Gibbs Law Group continues to investigate a potential Fluence Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC). Shares of Fluence dropped as much as 21% in intraday trading on February 22, 2024, after market analyst Blue Orca Capital issued a report claiming Fluence failed to disclose to investors that Siemens, the U.S. affiliate of Fluence’s largest shareholder and corporate parent, had filed a lawsuit against Fluence alleging “fraud” and “a laundry list” of other misconduct.

What Should Fluence Investors Do?

What is the Fluence Securities Lawsuit Investigation About?

On February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital issued a report claiming Fluence failed to disclose to investors that Siemens, the U.S. affiliate of Fluence’s largest shareholder and corporate parent, had filed a lawsuit against Fluence alleging various forms of misconduct. According to Blue Orca Capital, the lawsuit by Siemens accuses Fluence of “a laundry list of embarrassing and costly engineering and design failures, false representations, and most notably fraud.” Following the release of the report, the stock dropped as much as 21% in intraday trading on February 22nd, causing harm to investors.

Then, on May 8, 2024, Fluence released fiscal results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. The company reported revenue of approximately $623.1 million, which represented a decrease of approximately 11% year-over-year and fell short of estimates. Following the release of Fluence’s financial results, Guggenheim downgraded its outlook for the company from Buy to Neutral on June 6, 2024.

