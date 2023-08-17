EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Flughafen Wien AG / Release of Financial Reports
Flughafen Wien AG: Release of a Financial report

17.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Flughafen Wien AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations/publikationen_und_berichte

Language: English
Address: https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports_1

17.08.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
1300 Wien-Flughafen
Austria
Internet:http://www.viennaairport.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1705211  17.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705211&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp