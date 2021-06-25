Log in
    FLUG B   DK0010218189

FLÜGGER GROUP A/S

(FLUG B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 06/25 08:35:55 am
744 DKK   +1.09%
Flügger A/S : Malgodt.dk becomes part of Flügger Group A/S

06/25/2021 | 08:35am EDT
Over the past few years, Flügger has added DETALE CPH, Unicell and, most recently, also Eskaro to the Group. Now Flügger is expanding its portfolio to include the Danish company Malgodt.dk.

Malgodt.dk was established in 2013 and has since enjoyed great success with its digital platform, from which it sells a wide range of brands of paint, wood stain, wallpaper and accessories to private consumers.

Malgodt.dk primarily serves its customers through online sales, but in addition to this has two physical stores, in Copenhagen and Aarhus respectively.

'At Flügger, digitisation, including online commerce, is one of our six main strategic areas. The addition of Malgodt.dk makes us the Nordic leader in sales and distribution of paint online. Malgodt.dk has chosen to join Flügger, as we agree on and share a belief in the digital strategy combined with Flügger's unique position throughout the value chain. Malgodt.dk and the team behind it will be an important part of Flügger's digital foundation and the future journey in which we expect to invest significantly,' says CEO Sune Schnack.

Malgodt.dk CEO Kresten Kjær Larsen is pleased to join Flügger:

'Malgodt.dk looks forward to becoming part of a group that can add outstanding know-how and that has a strong position in both Danish and international markets. Together, we will be strong by virtue of our digital strength combined with Flügger's digital ambitions.'

Following the acquisition, Malgodt.dk will continue as an independent company and brand in Flügger, and the acquisition is not expected to affect the financial outlook for 2021/22.



Flügger A/S published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 12:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 895 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2020 57,8 M 9,29 M 9,29 M
Net Debt 2020 301 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 3,47%
Capitalization 2 128 M 341 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 540
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart FLÜGGER GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Flügger group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLÜGGER GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sune Dedenroth Schnack Chief Executive Officer
Poul Erik Stockfleth Chief Financial Officer
Carl Frederik Stub Trock Chairman
Michael Hassø Larsen Chief Operating Officer
Anne-Marie Krog Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLÜGGER GROUP A/S15.91%341
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY10.25%71 902
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.17.54%40 232
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED10.08%39 360
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-30.10%33 549
AKZO NOBEL N.V.21.33%23 856