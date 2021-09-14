Flügger A/S : 1. kvartal 2021/22

Optimization of pricing across product and segments as well as focusing on margin enhancing initiatives.

Consolidation of own stores and expansion of franchise stores; in addition, focusing on direct deliveries.

Growth to be derived from a combination of acquisitions and organic initiatives.

Optimization of production sites and development of logistical footprint.

Harmonized assortment across core markets and utilize synergies within GFR across segments and channels.

Customer centric digitalization and automated aligned processes.