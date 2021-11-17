Flughafen Wien : 3rd Quarter 2021

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

After more than a year and a half of the pandemic, which has hit aviation harder than almost any other sector, in the the third quarter of 2021 a silver lining appeared on the horizon for the first time. Higher vaccination rates in Europe and the lifting of numerous travel restrictions have significantly bolstered demand for air travel. The months of July to September also saw the highest passenger volume since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, passenger volume for practically all regions and destinations declined compared with the same period of the previous year, which includes the months of January and February that were not yet impacted by the pandemic.

The Flughafen Wien Group - which includes the Vienna Airport and the airports in Malta and Košice - recorded 8,451,899 passengers from January to September, representing a 2.4% decrease compared to 2020. Compared to 2019, which was not affected by the pandemic, this increases to a 71.9% drop. Aircraft movements also fell by 8.1% against 2020 to 89,620 take-offs and landings, down 63.7% on 2019.

At Vienna Airport, the declines in passenger numbers and aircraft movements were of a similar magnitude at 3.3% and 9.4% respectively. Only cargo business continued to perform well: Cargo volume at Vienna Airport picked up by 19.2% compared to 2020 to about 190,000 tonnes, not least a result of the improved global economy. Compared with 2019, this is nevertheless a decline of 9.5%.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis pandemic is still reflected in the Flughafen Wien Group's financial indicators, although results did improve on the very weak 2020 comparative period thanks to the better third quarter: at € 274.5 million, revenue remained almost on par with the figure of Q1-3/2020 (€ 277.0 million), while EBITDA climbed significantly from € 62.3 million to € 106.6 mil- lion. EBIT moved into positive territory again at € 6.9 million after minus € 43.6 million, but the far improved net result remained negative at minus € 0.1 million following minus € 41.3 million.

In terms of balance sheet figures, net debt as at 30 September 2021 remained practically unchanged on the end of 2020 at € 201.5 million (compared to € 201.9 million), whereas the equity ratio improved considerably from 60.1% to 64.1% due to a decrease in total assets. Our company's financing and very good credit rating thus remain unchanged in the long term.

We responded to this crisis with even greater focus on frugality and efficiency and adopted an extensive cost reduction programme. The negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were significantly mitigated by reducing expenses in almost all areas. Personnel expenses alone declined by 17.6%/€ 30 million year-on-year in the reporting period to € 131.8 million. The fact that we were able to avoid a substantial workforce reduction and wave of redundancies is of course also thanks to government assistance such as the extension of short-time work allowances, which is utilised across the company, and the fixed cost subsidy and revenue shortfall bonuses.

Although capital expenditure was scaled back significantly, this does not curb our ambitions for future-oriented projects. Indeed, the 24-hectare photovoltaic plant, the largest in Austria, will be completed in the first half of 2022, and the growth of Airport City is still assured. The upgrading and modernisation of Terminal 2, the oldest part of the airport, is also progressing according to schedule. Central security controls, new lounges and a clear, stylish design will significantly improve the comfort and travel experience for our passengers after they reopen next spring.

In terms of prospects for the final quarter of 2021, we remain cautiously optimistic, although forecasting reliability is lower than normal and subject to uncertainty as it is hard to predict how vaccination rates and cases will develop.