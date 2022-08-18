Flughafen Wien : Presentation of the Results for the First Six Months of 2022
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG
H1/2022 Results
18 August 2022
H1/2022: Significant passenger and earnings increase from previous year
Close to fivefold rise in Group passenger volume in H1/2022 to 11.8 million travellers, already comprising two-thirds of the pre-crisis level.
Considerable improvement in financial indicators: revenue up 129.2%, clearly positive Group net profit before non-controlling interests of € 52.3 million.
Guidance für 2022:
About 22 million passengers are expected at Vienna Airport in 2022 and about 28 million in the entire Flughafen Wien Group.
Due to the improved traffic development, the Flughafen Wien Group anticipates revenue of approx. € 670 million, positive EBITDA of at least approx. € 290 million and a Group net profit of at least € 100 million. These figures are based on the assumption that there
will be no further pandemic-related lockdowns in the fall and winter seasons or massive restrictions on flight traffic. Capital expenditure will total about € 84 million. The further course of the war in Ukraine and its unforeseeable impacts on flight traffic continue to be a further reason for uncertainty.
Partial offer from IFM Global Infrastructure Fund to acquire about 10% of the shares in Flughafen Wien AG
2
Revenue more than double the prior-year level, strong earnings improvement
€ million
H1/2022
H1/2021
in %
Revenue
294.7
128.6
129.2
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
143.1
25.2
n.a.
and amortization (EBITDA)
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
75.8
-40.3
n.a.
Financial results
-4.3
-5.9
27.8
Earnings before tax (EBT)
71.5
-46.2
n.a.
Net profit for the period
52.3
-32.5
n.a.
Net profit for the period after non-
46.4
-30.8
n.a.
controlling interests
Revenue more than double the comparable figure for H1/2021.
Significantly positive net profit for the period due to the good business development.
3
Expenses increase but at a lower rate than revenue growth
Expenses for consumables and services used above the prior-year level (+44.5%).
Personnel expenses up 49.7%, primarily as a result of lower government aid for short-time work.
€ million
H1/2022
H1/2021
in %
Consumables and
-19.4
-13.4
44.5
services used
Personnel expenses
-120.1
-80.2
49.7
Other operating
-32.1
-19.5
64.2
expenses1
Impairment reversals/
impairment on
3.7
0.1
n.a.
receivables
Depreciation and
-67.3
-65.5
2.7
amortisation
Other expenses1 rose by 64.2% for operational reasons.
2.7% rise in depreciation and amortisation.
4
1) Excl. Impairment reversals/impairment on receivables
Considerable decline in net debt, low level of CAPEX, equity increase
H1/2022
H1/2021
in %
Net debt (€ million)1
55.8
150.4
-62.9
Gearing (%)1
4.1
11.4
n.a.
Cash flow from operating activities
96.6
9.4
n.a.
(€ million)
Free cash flow (€ million)
-24.0
-2.2
n.a.
CAPEX (€ million)2
25.9
17.3
49.7
Equity (€ million)1
1,370.4
1,314.5
4.3
Equity ratio (%)1
66.2
63.4
n.a.
Sharp decrease in net debt.
Clearly positive cash flow from operating activities, negative free cash flow due to payments for new term deposits.
CAPEX at a low level, slight rise in equity to close to € 1.4 billion.
5
1)
Comparison of 30/6/2022 to 31/12/2021
2)
CAPEX excl. financial assets and business combinations
