  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Flughafen Wien AG
  News
  7. Summary
    FLU   AT00000VIE62

FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG

(FLU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flughafen Wien : Etihad Airways lands at Vienna Airport for the first time with a direct flight from Abu Dhabi

07/18/2021 | 08:05am EDT
Etihad Airways lands at Vienna Airport for the first time with a direct flight from Abu Dhabi 18/07/2021 | Press releases
Etihad Airways lands at Vienna Airport for the first time with a direct flight from Abu Dhabi

As of today, July 18, 2021, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has landed in Vienna for the very first time as part of a new flight connection. With Etihad Airways, a new airline is represented in Vienna and Abu Dhabi is now also accessible from Vienna. Etihad Airways now serves the route twice a week with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. In the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways serves numerous destinations around the globe.

'We welcome Etihad as a new airline to Vienna Airport serving a new destination. Etihad is a strong carrier with a far-reaching route network, and we are delighted with its decision to launch regular scheduled flights to Vienna. The United Arab Emirates in particular is an important market for Austrian tourism, and the new flight connection is a good sign that things are slowly picking up again', states Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.

'As more travellers return to the skies, we're delighted to introduce twice-weekly flights to Vienna. The 65th passenger destination to be added to Etihad's growing network, we are confident that its timeless imperial grandeur and vibrant cultural scene will appeal to many travellers', said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Aviation Group.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi boasts a diversified tourism offering, including the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Corniche boardwalk, numerous shopping opportunities and traditional markets, namely the so-called 'Souks'.

Two weekly flights to Abu Dhabi - Capital of the United Arab Emirates
Etihad now offers flights on its new route two times a week starting 18 July 2021. The airline will deploy a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the route. The aircraft features 28 Business and 262 Economy seats and features Etihad's renowned E-BOX entertainment systems and inflight Wi-Fi connectivity.

About Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways is the national flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates. Established in 2003, Etihad currently serves 65 passenger and seven cargo destinations with a modern fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Further information on the airline and booking possibilities can be found at www.etihad.com.

Contact:
Press Office Flughafen Wien AG
Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesman
Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000
E-mail: p.kleemann@viennaairport.com
Website: www.viennaairport.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/flughafenwien
Twitter: twitter.com/flughafen_wien

Disclaimer

Flughafen Wien AG published this content on 18 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2021 12:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
