  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Flughafen Wien AG
  News
  Summary
    FLU   AT00000VIE62

FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG

(FLU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:48 2022-06-13 pm EDT
32.65 EUR   +24.14%
02:35pFLUGHAFEN WIEN AG : Update of Guidance 2022
EQ
09:38aAustralian pension fund to bid for Vienna Airport after stake increase
RE
07:22aFLUGHAFEN WIEN AG : Flughafen Wien AG / Increase in stake to 40.0% of the share capital in Flughafen Wien AG by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund and mandatory takeover offer
EQ
Flughafen Wien AG: Update of Guidance 2022

06/13/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Flughafen Wien AG: Update of Guidance 2022

13-Jun-2022 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EANS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Update of Guidance 2022

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

13.06.2022

Updated Guidance 2022

Around 22 million passengers are expected at Vienna Airport throughout 2022 and around 28 million for the Flughafen Wien Group (incl. investments).

Based on the improved traffic development, the Flughafen Wien Group now expects for 2022 revenue of around € 640 million (previously € 560 million), a positive EBITDA of at least around € 260 million (previously € 172 million) and a positive net result of at least € 80 million (previously € 20 million). The update values are based on the assumption that no pandemic related lockdowns or major traffic restrictions will occur in autumn and winter. Capital expenditure will amount to around € 84 million. The today incalculable further development of the war in Ukraine and its consequences for aviation remain an additional factor of uncertainty.
 

Information published by:
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
1300 Vienna Airport, Vienna
Austria

Contact: Corporate Communications Flughafen Wien AG

Contact:
Christian Schmidt
Head of Investor Relations
Flughafen Wien AG
Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126
E-mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com

Press Office
Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesman
Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000
E-Mail: p.kleemann@viennaairport.com
Website: www.viennaairport.com

Issuer:     
Flughafen Wien AG
1300 Vienna Airport, Vienna
Austria
phone:        +43 1 7007 - 23126
FAX:          +43 1 7007 - 23806
mail:         investor-relations@viennaairport.com
WWW:          http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations
ISIN:         AT00000VIE62

 

13-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
1300 Wien-Flughafen
Austria
Phone: +43-1-7007/23126
Fax: +43-1-7007/23806
E-mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com
Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
WKN: A2AMK9
Indices: ATX PRIME
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Nasdaq OTC, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1374597

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1374597  13-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1374597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
