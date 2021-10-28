Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fluent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLNT   US34380C1027

FLUENT, INC.

(FLNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluent, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

10/28/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on November 4, 2021 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update. The conference call information is listed below. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION
WHEN: Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30pm ET
DOMESTIC DIAL-IN: (844) 200-6205
INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN: +1 (929) 526-1599
PARTICIPANT ACCESS CODE: 046424

Following completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to participate. To listen to the telephone replay, please dial (929) 458-6194 or +44 204-525-0658 with the replay passcode 884292. The replay will be available for one week, including on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com.

About Fluent, Inc.
Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
Fluent, Inc.
(917) 310-2070
InvestorRelations@fluentco.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FLUENT, INC.
04:31pFluent, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
GL
10/08FLUENT : Ranked in Five Leading Categories in Adjust's First-Ever Partner Benchmarks Repor..
AQ
10/05FLUENT : Authenticated Consumer Data Now Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace
AQ
10/05Fluent’s Authenticated Consumer Data Now Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace
CI
09/07FLUENT : Buys Remaining 50% Stake in Consumer Engagement Firm Winopoly for Undisclosed Sum
MT
09/07FLUENT : Strengthens Customer Acquisition Capabilities for its Growing Roster of Global Br..
PU
09/07FLUENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/07FLUENT : Strengthens Customer Acquisition Capabilities for its Growing Roster of Global Br..
AQ
09/07Fluent, LLC Enters into Amendment No. 1 to Its Credit Agreement
CI
08/09FLUENT : Swings To Q2 Net Loss Even as Revenue Increases 3%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 315 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,01 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 181 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 223
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart FLUENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fluent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,31 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Huntley Patrick Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Mandel Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Schulke Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Dan Hall Chief Technology Officer
Daniel J. Barsky Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUENT, INC.-56.50%181
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA39.60%16 524
WPP PLC20.78%15 579
OMNICOM GROUP INC.13.90%14 671
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.53.15%14 183
WEIBO CORPORATION13.69%10 618