02/08/2024 | Press releases

ANA takes off again from Vienna: Three non-stop flights to Tokyo each week

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's biggest airline, once again links Vienna with Tokyo Haneda Airport starting today, 2 August 2024. The airline deploys a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for this flight connection three times per week throughout the entire year. In March 2020, ANA decided to suspend flight service on the Vienna-Tokyo route due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the airline has returned to Vienna Airport. The flight connection was officially inaugurated today in the presence of Katsuhiro Suzuki, ANA General Manager Austria, Maria Petalidou, ANA Head of Joint Venture EMEA and Area Manager Germany, Austria, Italy, Poland, and Belina Neumann, Head of Aviation Development of Flughafen Wien AG, within the context of a photo session.

"Welcome back, ANA! The resumption of flight service to Tokyo Haneda Airport by Japan's biggest airline strengthens our position as an international flight hub. Tokyo is the fourth most popular destination in Asia for passengers flying from Vienna Airport. Tourism in Japan is booming, and Vienna is a coveted travel destination in Europe for Japanese passengers. Furthermore, a special highlight awaits travelers in Japan. Osaka will host the World Exposition Expo 2025 next year. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration, 35 years after the first landing of an ANA aircraft in Vienna," states Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.

"The Vienna-Tokyo Haneda route was opened on 17 February 2019 and has enjoyed great popularity since the very beginning. This particularly applies to visitors from Japan who display a strong interest in culture. Vienna also plays a significant role as a gateway to Eastern Europe and is, not least, an important destination for business travelers. The suspension of flight service in response to the coronavirus pandemic was very painful us. That is why we are all the more delighted that this important and popular route is part of our global network once again. We are convinced that this flight connection between our company and Vienna Airport has a promising future," adds Katsuhiro Suzuki, General Manager of ANA in Vienna.

Three times per week from Vienna to Tokyo Haneda Airport in a Dreamliner aircraft

ANA operates non-stop flights from Vienna to Tokyo, one of Asia's most popular destinations, three times per week (Tuesday, Friday, Sunday) starting on 2 August 2024. The aircraft departs from Tokyo at 10:45 p.m. local time, arriving in Vienna at 6:20 a.m. on the next day. The return flight from Vienna takes off at 11:25 a.m., arriving in Tokyo at 6:55 a.m. on the next day. Japan's capital city offers a fascinating mixture of highly modern architecture, first-class shopping, a diversified culinary offering and traditional cultural sights combining to ensure a unique and unforgettable travel experience for a city. The airline deploys a Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring a total of 215 comfortable seats in a pleasant atmosphere, offering three booking classes e.g., Business, Premium Economy and Economy.

All Nippon Airways (ANA): Japan's largest airline and member of the Star Alliance

ANA is Japan's biggest airline and celebrated its 70th birthday in 2022. The airline offers a multi-award-winning board product on its flights as well as innovative technologies and first-class service. In turn, this ensures a travel experience in a class of its own. ANA is one of the few airlines anywhere in the world which, in 2023, was once again given the highest Skytrax ranking for the eleventh year in a row, namely the 5-Star Airline Rating. Moreover, Skytrax rates ANA to be the world's third best airline.

