Fluence and Litgrid Energy Storage-as-Transmission Pilot Project Wins Prestigious S&P Global Energy Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, and Litgrid, the Lithuanian transmission system operator, won a prestigious international S&P Global Energy Award 2022 in the Grid Edge category. The award was given for a battery-based energy storage-as-transmission pilot project deployed in Lithuania by Litgrid and supplied with Fluence’s Gridstack™ grid-scale energy storage product. The pilot project is the first of its kind in the Baltics, and one of the first globally, that uses a grid-scale energy storage system on the transmission network. All winners of this year’s S&P Global Energy Awards were announced on Dec. 8 during the 24th Annual Awards Ceremony and Gala.

"We are thrilled to receive this award with our partners at Litgrid and are also excited about the visibility that the award will bring to the benefits of utilizing energy storage at the transmission level," said Marek Wolek, SVP & Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at Fluence. “Fluence is proud to partner with Litgrid in testing new applications for energy storage to provide additional transmission system value, improve resilience, and increase energy security."

Since its launch, the project has produced groundbreaking results in helping maintain grid stability and reliability, storing and instantly supplying energy to the network when needed, and also providing frequency regulation. After successfully completing an initial test phase, the energy storage system is now operating as an integral part of the Lithuanian power transmission system. The pilot project’s successful completion has been followed by the ongoing rollout of four 50 MW / 50 MWh energy storage projects in Lithuania with a combined rated output and capacity of 200 MW / 200 MWh at substations in Vilnius, Alytus, Utena, and Šiauliai.

"This award is an exciting milestone both for the entire team that worked on the project and for our focus on innovation," said Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis. "Through this 1 MW project, Litgrid became the first transmission system operator in Europe to test battery-based energy storage solutions. It also paved the way for the installation of the combined 200 MW of energy storage projects to the Lithuanian energy system which will ensure our system safety and stability. Since accomplishing this goal, we are now focusing on enabling energy transformation via collaboration with businesses and academia which are invited to join our innovation platform, test our 1 MW project, and prepare for the upcoming boom of renewables. Having this energy storage solution in Lithuania allows our businesses and scientists to continue further innovations and research according to their specific needs. We appreciate Fluence’s partnership in deploying this innovative and critical pilot project."

Lithuania’s goal is to integrate with the Continental European Synchronous Area in 2025 and increase its use of renewable electricity from 20 percent to 45 percent by 2030, rising to nearly 100 percent by 2050. However, high penetration of non-synchronous renewable generation is likely to present power system stability challenges. Securing the stable operations of Lithuania’s power system during this energy transition requires further innovation and development demonstration, which is why Litgrid is proactively testing energy storage to stabilize the grid and ensure resiliency.

Deploying energy storage as a transmission asset is attracting increased mainstream consideration in markets around the world. Fluence and TransnetBW, the transmission system operator in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, recently announced plans to deploy the world’s largest energy storage-as-transmission project. The 250 MW energy storage system, supplied by Fluence, will be located at Kupferzell, a major grid hub and is planned for completion in 2025. The project will improve energy security and significantly support Germany’s energy transition pathway by increasing the efficiency of the existing grid infrastructure.

