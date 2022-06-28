Log in
    FLUG B   DK0010218189

FLÜGGER GROUP A/S

(FLUG B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03:06 2022-06-28 am EDT
459.00 DKK    0.00%
06:11aFLÜGGER A/S : 1. - 4. kvartal 2021/22
PU
06/24FLÜGGER A/S : 1st - 4th quarter 2021/22
PU
06/24FLÜGGER A/S : An unpredictable year marked by the rising cost of raw materials and war in Ukraine
PU
Flügger A/S : 1. - 4. kvartal 2021/22

06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT
Investor presentation

Q4 2021/22

Investor presentation Q4 2021/22

Flügger management team

The management team of Flügger

Sune Schnack, CEO

Poul Erik Stockfleth, CFO

Ulf Schnack, CDO

Previous experience

Previous experience

Previous experience

2

Investor presentation Q4 2021/22

Flügger at a glance

Key figures 2021/22 - continuing operations

Revenue mDKK

EBIT* mDKK

2,322 173

Full-time employees

Markets

1,804 15

No. factories

No. stores

9 374

Flügger's business model

Production

Sales channels

Customers

Own stores

BtB

Franchise stores

E-commerce

R&D

BtC

DIY etc.

Brand examples

Segment 1

Private label

Segment 2

Private label

Segment 3

* EBIT before impairment of 74 mDKK

3

Investor presentation Q4 2021/22

EBIT affected by significant price increases in raw materials, energy and logistics, as well as write-downs due to war in Eskaro's core markets

EBIT development (mDKK)

228

Estimated

Continuing operations

Covid effect

173

74

99

83

Activities held for sale (Russia and

Belarus) has as part of the

valuation incurred a

41

write-down of 58 mDKK

Including the write-down, activities

held for sale contributed with

a net result of -51 mDKK

2018/19

2019/20

2020/21

2021/22

Write-down

'21/22 incl.

Cont'd Eskaro

write-down

4

Investor presentation Q4 2021/22

Intensifying strategic initiatives will drive profitable growth & efficiency

Key strategic initiatives towards 2023/24

CSR targets towards 2023/24

1

2

3

4

5

6

VALUE BASED PRICING

COMMERCIAL FOOTPRINT

COMPOUND GROWTH

OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT

ASSORTMENT

  • STOCK DIGITALISATION

Optimization of pricing across product and segments as well as focusing on margin enhancing initiatives.

Consolidation of own stores and expansion of franchise stores; in addition, focusing on direct deliveries.

Growth to be derived from a combination of acquisitions and organic initiatives.

Optimization of production sites and development of logistical footprint.

Harmonized assortment across core markets and utilize synergies within GFR across segments and channels.

Customer centric digitalization and automated aligned processes.

ReColor Production

Carbon neutral by 2030

ReColor Packaging

75% recycled plastic by 2030

ReColor Paint

100% sustainable paint by 2030

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flügger group A/S published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 10:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
