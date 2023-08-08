Flugger group A/S, formerly Flugger A/S, is a Denmark-based company engaged in the design, manufacturing and marketing of paints and other products for surface treatment. The Company specializes in decorative paints, wood stains, spackling pastes, cleaning products, wallpapers, and tools, among others. Apart from Flugger, the Company operates under three brand names: DAY-system, Fiona and PP Mester Maling. It controls factories in Denmark, Sweden, China and Poland, as well as a retail chain, named Flugger Decor, which is located in Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and China. Furthermore, the Company owns a number of subsidiaries, such as Flugger AB, PP Mester Maling A/S, DAY-system A/S, DAY-System AB, Flugger ehf, Flugger Limited, and Flugger Sp Zoo.

Sector Commodity Chemicals