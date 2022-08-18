Flughafen Wien : Presentation of the Results for the First Six Months of 2022

H1/2022: Significant passenger and earnings increase from previous year

Close to fivefold rise in Group passenger volume in H1/2022 to 11.8 million travellers, already comprising two-thirds of the pre-crisis level.

two-thirds of the pre-crisis level. Considerable improvement in financial indicators: revenue up 129.2%, clearly positive Group net profit before non-controlling interests of € 52.3 million.

non-controlling interests of € 52.3 million. Guidance für 2022:

About 22 million passengers are expected at Vienna Airport in 2022 and about 28 million in the entire Flughafen Wien Group.

Due to the improved traffic development, the Flughafen Wien Group anticipates revenue of approx. € 670 million, positive EBITDA of at least approx. € 290 million and a Group net profit of at least € 100 million. These figures are based on the assumption that there

will be no further pandemic-related lockdowns in the fall and winter seasons or massive restrictions on flight traffic. Capital expenditure will total about € 84 million. The further course of the war in Ukraine and its unforeseeable impacts on flight traffic continue to be a further reason for uncertainty.