico. “We are convinced that these qualities will make a great contribution to our work in Mexico.”

This new contract expands Fluence’s work with Cubico Sustainable Investments following the success of the ongoing analysis and monitoring services for various Cubico solar assets totaling 626 MW in the EU and U.S.

“We’re excited to expand the global reach of our cloud-based software and expand our work with Cubico into another market,” said Fluence VP, Global Head of Digital APM Gianmarco Pizza. “The continued growth and adoption with both new and existing customers is a testament to the value our software delivers for renewable asset owners.”

Nispera is part of Fluence IQ, an advanced digital platform for wind, solar, and energy storage software applications. Fluence is a leader in Software-as-a-Service products for managing renewable energy and storage assets, with a combined portfolio of more than 16 GW of assets contracted or under management globally.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.
For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter

Forward-looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated synergies and operational efficiencies resulting from the utilization of the Nispera application Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this presentation, words such as such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies anticipated from use of the Nispera application, Cubico’s own internal decision-making regarding operations and use of the Nispera application in practice, and other factors set forth under Part I, Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 14, 2021 and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Media Contact
Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications
Email: media.na@fluenceenergy.com
Phone: +1 (605) 645-7486

Analyst Contact
Lexington May, Director of Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@fluenceenergy.com
Phone: +1 (713) 909-5629 


All news about FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
08:01aFluence Expands Asset Performance Management for Cubico Sustainable Investments with 35..
GL
08:01aFluence Expands Asset Performance Management for Cubico Sustainable Investments with 35..
GL
08/19INSIDER BUY : Fluence Energy
MT
08/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Fluence Energy to $17 From $13, Keeps Equalweigh..
MT
08/17Canaccord Genuity Raises Fluence Energy's Price Target to $20 From $16, Maintains Buy R..
MT
08/17UBS Adjusts Fluence Energy Price Target to $30 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/17Goldman Sachs Adjusts Fluence Energy's Price Target to $15 from $9.50, Keeps Neutral Ra..
MT
08/16TRANSCRIPT : Fluence Energy, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
08/16Krishna Vanka Joins Fluence as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer to Scale..
GL
08/16Krishna Vanka Joins Fluence as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer to Scale..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 104 M - -
Net income 2022 -200 M - -
Net cash 2022 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 875 M 1 875 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fluence Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 16,40 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Francisco Pérez Dubuc Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Fehr Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Herman E. Bulls Chairman
Brett Galura Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Fluence Next
Elizabeth Anne Fessenden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.-53.88%1 875
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-9.52%190 446
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%78 158
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-6.24%30 859
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.141.18%10 791
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-19.22%10 109