Flügger Group
Investor presentation
Q4 2022/23
Investor presentation Q4 2022/23
Flügger at a glance
Key figures FY 2022/23
Revenue mDKK
EBIT mDKK
2.550 43
Full-time employees
Markets
2.234 17
No. factories
No. stores
12 354
Flügger's business model
Production
Sales channels
Customers
Own stores
BtB
Franchise stores
E-commerce
R&D
BtC
DIY etc.
Brand examples
Segment 1
Private label
Segment 2
Private label
Segment 3
2
Investor presentation Q4 2022/23
Q4 22/23 highlights
Revenue (mDKK)
-1%
616
610
Q4 21/22
Q4 22/23
Gross Margin (%)
-2.4pp
56.0
53.6
Q4 21/22
Q4 22/23
EBIT (mDKK)
n.m.
-6
-111
Q4 21/22
Q4 22/23
EBIT-margin (%)
+17.1pp
-0.9
-18.0
Q4 21/22
Q4 22/23
Own & franchise stores (#)
-6%
375
354
244
244
Own stores
131
110
Franchise
Q4 21/22
Q4 22/23
ROCE, LTM (%)
0.0pp
2.62.6
Q4 21/22
Q4 22/23
3
Investor presentation Q4 2022/23
FY 22/23 highlights
Revenue (mDKK)
+1%
2.520
2.550
FY 21/22
FY 22/23
Gross Margin (%)
-3.6pp
56.9
53.3
FY 21/22
FY 22/23
EBIT (mDKK)
+4.9%
41
43
FY 21/22
FY 22/23
EBIT-margin (%)
+0.1pp
1.6
1.7
FY 21/22
FY 22/23
Own & franchise stores (#)
-6%
375
354
244
244
Own stores
131
110
Franchise
FY 21/22
FY 22/23
ROCE, LTM (%)
0.0pp
2.62.6
FY 21/22
FY 22/23
4
Investor presentation Q4 2022/23
Decline in raw material prices, but still at high historical level
The sharp increase beginning 2022/23 was not fully passed on in sales prices
Chemicals market impacts c. 40% of Flügger raw material costs
Gas/energy impacts c. 15% of raw materials costs
200
Weighted index
3.000
Price of natural gas (1y fwd contract1))
Based on spend
180
Average 20/21
Average 21/22
+65,9%
2.500
160
Average 22/23
140
2.000
120
1.500
+133,6%
✓ Approx. DKK 37m saved by adjusting
100
recipes and strategic procurement
1.000
80
✓ Sales price increases to fair market level,
+233,0%
although not fully offsetting cost increase
+596,4%
500
60
✓ Market volumes in the Nordics declined
+4,8%
c. 9% vs. peak, but Flügger declined less
40
05/21
0
07/22
04/23
01/20
03/20
05/20
07/20
09/20
11/20
01/21
03/21
07/21
09/21
11/21
01/22
03/22
05/22
07/22
09/22
11/22
01/23
03/23
05/23
01/20
04/20
07/20
10/20
01/21
04/21
07/21
10/21
01/22
04/22
10/22
01/23
07/23
Note: Impact measured for Segment 1 & 2
5
1) TTF Gas (DKK_øre/m3)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Flügger group A/S published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 21:57:43 UTC.