Flughafen Wien : Presentation of the Traffic Results for 2021 and Outlook for 2022
01/18/2022 | 02:35am EST
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG
Traffic Results 2021 and Business Outlook for 2022
Online press conference, 18 January 2022
Pandemic continues to impact the aviation sector but upturn is on the horizon
Vienna Airport registers 10.4 million passengers in 2021, up 33.2% from 2020 but still 67.1% lower than the pre-crisis year of 2019 - 13.1 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group
Much better development of cargo volume in 2021: rise of 19.9% vs. 2020, only 7.9% below 2019
Outlook 2022:
Vienna Airport: approx. 17 million travellers (about 50% of 2019 level) - Q1 still restrained, considerable upswing expected starting with the summer flight schedule
Flughafen Wien Group: about 21 million passengers
Financial guidance: revenue of approx. € 560 million, EBITDA of at least € 172 million and earnings of at least € 20 million
The desire to travel remains unbroken and high - easing of travel restrictions directly results in passenger growth, but Europe still suffers from a patchwork of regulations - business and tourism require unified travel rules throughout Europe
Vienna Airport continues its climate protection efforts, is well on track towards achieving CO₂ neutrality
Traffic development in 2021
Flughafen Wien AG
Traffic development at
2021
2020
2019
%
%
Vienna Airport
2020
2019
Passengers (millions)
10.4
7.8
31.7
+33.2
-67.1
Local passengers (millions)
7.8
6.3
24.3
+24.6
-67.7
Transfer passengers (millions)
2.5
1.5
7.2
+67.9
-65.0
Flight movements (in 1,000)
111.6
95.9
266.8
+16.4
-58.2
Passengers per flight
99
87
121
+13.9
-18.8
movement
Seats (arrivals and
16.7
13.6
41.1
+22.6
-59.4
departures, millions)
Seat load factor (%)
62.5
57.4
77.3
+5.1p.
-14.8p.
Seats per flight movement
158
151
157
+4.6
+0.5
MTOW (millions of tonnes)
4.7
4.0
10.9
+18.7
-56.5
Cargo incl. trucking (in 1,000
261.3
217.9
283.8
+19.9
-7.9
tonnes
Traffic development in 2021
Flughafen Wien Group
Group passenger
2021
2020
2019
%
%
development
2020
2019
Vienna Airport (millions)
10.4
7.8
31.7
+33.2
-67.1
Malta Airport (millions)
2.5
1.7
7.3
+45.3
-65.2
Kosice Airport (millions)
0.2
0.1
0.6
+72.7
-70.0
Vienna Airport and its
13.1
9.7
39.5
+35.8
-66.8
strategic investments (VIE,
MLA, KSC)
Share of passengers in the Group VIEMLAKSC
2021
80%
19%
1%
PAX in
0
6
12
mill.
4
The total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers
Adjustment of comparative figures for 2020
Share held by carriers in 2021
2021
Share
Passengers
PAX Δ% vs.
PAX Δ% vs.
in %
2020
2019
1.
Austrian Airlines
48.0
4,995,915
65.2
-63.5
2.
Ryanair/Lauda
18.8
1,956,721
68.9
-26.4
3. Wizz Air
8.7
903,850
4.5
-56.6
4.
Turkish Airlines
3.1
318,256
54.5
-42.2
5.
Eurowings
1.8
188,188
-48.1
-91.7
6.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
1.7
171,778
45.7
-54.7
7.
Pegasus Airlines
1.5
155,002
62.8
-46.9
8.
Emirates
1.4
149,503
25.0
-64.0
1.4
-35.1
-79.7
9.
Lufthansa
148,068
10.
SunExpress
1.2
126,441
176.0
-50.8
1.2
1.2
-72.4
11.
SWISS
122,922
12. Iberia
0.9
96,067
62.7
-68.4
13.
Air France
0.8
79,763
-9.5
-74.6
14.
Ethiopian Airlines
0.7
71,215
74.2
-47.9
15.
Aeroflot
0.6
63,480
-7.2
-81.8
Other
8.2
858,354
-29.2
-87.4
Total
100.0
10,405,523
33.2
-67.1
thereof Lufthansa Group1
52.9
5,509,617
46.0
-68,2
thereof low-cost carriers
31.0
3,224,205
28.5
-57.9
1Lufthansa Group: Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa and
SWISS
