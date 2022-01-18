Flughafen Wien : Presentation of the Traffic Results for 2021 and Outlook for 2022

Pandemic continues to impact the aviation sector but upturn is on the horizon

Vienna Airport registers 10.4 million passengers in 2021, up 33.2% from 2020 but still 67.1% lower than the pre-crisis year of 2019 - 13.1 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group

Much better development of cargo volume in 2021: rise of 19.9% vs. 2020, only 7.9% below 2019

Outlook 2022:

Vienna Airport: approx. 17 million travellers (about 50% of 2019 level) - Q1 still restrained, considerable upswing expected starting with the summer flight schedule

Flughafen Wien Group: about 21 million passengers

Financial guidance: revenue of approx. € 560 million, EBITDA of at least € 172 million and earnings of at least € 20 million

The desire to travel remains unbroken and high - easing of travel restrictions directly results in passenger growth, but Europe still suffers from a patchwork of regulations - business and tourism require unified travel rules throughout Europe