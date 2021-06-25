Flügger A/S : Malgodt.dk becomes part of Flügger Group A/S

Over the past few years, Flügger has added DETALE CPH, Unicell and, most recently, also Eskaro to the Group. Now Flügger is expanding its portfolio to include the Danish company Malgodt.dk.

Malgodt.dk was established in 2013 and has since enjoyed great success with its digital platform, from which it sells a wide range of brands of paint, wood stain, wallpaper and accessories to private consumers.

Malgodt.dk primarily serves its customers through online sales, but in addition to this has two physical stores, in Copenhagen and Aarhus respectively.

'At Flügger, digitisation, including online commerce, is one of our six main strategic areas. The addition of Malgodt.dk makes us the Nordic leader in sales and distribution of paint online. Malgodt.dk has chosen to join Flügger, as we agree on and share a belief in the digital strategy combined with Flügger's unique position throughout the value chain. Malgodt.dk and the team behind it will be an important part of Flügger's digital foundation and the future journey in which we expect to invest significantly,' says CEO Sune Schnack.

Malgodt.dk CEO Kresten Kjær Larsen is pleased to join Flügger:

'Malgodt.dk looks forward to becoming part of a group that can add outstanding know-how and that has a strong position in both Danish and international markets. Together, we will be strong by virtue of our digital strength combined with Flügger's digital ambitions.'

Following the acquisition, Malgodt.dk will continue as an independent company and brand in Flügger, and the acquisition is not expected to affect the financial outlook for 2021/22.