NEW YORK, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on April 2, 2024. Fluent will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET on the same day to discuss the results.



The conference call can be accessed by phone after registering online at Fluent Conference Call or via audio at Audio Registration. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website on the Investor Relations Page. Please log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

Following the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for one year on Fluent’s Investor Relations Page.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent is a leading performance marketing company that specializes in customer acquisition through its owned and operated digital media portfolio. Leveraging cutting-edge data science and a privacy-forward approach, Fluent enables advertisers to reach hundreds of millions of engaged, high-intent customers through exclusive inventory. With its proprietary optimization technology, Fluent solutions are designed to drive business growth and strong customer loyalty. Established in 2010 and headquartered in New York City, Fluent's team of experts have invested billions of dollars in media across its digital media portfolio to build a global audience. For more information, please visit www.fluentco.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com