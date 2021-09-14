Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Flügger group A/S
  News
  Summary
    FLUG B   DK0010218189

FLÜGGER GROUP A/S

(FLUG B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 09/14 10:46:50 am
732 DKK   -5.18%
12:22pFLÜGGER A/S : 1. kvartal 2021/22
PU
08/12FLÜGGER GROUP A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/25FLÜGGER A/S : Malgodt.dk becomes part of Flügger Group A/S
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flügger A/S : 1. kvartal 2021/22

09/14/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
Financials Q1 21/22

IR presentation Q1

August 2021

Flügger Management team

The management team of Flügger

Sune Schnack, CEO

Poul Erik Stockfleth, CFO

Ulf Schnack, CDO

Previous experience

Previous experience

Previous experience

2

Flügger at a glance

Key figures 2020/21

Revenue mDKKEBIT mDKK

2,162

228

(2,552*)

(258*)

Full-time employees

Markets

1,527

17

(2,627*)

No. factories

No. stores

6

372

(12*)

(378*)

Flügger's Business model

Production

Sales channels

Customers

Own stores

BtB

Franchise stores

R&D

E-commerce

BtC

DIY etc.

Brand examples

Segment 1

Private label

Segment 2

Private label

Segment 3

3

Flügger is an international player within decorative coatings

Largest west markets (revenue DKKm)

Largest east markets (revenue DKKm)

795

Denmark

#1 #2 #3

  • share of Flügger revenue

Russia

171

#1 #2 #3

604

239

Sweden

#1 #2 #3

Norway

#1 #2 #3

Poland

Estonia

50

#1

#2

#3

Ukraine

117

#1

#2

#4-5

Belarus

412

#1 #2 #4-5

+ export and

49

other markets

#1

#2

#3

4

Intensifying strategic initiatives will drive profitable growth & efficiency

Key strategic initiatives towards an EBIT of 350 mDKK in 2023/24

Key strategic targets towards 2023/24

1

2

3

4

5

6

VALUE BASED PRICING

COMMERCIAL FOOTPRINT

COMPOUND GROWTH

OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT

ASSORTMENT

  • STOCK
    DIGITALISATION

Optimization of pricing across product and segments as well as focusing on margin enhancing initiatives.

Consolidation of own stores and expansion of franchise stores; in addition, focusing on direct deliveries.

Growth to be derived from a combination of acquisitions and organic initiatives.

Optimization of production sites and development of logistical footprint.

Harmonized assortment across core markets and utilize synergies within GFR across segments and channels.

Customer centric digitalization and automated aligned processes.

Revenue

EBIT

3.5

10%

bDKK

margin

ROCE

18%

ReColor

ReColor

Production

Packaging

Carbon neutral

Recycable

in 2030

buckets in 2030

ReColor

Paint

Only Sustainable

paint in 2030

Note: Above sustainability targets (ReColor) are set for Flügger products (segment 1) only. Separate targets will run for segment 2 and segment 3

5

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flügger group A/S published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 16:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 162 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2021 171 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
Net Debt 2021 245 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 2 232 M 355 M 355 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 711
Free-Float 20,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sune Dedenroth Schnack Chief Executive Officer
Poul Erik Stockfleth Chief Financial Officer
Carl Frederik Stub Trock Chairman
Michael Hassø Larsen Chief Operating Officer
Michael Antitsch Mortensen Vice Chairman
