Flügger A/S : 1. kvartal 2021/22

Financials Q1 21/22
IR presentation Q1
August 2021
Flügger Management team
The management team of Flügger
Sune Schnack, CEO
Poul Erik Stockfleth, CFO
Ulf Schnack, CDO
Previous experience
2
Flügger at a glance
Key figures 2020/21
Revenue mDKKEBIT mDKK
2,162
228
(2,552*)
(258*)
Full-time employees
Markets
1,527
17
(2,627*)
No. factories
No. stores
6
372
(12*)
(378*)
Flügger's Business model
Production
Sales channels
Customers
Own stores
BtB
Franchise stores
R&D
E-commerce
BtC
DIY etc.
Brand examples
Segment 1
Private label
Segment 2
Segment 3
3
Flügger is an international player within decorative coatings
Largest west markets (revenue DKKm)
Largest east markets (revenue DKKm)
795
Denmark
#1 #2 #3
Russia
171
604
239
Sweden
Norway
Poland
Estonia
50
#1
#2
#3
Ukraine
117
#4-5
Belarus
412
#1 #2 #4-5
+ export and
49
other markets
4
Intensifying strategic initiatives will drive profitable growth & efficiency
Key strategic initiatives towards an EBIT of 350 mDKK in 2023/24
Key strategic targets towards 2023/24
1
2
3
4
5
6
VALUE BASED PRICING
COMMERCIAL FOOTPRINT
COMPOUND GROWTH
OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT
ASSORTMENT
Optimization of pricing across product and segments as well as focusing on margin enhancing initiatives.
Consolidation of own stores and expansion of franchise stores; in addition, focusing on direct deliveries.
Growth to be derived from a combination of acquisitions and organic initiatives.
Optimization of production sites and development of logistical footprint.
Harmonized assortment across core markets and utilize synergies within GFR across segments and channels.
Customer centric digitalization and automated aligned processes.
Revenue
EBIT
3.5
10%
bDKK
margin
ROCE
18%
ReColor
Packaging
Carbon neutral
Recycable
in 2030
buckets in 2030
ReColor
Paint
Only Sustainable
paint in 2030
Note: Above sustainability targets (ReColor) are set for Flügger products (segment 1) only. Separate targets will run for segment 2 and segment 3
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Flügger group A/S published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 16:21:07 UTC.