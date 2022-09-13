Fluent Ranks #1 for Data Quality and Accuracy in Q2 2022 Truthset Truthscore™ Index

Fluent continues to outperform industry peers one year after joining the Truthset Data Provider Network

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced rankings in the Q2 2022 Truthset Truthscore™ Index. Fluent scored #1 for data quality and accuracy across 8 key attributes, outperforming industry peers in categories like employment, education, household income, and more for the third consecutive quarter.



Q2 2022 marks one year since Fluent’s first inclusion in the Truthset Truthscore™ Index. Offering 100% declared and opted-in data, Fluent consistently ranks as a top performer among competitors in the Truthset Data Provider Network. In the latest index, Fluent’s data was validated and scored for accuracy against 19 leading data providers, including Acxiom, Epsilon, and Data Axle.

While the rest of the Data Collective saw quarter-over-quarter decreases in average Truthscore™ for age data, Fluent’s remained stable. Fluent continues to rank #1 for hard-to-reach 55-64-year-olds, while also improving rankings for age overall and select age ranges such as individuals ages 18-24.

“We are proud to have collaborated with Truthset over the past year as we continue to champion data transparency and enable more precise targeting strategies for our advertiser partners,” said Brian Hogan, President of Data Solutions at Fluent. “Consistently outperforming some of the leading data providers in the industry, our growing list of #1 rankings is a true testament to our ability to provide reliable data that is unmatched in quality and accuracy.”

The Truthset Truthscore™ Index is the world’s first independent standard to evaluate the quality of record-level consumer data across 25+ different attributes. A data provider’s average Truthscore™ quantifies the probability that record-level consumer data is accurate relative to the entire cohort of data providers for a given attribute segment.

“Accuracy is important for all types of data, and Fluent’s commitment to publicly verifying their data with Truthset underscores how their unique method of data collection is only enhanced by measuring its accuracy. Accurate data will improve the precision and performance of any data-driven decision,” said Chip Russo, President and CRO of Truthset. “Advertisers need to know that the data they are getting is credible, accurate, and will deliver ROI on their chosen audiences. Truthset makes it easy for advertisers to select great data from quality partners like Fluent.”

Fluent enables advertisers to connect to 280 million authenticated consumer profiles across programmatic, social, and connected TV platforms. Exceeding industry benchmarks for quality and accuracy, Fluent’s first-party, single-source data provides full addressability and meaningful scale in a cookieless world.

Learn more about Fluent’s Q2 2022 Truthset Truthscore™ rankings here.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

About Truthset

Truthset is a data intelligence company focused on verifying the accuracy of record-level consumer data and measuring campaign performance beyond age and gender. Truthset helps companies build trust in data and improve the performance of any data-driven decision. Truthset compiles a likelihood of truth for any individual record that can be used to validate the accuracy of data and power more accurate consumer interactions. For more information, please visit truthset.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Media Relations

Fluent, Inc.

marketing@fluentco.com