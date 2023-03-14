February 2023 Traffic Results: 2,012,559 passengers handled by the Flughafen-Wien-Group and 1,605,099 by Vienna Airport – Close to double the prior-year level
03/14/2023 | 03:15am EDT
February 2023 Traffic Results: 2,012,559 passengers handled by the Flughafen-Wien-Group and 1,605,099 by Vienna Airport - Close to double the prior-year level
14/03/2023 | Press releases
February 2023 Traffic Results: 2,012,559 passengers handled by the Flughafen-Wien-Group and 1,605,099 by Vienna Airport - Close to double the prior-year level
The upward trend continued at Vienna Airport. In February 2023, total passenger volume of the Flughafen-Wien-Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) rose by 85.2% year-by-year to 2,012,559 travellers, whereas the figure of 1,605,099 travellers at Vienna Airport comprised an increase of 83.6% compared to February 2022. Accordingly, passenger volumes of the Flughafen-Wien-Group and Vienna Airport in February 2023 equalled 89.4% and 86.1% respectively of the pre-crisis level of February 2019, thus only slightly below the total number of passengers handled before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport rose to 1,294,535 (+78.5%), whereas transfer passenger traffic climbed to 305,990 travellers (+110.2%). The number of flight movements in February 2023 increased to 12,929 take offs and landings (+48.0%). However, cargo volume was down 3.3% from February 2022 to 17,658 tonnes.
Details on passenger traffic Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe increased to 529,877 travellers in February 2023, comprising an increase of 73.7% compared to the prior-year month. The number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe in February 2023 rose to 124,096 travellers (+76.3%). Vienna Airport reported a total of 16,848 passengers flying to North America (+200.0%) and 23,934 (+84.0%) to Africa. Passenger traffic to destinations in the Middle East equalled 70,525 travellers in February 2023 (+126.2%), whereas the number of passengers flying to East Asia climbed to a total of 30,118 (+316.8%) in the month of February 2023.
Passenger traffic registered by the strategic investments of Flughafen Wien AG in February 2023 also already increased compared the pre-covid level. Malta Airport reported a rise in passenger volume in February 2023 to 379,073 travellers (+92.5%), constituting an increase of 5.5% from the pre-crisis level of February 2019. Kosice Airport handled 28,387 passengers (+78.8%) in the month of February 2023, thus 1.4% above the comparable pre-crisis level.
Details on the traffic results for February 2023 can be found in the table below.
Disclaimer/Haftungshinweis Alle in dieser Presseaussendung getroffenen Aussagen, die an die Zukunft gerichtet sind und auf künftige Entwicklungen der Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen-Wien-Gruppe Bezug nehmen, beruhen auf derzeitigen Annahmen und Prognosen der Unternehmensführung. Sollten die den Prognosen zugrunde liegenden Einschätzungen nicht eintreffen oder die im Risikobericht des Unternehmens beschriebenen Risiken eintreten, können die tatsächlichen Ereignisse oder Ergebnisse von den zurzeit erwarteten abweichen. Trotz größter Sorgfalt erfolgen daher alle zukunftsbezogenen Aussagen ohne Gewähr und die Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen-Wien-Gruppe übernimmt keine Verpflichtung, diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen zu aktualisieren oder sie an zukünftige Ereignisse oder Entwicklungen anzupassen.