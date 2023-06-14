May 2023 Traffic Results: 3,469,536 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 2,700,725 by Vienna Airport – Passenger volume almost at the pre-crisis levelmore details

14/06/2023 | Press releases

May 2023 Traffic Results: 3,469,536 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 2,700,725 by Vienna Airport - Passenger volume almost at the pre-crisis level

The upward trend is continuing at Vienna Airport. Total passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) rose by 28.2% year-on-year to 3,469,536 travellers, whereas the figure of 2,700,725 travellers at Vienna Airport comprised an increase of 27.8% compared to May 2022. Accordingly, passenger volumes of the Flughafen Wien Group and Vienna Airport in March 2023 equalled 96.6% and 93.9% respectively of the pre-crisis level of May 2019, and thus only slightly less than in the year before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport rose to 2,052,967 (+27.9%), whereas transfer passenger traffic climbed to 641,866 travellers (+28.0%). The number of flight movements in May 2023 increased to 20,440 take offs and landings (+17.6%). Cargo volume was down slightly by 3.4% from May 2022 to 20,239 tonnes.

Details on passenger traffic

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe increased to 938,358 travellers in May 2023, an increase of 23.8% compared to the prior-year month. The number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe in May 2023 rose to 226,469 travellers (+20.9%). Vienna Airport reported a total of 40,711 passengers flying to North America (+43.2%) and 22,393 (+34.9%) to Africa. Passenger traffic to destinations in the Middle East equalled 77,422 travellers in May 2023 (+39.3%), whereas the number of passengers flying to East Asia climbed to a total of 36,860 (+344.3%) in the month of May 2023.

Passenger traffic registered by the strategic investments of Flughafen Wien AG in May 2023 already grew above and beyond the pre-crisis level. Malta Airport reported a rise in passenger volume in May 2023 to 726,299 travellers (+30.9%), or 7.7% higher than the pre-crisis level of May 2019. Kosice Airport handled 42,512 passengers (+9.5%) in May 2023, thus 8.4% above the comparable pre-crisis level.

Details on the traffic results for May 2023 can be found in the table below.

Traffic Development May 2023

Vienna Airport (VIE)

05/2023 05/2022 05/2019 01-05/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 2,700,725 2,113,282 2,877,161 10,491,155 +53.4 -10.2 Local passengers arr+dep 2,052,967 1,605,253 2,218,620 8,139,337 +52.8 -10.5 Transfer passengers arr+dep 641,866 501,488 633,302 2,322,724 +56.8 -7.0 Flight movements arr+dep 20,440 17,374 24,377 82,577 +31.3 -20.3 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 20,239 20,956 23,661 99,777 -4.0 -12.4 MTOW (in tonnes) 851,284 711,434 988,647 3,451,019 +29.7 -18.6

Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)

05/2023 05/2022 05/2019 01-05/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passagiere an+ab+transit 726,299 554,818 674,101 2,680,212 +53.9 +5.9 Lokalpassagiere an+ab 723,589 554,035 670,735 2,669,548 +53.5 +6.1 Transferpassagiere an+ab 2,710 776 3,364 10,654 +274.1 -25.3 Bewegungen an+ab 4,925 3,884 4,868 18,430 +35.2 -2.8 Cargo an+ab (in to) 1,734 1,267 1,417 7,643 +27.9 +14.6 MTOW (in to) 191,875 149,045 183,317 722,534 +38.0 +0.9

Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)

05/2023 05/2022 05/2019 01-05/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passagiere an+ab+transit 42,512 38,808 39,205 175,240 +38.1 +12.2 Lokalpassagiere an+ab 42,512 38,808 39,205 175,240 +38.2 +12.4 Transferpassagiere an+ab 0 0 0 0 n.a. n.a. Bewegungen an+ab 344 375 483 1,390 +17.2 -30.6 Cargo an+ab (in to) 0 28 6 0 -43.1 -99.3 MTOW (in to) 10,559 11,448 11,523 43,410 +15.7 -2.5

Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)

05/2023 05/2022 05/2019 01-05/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passagiere an+ab+transit 3,469,536 2,706,908 3,590,467 13,346,607 +53.3 -7.1 Lokalpassagiere an+ab 2,819,068 2,198,096 2,928,560 10,984,125 +52.7 -6.7 Transferpassagiere an+ab 644,576 502,264 636,666 2,333,378 +57.2 -7.1 Bewegungen an+ab 25,709 21,633 29,728 102,397 +31.8 -17.8 Cargo an+ab (in to) 21,973 22,222 25,085 107,420 -2.3 -10.9 MTOW (in to) 1,053,718 871,927 1,183,487 4,216,963 +30.9 -15.7

Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers, Traffic data adjuste