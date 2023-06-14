May 2023 Traffic Results: 3,469,536 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 2,700,725 by Vienna Airport – Passenger volume almost at the pre-crisis levelmore details
May 2023 Traffic Results: 3,469,536 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 2,700,725 by Vienna Airport - Passenger volume almost at the pre-crisis level
The upward trend is continuing at Vienna Airport. Total passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) rose by 28.2% year-on-year to 3,469,536 travellers, whereas the figure of 2,700,725 travellers at Vienna Airport comprised an increase of 27.8% compared to May 2022. Accordingly, passenger volumes of the Flughafen Wien Group and Vienna Airport in March 2023 equalled 96.6% and 93.9% respectively of the pre-crisis level of May 2019, and thus only slightly less than in the year before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport rose to 2,052,967 (+27.9%), whereas transfer passenger traffic climbed to 641,866 travellers (+28.0%). The number of flight movements in May 2023 increased to 20,440 take offs and landings (+17.6%). Cargo volume was down slightly by 3.4% from May 2022 to 20,239 tonnes.
Details on passenger traffic Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe increased to 938,358 travellers in May 2023, an increase of 23.8% compared to the prior-year month. The number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe in May 2023 rose to 226,469 travellers (+20.9%). Vienna Airport reported a total of 40,711 passengers flying to North America (+43.2%) and 22,393 (+34.9%) to Africa. Passenger traffic to destinations in the Middle East equalled 77,422 travellers in May 2023 (+39.3%), whereas the number of passengers flying to East Asia climbed to a total of 36,860 (+344.3%) in the month of May 2023.
Passenger traffic registered by the strategic investments of Flughafen Wien AG in May 2023 already grew above and beyond the pre-crisis level. Malta Airport reported a rise in passenger volume in May 2023 to 726,299 travellers (+30.9%), or 7.7% higher than the pre-crisis level of May 2019. Kosice Airport handled 42,512 passengers (+9.5%) in May 2023, thus 8.4% above the comparable pre-crisis level.
