    FLU   AT00000VIE62

FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FLU)
Flughafen Wien : Presentation of the Traffic Results for 2021 and Outlook for 2022

01/18/2022 | 02:35am EST
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG

Traffic Results 2021 and Business Outlook for 2022

Online press conference, 18 January 2022

Pandemic continues to impact the aviation sector but upturn is on the horizon

  • Vienna Airport registers 10.4 million passengers in 2021, up 33.2% from 2020 but still 67.1% lower than the pre-crisis year of 2019 - 13.1 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group
  • Much better development of cargo volume in 2021: rise of 19.9% vs. 2020, only 7.9% below 2019
  • Outlook 2022:
    • Vienna Airport: approx. 17 million travellers (about 50% of 2019 level) - Q1 still restrained, considerable upswing expected starting with the summer flight schedule
    • Flughafen Wien Group: about 21 million passengers
    • Financial guidance: revenue of approx. € 560 million, EBITDA of at least € 172 million and earnings of at least € 20 million
  • The desire to travel remains unbroken and high - easing of travel restrictions directly results in passenger growth, but Europe still suffers from a patchwork of regulations - business and tourism require unified travel rules throughout Europe
  • Vienna Airport continues its climate protection efforts, is well on track towards achieving CO neutrality

2

Traffic development in 2021

Flughafen Wien AG

Traffic development at

2021

2020

2019

%

%

Vienna Airport

2020

2019

Passengers (millions)

10.4

7.8

31.7

+33.2

-67.1

Local passengers (millions)

7.8

6.3

24.3

+24.6

-67.7

Transfer passengers (millions)

2.5

1.5

7.2

+67.9

-65.0

Flight movements (in 1,000)

111.6

95.9

266.8

+16.4

-58.2

Passengers per flight

99

87

121

+13.9

-18.8

movement

Seats (arrivals and

16.7

13.6

41.1

+22.6

-59.4

departures, millions)

Seat load factor (%)

62.5

57.4

77.3

+5.1p.

-14.8p.

Seats per flight movement

158

151

157

+4.6

+0.5

MTOW (millions of tonnes)

4.7

4.0

10.9

+18.7

-56.5

Cargo incl. trucking (in 1,000

261.3

217.9

283.8

+19.9

-7.9

tonnes

3

Traffic development in 2021

Flughafen Wien Group

Group passenger

2021

2020

2019

%

%

development

2020

2019

Vienna Airport (millions)

10.4

7.8

31.7

+33.2

-67.1

Malta Airport (millions)

2.5

1.7

7.3

+45.3

-65.2

Kosice Airport (millions)

0.2

0.1

0.6

+72.7

-70.0

Vienna Airport and its

13.1

9.7

39.5

+35.8

-66.8

strategic investments (VIE,

MLA, KSC)

Share of passengers in the Group VIE MLA KSC

2021

80%

19%

1%

PAX in

0

6

12

mill.

4

The total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers

Adjustment of comparative figures for 2020

Share held by carriers in 2021

2021

Share

Passengers

PAX Δ% vs.

PAX Δ% vs.

in %

2020

2019

1.

Austrian Airlines

48.0

4,995,915

65.2

-63.5

2.

Ryanair/Lauda

18.8

1,956,721

68.9

-26.4

3. Wizz Air

8.7

903,850

4.5

-56.6

4.

Turkish Airlines

3.1

318,256

54.5

-42.2

5.

Eurowings

1.8

188,188

-48.1

-91.7

6.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

1.7

171,778

45.7

-54.7

7.

Pegasus Airlines

1.5

155,002

62.8

-46.9

8.

Emirates

1.4

149,503

25.0

-64.0

1.4

-35.1

-79.7

9.

Lufthansa

148,068

10.

SunExpress

1.2

126,441

176.0

-50.8

1.2

1.2

-72.4

11.

SWISS

122,922

12. Iberia

0.9

96,067

62.7

-68.4

13.

Air France

0.8

79,763

-9.5

-74.6

14.

Ethiopian Airlines

0.7

71,215

74.2

-47.9

15.

Aeroflot

0.6

63,480

-7.2

-81.8

Other

8.2

858,354

-29.2

-87.4

Total

100.0

10,405,523

33.2

-67.1

thereof Lufthansa Group1

52.9

5,509,617

46.0

-68,2

thereof low-cost carriers

31.0

3,224,205

28.5

-57.9

5

1Lufthansa Group: Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa and

SWISS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flughafen Wien AG published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
