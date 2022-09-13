Press releases

August 2022 Traffic Results: 3,578,491 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 2,768,009 by Vienna Airport - Passenger traffic at Vienna Airport already at close to 90% of the pre-crisis level of August 2019 and a rise in passenger volume of about 56% compared to August 2021

The upward trend in the number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group also continued in the holiday month of August 2022. The total passenger volume of 3,578,491 travellers registered by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) represented a rise in passenger traffic of 61% and 2,768,009 travellers at Vienna Airport represented a rise of 56% compared to August 2021. Passenger volumes of the Flughafen Wien Group and Vienna Airport equalled 88% and 87.8% respectively of the pre-crisis level of August 2019, thus only about 12% less than before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The strongest travel day in the summer holiday season took place on 31 July 2022, when passenger traffic amounted to 102,670 travellers, or 90% of the pre-crisis volume (113,069 passengers recorded on 14 July 2019).

The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport rose to 1,994,837 travellers (+52.0%), whereas transfer passenger traffic climbed to 767,890 travellers (+66.8%). The number of flight movements in August 2022 increased to 19,846 starts and landings (+30,0%). However, cargo volume was down 2.6% from August 2021 to 19,721 tonnes.

Details on passenger traffic

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe increased to 961,601 travellers in August 2022 (+56.2%) compared to the prior-year month. The number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe in August rose to 225,382 (+35.4%). Vienna Airport reported a total of 52.046 passengers flying to North America (+74.0%) and 23,244 (+186.9%) to Africa. Passenger traffic to destinations in the Middle East equalled 80,878 travellers in August (+102.5%), whereas the number of passengers flying to the Far East climbed to a total of 19,717 (+>500%) in August 2022.

Passenger traffic registered by the strategic investments of Flughafen Wien AG in August 2022 also increased compared to the previous year. Malta Airport reported a rise in passenger volume in August 2022 to 712,122 travellers (+74.8%), amounting to 86.5% of the pre-crisis level of August 2019. Kosice Airport reported handling 98,360 passengers (+157.4%), slightly higher than the number of passengers it handled before the coronavirus crisis.

Details on traffic results for August 2022 can be found in the table below.

Traffic Development August 2022

Vienna Airport (VIE)

08/2022 08/2021 08/2019 01-08/2022 Diff. %

2021 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 2,768,009 1,778,146 3,151,020 14,779,182 +183.2 -29.6 Local passengers arr+dep 1,994,837 1,312,802 2,365,050 11,117,445 +192.2 -30.9 Transfer passengers arr+dep 767,890 460,458 776,420 3,611,506 +160.0 -24.0 Flight movements arr+dep 19,846 15,270 24,696 120,182 +106.1 -32.4 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 19,721 20,249 23,575 165,069 -1.0 -9.8 MTOW (in tonnes) 819,422 619,450 1,004,990 5,027,653 +99.6 -30.6

Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)

08/2022 08/2021 08/2019 01-08/2022 Diff. %

2021 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 712,122 407,435 823,653 3,746,563 +233.6 -23.1 Local passengers arr+dep 711,386 406,256 818,121 3,741,178 +233.8 -22.8 Transfer passengers arr+dep 734 1,150 5,532 5,366 +171.8 -81.4 Flight movements arr+dep 4,423 3,796 5,366 26,450 +115.7 -23.5 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 1,464 1,400 1,310 10,365 +4.4 -0.6 MTOW (in tonnes) 171,234 144,093 204,560 1,018,624 +124.3 -22.3

Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)

08/2022 08/2021 08/2019 01-08/2022 Diff. %

2021 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 98,360 38,210 93,543 383,923 +315.9 -5.8 Local passengers arr+dep 98,360 38,210 93,543 383,735 +315.7 -5.8 Transfer passengers arr+dep 0 0 0 0 n.a. n.a. Flight movements arr+dep 678 256 809 3,074 +308.8 -27.9 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 0 0 2 0 n.a. -98.6 MTOW (in tonnes) 23,685 9,269 23,548 102,443 +289.2 -7.0

Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)

08/2022 08/2021 08/2019 01-08/2022 Diff. %

2021 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 3,578,491 2,223,791 4,068,216 18,909,668 +193.9 -28.0 Local passengers arr+dep 2,804,583 1,757,268 3,276,714 15,242,358 +203.7 -28.6 Transfer passengers arr+dep 768,624 461,608 781,952 3,616,872 +160.0 -24.4 Flight movements arr+dep 24,947 19,322 30,871 149,706 +109.9 -30.9 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 21,185 21,649 24,888 175,434 -0.7 -9.3 MTOW (in tonnes) 1,014,341 772,812 1,233,098 6,148,720 +105.0 -29.0

Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,

Traffic data adjusted

