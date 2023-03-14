Press releases

February 2023 Traffic Results: 2,012,559 passengers handled by the Flughafen-Wien-Group and 1,605,099 by Vienna Airport - Close to double the prior-year level

The upward trend continued at Vienna Airport. In February 2023, total passenger volume of the Flughafen-Wien-Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) rose by 85.2% year-by-year to 2,012,559 travellers, whereas the figure of 1,605,099 travellers at Vienna Airport comprised an increase of 83.6% compared to February 2022. Accordingly, passenger volumes of the Flughafen-Wien-Group and Vienna Airport in February 2023 equalled 89.4% and 86.1% respectively of the pre-crisis level of February 2019, thus only slightly below the total number of passengers handled before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport rose to 1,294,535 (+78.5%), whereas transfer passenger traffic climbed to 305,990 travellers (+110.2%). The number of flight movements in February 2023 increased to 12,929 take offs and landings (+48.0%). However, cargo volume was down 3.3% from February 2022 to 17,658 tonnes.

Details on passenger traffic

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe increased to 529,877 travellers in February 2023, comprising an increase of 73.7% compared to the prior-year month. The number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe in February 2023 rose to 124,096 travellers (+76.3%). Vienna Airport reported a total of 16,848 passengers flying to North America (+200.0%) and 23,934 (+84.0%) to Africa. Passenger traffic to destinations in the Middle East equalled 70,525 travellers in February 2023 (+126.2%), whereas the number of passengers flying to East Asia climbed to a total of 30,118 (+316.8%) in the month of February 2023.

Passenger traffic registered by the strategic investments of Flughafen Wien AG in February 2023 also already increased compared the pre-covid level. Malta Airport reported a rise in passenger volume in February 2023 to 379,073 travellers (+92.5%), constituting an increase of 5.5% from the pre-crisis level of February 2019. Kosice Airport handled 28,387 passengers (+78.8%) in the month of February 2023, thus 1.4% above the comparable pre-crisis level.

Details on the traffic results for February 2023 can be found in the table below.

Disclaimer/Haftungshinweis

Alle in dieser Presseaussendung getroffenen Aussagen, die an die Zukunft gerichtet sind und auf künftige Entwicklungen der Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen-Wien-Gruppe Bezug nehmen, beruhen auf derzeitigen Annahmen und Prognosen der Unternehmensführung. Sollten die den Prognosen zugrunde liegenden Einschätzungen nicht eintreffen oder die im Risikobericht des Unternehmens beschriebenen Risiken eintreten, können die tatsächlichen Ereignisse oder Ergebnisse von den zurzeit erwarteten abweichen. Trotz größter Sorgfalt erfolgen daher alle zukunftsbezogenen Aussagen ohne Gewähr und die Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen-Wien-Gruppe übernimmt keine Verpflichtung, diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen zu aktualisieren oder sie an zukünftige Ereignisse oder Entwicklungen anzupassen.

Contact: Press Office of Flughafen Wien AG:

Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesperson

Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000

E-mail:

p.kleemann@viennaairport.com

Website: www.viennaairport.com

Facebook:

Twitter:

Traffic Development February 2023

Vienna Airport (VIE)

02/2023 02/2022 02/2019 01-02/2023 Diff.%

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 1,605,099 874,057 1,863,688 3,274,665 +93.3 -11.4 Local passengers arr+dep 1,294,535 725,183 1,506,199 2,621,020 +92.6 -11.3 Transfer passengers arr+dep 305,990 145,546 350,308 643,058 +97.5 -11.5 Flight movements arr+dep 12,929 8,735 17,263 27,357 +47.6 -22.8 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 17,658 18,259 20,219 35,637 -8.7 -14.0 MTOW (in tonnes) 542,190 372,198 703,593 1,148,971 +42.8 -20.7

Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)

02/2023 02/2022 02/2019 01-02/2023 Diff.%

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 379,073 196,895 359,455 758,408 +112.9 +4.5 Local passengers arr+dep 378,195 196,786 358,353 756,022 +112.5 +4.7 Transfer passengers arr+dep 878 106 1,052 2,382 +374.5 -20.6 Flight movements arr+dep 2,636 1,623 2,854 5,481 +64.7 -9.3 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 1,407 1,067 1,234 2,906 +28.9 +13.1 MTOW (in tonnes) 104,360 62,543 108,342 217,562 +69.4 -5.0

Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)

02/2023 02/2022 02/2019 01-02/2023 Diff.%

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 28,387 15,872 27,987 55,843 +96.5 +3.1 Local passengers arr+dep 28,387 15,809 27,987 55,843 +96.9 +3.6 Transfer passengers arr+dep 0 0 0 0 n.a. n.a. Flight movements arr+dep 218 134 350 438 +69.8 -40.1 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 0 0 5 0 n.a. -100.0 MTOW (in tonnes) 6,935 4,354 7,592 13,884 +64.2 -12.6

Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)

02/2023 02/2022 02/2019 01-02/2023 Diff.%

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 2,012,559 1,086,824 2,251,130 4,088,916 +96.7 -8.6 Local passengers arr+dep 1,701,117 937,778 1,892,539 3,432,885 +96.8 -8.0 Transfer passengers arr+dep 306,868 145,652 351,360 645,440 +97.9 -11.6 Flight movements arr+dep 15,783 10,492 20,467 33,276 +50.4 -21.2 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 19,065 19,326 21,457 38,543 -6.6 -12.4 MTOW (in tonnes) 653,485 439,095 819,527 1,380,417 +46.6 -18.5

Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,

Traffic data adjuste