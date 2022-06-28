Flügger A/S : 1. - 4. kvartal 2021/22

Investor presentation Q4 2021/22
Flügger management team
The management team of Flügger
|
Sune Schnack, CEO
|
Poul Erik Stockfleth, CFO
|
Ulf Schnack, CDO
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous experience
|
|
Previous experience
|
|
Previous experience
2
Investor presentation Q4 2021/22
Flügger at a glance
Key figures 2021/22 - continuing operations
2,322 173
|
Full-time employees
|
Markets
1,804 15
9 374
Flügger's business model
|
Production
|
Sales channels
|
Customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Own stores
|
BtB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Franchise stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-commerce
DIY etc.
Brand examples
|
|
Segment 1
|
|
|
|
|
Private label
|
Segment 2
|
|
|
|
|
Private label
|
Segment 3
|
|
|
* EBIT before impairment of 74 mDKK
|
3
Investor presentation Q4 2021/22
EBIT affected by significant price increases in raw materials, energy and logistics, as well as write-downs due to war in Eskaro's core markets
|
EBIT development (mDKK)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
Covid effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
Activities held for sale (Russia and
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belarus) has as part of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
valuation incurred a
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
write-down of 58 mDKK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including the write-down, activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
held for sale contributed with
|
|
|
|
|
|
a net result of -51 mDKK
|
2018/19
|
2019/20
|
2020/21
|
2021/22
|
Write-down
|
'21/22 incl.
|
|
|
|
|
Cont'd Eskaro
|
write-down
4
Investor presentation Q4 2021/22
Intensifying strategic initiatives will drive profitable growth & efficiency
Key strategic initiatives towards 2023/24
CSR targets towards 2023/24
VALUE BASED PRICING
COMMERCIAL FOOTPRINT
COMPOUND GROWTH
OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT
ASSORTMENT
Optimization of pricing across product and segments as well as focusing on margin enhancing initiatives.
Consolidation of own stores and expansion of franchise stores; in addition, focusing on direct deliveries.
Growth to be derived from a combination of acquisitions and organic initiatives.
Optimization of production sites and development of logistical footprint.
Harmonized assortment across core markets and utilize synergies within GFR across segments and channels.
Customer centric digitalization and automated aligned processes.
ReColor Production
Carbon neutral by 2030
ReColor Packaging
75% recycled plastic by 2030
ReColor Paint
100% sustainable paint by 2030
