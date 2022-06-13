EQS-Ad-hoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast

Flughafen Wien AG: Update of Guidance 2022



13-Jun-2022 / 20:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EANS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Update of Guidance 2022

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

13.06.2022

Updated Guidance 2022

Around 22 million passengers are expected at Vienna Airport throughout 2022 and around 28 million for the Flughafen Wien Group (incl. investments).

Based on the improved traffic development, the Flughafen Wien Group now expects for 2022 revenue of around € 640 million (previously € 560 million), a positive EBITDA of at least around € 260 million (previously € 172 million) and a positive net result of at least € 80 million (previously € 20 million). The update values are based on the assumption that no pandemic related lockdowns or major traffic restrictions will occur in autumn and winter. Capital expenditure will amount to around € 84 million. The today incalculable further development of the war in Ukraine and its consequences for aviation remain an additional factor of uncertainty.



ISIN: AT00000VIE62