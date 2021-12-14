Press releases

November 2021 Traffic Results: Passenger volume about half of the pre-crisis level - 1.4 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 1.1 million by Vienna Airport

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be perceptible: passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) in November 2021 showed a decline of 50.2% compared to the pre-crisis level. However, the total of 1,447,572 passengers is more than sixfold the figure for November 2020. Vienna Airport reported 1,116,064 travellers in November 2021, also sixfold the passenger traffic of November 2020 but still 53.3% below the pre-crisis level of November 2019.

Traffic results at Vienna Airport compared to the pre-crisis level of November 2019 showed a drop in the number of local passengers of 52.8%, whereas transfer passenger traffic decreased by 55.2%. The number of flight movements in November 2021 was down by 39.8%, and cargo volume at Vienna Airport declined by 7.9% from the pre-crisis level. Nevertheless, the figures for November 2021 indicate a considerable year-on-year improvement - the number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport is more than sixfold the passenger volume of the prior-year month of November 2020.

Details on passenger traffic

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe fell by 49.7% in November 2021 from the pre-crisis level of November 2019, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 52.4%. The number of passengers flying to North America decreased by 57.7% from the comparable pre-crisis figure and passenger volume to Africa dropped by 57.1%. Passenger traffic to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decrease of 51.4% in November 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 89.6% from the pre-crisis level.

Malta Airport reported a drop in passenger volume of 35.9% in the month of November 2021 compared to the pre-crisis level of November 2019, whereas the total number of passengers handled at Kosice Airport decreased by 33.7% in the same period.

Details on traffic results for November 2021 can be found in the table below.

Traffic Development November 2021

Vienna Airport (VIE)

11/2021 11/2020 11/2019 Diff. %

to 2019 01-11/2021 Diff. %

to 2020 Diff. %

to 2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 1,116,064 181,115 2,391,208 -53.3 9,483,907 +25.0 -67.5 Local passengers arr+dep 878,710 138,670 1,862,657 -52.8 7,138,196 +16.5 -68.0 Transfer passengers arr+dep 234,140 40,612 523,172 -55.2 2,309,792 +59.7 -65.7 Flight movements arr+dep 12,408 4,247 20,600 -39.8 99,918 +8.8 -59.4 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 24,496 20,805 26,606 -7.9 237,352 +19.7 -9.1 MTOW (in tonnes) 523,959 185,819 839,263 -37.6 4,231,672 +11.2 -57.8

Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)

11/2021 11/2020 11/2019 Diff. %

to 2019 01-11/2021 Diff. %

to 2020 Diff. %

to 2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 315,964 39,875 493,201 -35.9 2,285,802 +34.3 -66.5 Local passengers arr+dep 315,528 39,538 489,377 -35.5 2,282,149 +35.0 -66.4 Transfer passengers arr+dep 436 282 3,796 -88.5 3,562 -66.0 -91.7 Flight movements arr+dep 2,607 916 3,642 -28.4 21,788 +19.6 -54.8 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 1,224 1,327 1,563 -21.7 13,606 -6.1 -8.4 MTOW (in tonnes) 100,413 32,475 140,115 -28.3 818,525 +20.0 -55.4

Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)

11/2021 11/2020 11/2019 Diff. %

to 2019 01-11/2021 Diff. %

to 2020 Diff. %

to 2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 15,544 1,593 23,461 -33.7 149,793 +63.2 -71.8 Local passengers arr+dep 15,544 1,564 23,461 -33.7 149,793 +63.4 -71.7 Transfer passengers arr+dep 0 0 0 n.a. 0 n.a. n.a. Flight movements arr+dep 174 38 340 -48.8 1,320 -7.0 -76.8 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 0 0 2 -100.0 0 -100.0 -100.0 MTOW (in tonnes) 5,895 1,116 6,500 -9.3 45,966 +50.5 -68.3

Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)

11/2021 11/2020 11/2019 Diff. %

to 2019 01-11/2021 Diff. %

to 2020 Diff. %

to 2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 1,447,572 222,583 2,907,870 -50.2 11,919,502 +27.1 -67.4 Local passengers arr+dep 1,209,782 179,772 2,375,495 -49.1 9,570,138 +21.0 -67.7 Transfer passengers arr+dep 234,576 40,894 526,968 -55.5 2,313,354 +58.8 -65.9 Flight movements arr+dep 15,189 5,201 24,582 -38.2 123,026 +10.4 -59.0 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 25,720 22,132 28,170 -8.7 250,958 +18.0 -9.1 MTOW (in tonnes) 630,267 219,410 985,878 -36.1 5,096,163 +12.8 -57.6

Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,

Traffic data adjusted.

