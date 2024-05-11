11/05/2024 | Press releases

Vienna Airport Statement on the Latest Federal Administrative Court Ruling on the Third Runway Project

In its decision published last night (10 May 2024), the Austrian Federal Administrative Court (Bundesverwaltungsgericht - BVwG) approved an extension of the implementation deadline for the third runway project until 2030. However, at the same time, the court surprisingly, and for the first time, recognized environmental protection organisations as parties to the previous single-party proceedings on the extension of the stipulated construction deadline. This ruling is contrary to the explicit wording of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act and in violation of the underlying systematics and organisation of the law. This decision has far-reaching negative implications for all projects subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment, in particular power lines and wind farms, which, for the most part, required an extension of the construction period also granted by the relevant public authorities within the context of the single-party proceedings. Accordingly, the ruling handed down by the Federal Administrative Court also endangers the implementation of such projects which have already been in operation for a long time. For these reasons, it is essential for Vienna Airport to appeal this objectively and legally incomprehensible legal view on the part of the Federal Administrative Court to Austria's supreme courts.

Contact:

Press Office of Flughafen Wien AG

Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesman

Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000

E-Mail:

p.kleemann@viennaairport.com

Website:

www.viennaairport.com

Facebook:

www.facebook.com/flughafenwien

X:

twitter.com/flughafen_wien

Instagram:

www.instagram.com/vienna_airport

LinkedIn:

www.linkedin.com/company/vienna-international-airport