  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fluent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLNT   US34380C1027

FLUENT, INC.

(FLNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluent, Inc. to Participate in the 15th Annual Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference on May 27, 2021

05/24/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced that it will participate in the 15th Annual Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference being held virtually on May 27, 2021.

The Company’s management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the course of the day. The Company will make an investor presentation available on the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.fluentco.com/ ahead of the conference.

About Fluent, Inc.
Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Forward-Looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information: 
Investor Relations
Fluent, Inc.
(917) 310-2070
InvestorRelations@fluentco.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 302 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,38 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -94,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 222 M 222 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 223
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart FLUENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fluent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 2,84 $
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ryan Schulke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Conlin President & Director
Alexander Mandel Chief Financial Officer
Dan Hall Chief Technology Officer
Donald Patrick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUENT, INC.-46.52%222
OMNICOM GROUP INC.32.90%17 828
WPP PLC21.80%16 581
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA34.84%16 461
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.41.24%13 068
WEIBO CORPORATION17.25%10 950