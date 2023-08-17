Flughafen Wien AG is an Austria-based company that is engaged in the operation, development and building initiatives at the Vienna International Airport. The Company operates through four segments: Airport, Handling, Retail and Properties, and Other Segments. The Airport segment handles the operation of the movement areas, terminal facilities and equipment required for passenger and baggage handling. The Handling Segment offers services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, and also responsible for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers, as well as the operation of the General Aviation Center. The Retail and Properties segment covers the real estate and centre management business units of the Company, and provides a range of services to support airport operations, including shopping, gastronomy and parking. Other Segments is involved in technical services and construction management.

Sector Airport Services