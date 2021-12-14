November 2021 Traffic Results: Passenger volume about half of the pre-crisis level – 1.4 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 1.1 million by Vienna Airport
14/12/2021 | Press releases
November 2021 Traffic Results: Passenger volume about half of the pre-crisis level - 1.4 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 1.1 million by Vienna Airport
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be perceptible: passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) in November 2021 showed a decline of 50.2% compared to the pre-crisis level. However, the total of 1,447,572 passengers is more than sixfold the figure for November 2020. Vienna Airport reported 1,116,064 travellers in November 2021, also sixfold the passenger traffic of November 2020 but still 53.3% below the pre-crisis level of November 2019.
Traffic results at Vienna Airport compared to the pre-crisis level of November 2019 showed a drop in the number of local passengers of 52.8%, whereas transfer passenger traffic decreased by 55.2%. The number of flight movements in November 2021 was down by 39.8%, and cargo volume at Vienna Airport declined by 7.9% from the pre-crisis level. Nevertheless, the figures for November 2021 indicate a considerable year-on-year improvement - the number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport is more than sixfold the passenger volume of the prior-year month of November 2020.
Details on passenger traffic Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe fell by 49.7% in November 2021 from the pre-crisis level of November 2019, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 52.4%. The number of passengers flying to North America decreased by 57.7% from the comparable pre-crisis figure and passenger volume to Africa dropped by 57.1%. Passenger traffic to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decrease of 51.4% in November 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 89.6% from the pre-crisis level.
Malta Airport reported a drop in passenger volume of 35.9% in the month of November 2021 compared to the pre-crisis level of November 2019, whereas the total number of passengers handled at Kosice Airport decreased by 33.7% in the same period.
Details on traffic results for November 2021 can be found in the table below.
Disclaimer All statements made in this press release that refer to future developments of Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen Wien Group are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management. If the premises for these forecasts do not occur or risks indicated in the risk report arise, actual results may vary from these estimates. Despite the utmost care, all forward-looking statements are therefore made without guarantee and Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen Wien Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
Traffic Development November 2021
Vienna Airport (VIE)
11/2021
11/2020
11/2019
Diff. % to 2019
01-11/2021
Diff. % to 2020
Diff. % to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
1,116,064
181,115
2,391,208
-53.3
9,483,907
+25.0
-67.5
Local passengers arr+dep
878,710
138,670
1,862,657
-52.8
7,138,196
+16.5
-68.0
Transfer passengers arr+dep
234,140
40,612
523,172
-55.2
2,309,792
+59.7
-65.7
Flight movements arr+dep
12,408
4,247
20,600
-39.8
99,918
+8.8
-59.4
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
24,496
20,805
26,606
-7.9
237,352
+19.7
-9.1
MTOW (in tonnes)
523,959
185,819
839,263
-37.6
4,231,672
+11.2
-57.8
Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)
11/2021
11/2020
11/2019
Diff. % to 2019
01-11/2021
Diff. % to 2020
Diff. % to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
315,964
39,875
493,201
-35.9
2,285,802
+34.3
-66.5
Local passengers arr+dep
315,528
39,538
489,377
-35.5
2,282,149
+35.0
-66.4
Transfer passengers arr+dep
436
282
3,796
-88.5
3,562
-66.0
-91.7
Flight movements arr+dep
2,607
916
3,642
-28.4
21,788
+19.6
-54.8
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
1,224
1,327
1,563
-21.7
13,606
-6.1
-8.4
MTOW (in tonnes)
100,413
32,475
140,115
-28.3
818,525
+20.0
-55.4
Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)
11/2021
11/2020
11/2019
Diff. % to 2019
01-11/2021
Diff. % to 2020
Diff. % to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
15,544
1,593
23,461
-33.7
149,793
+63.2
-71.8
Local passengers arr+dep
15,544
1,564
23,461
-33.7
149,793
+63.4
-71.7
Transfer passengers arr+dep
0
0
0
n.a.
0
n.a.
n.a.
Flight movements arr+dep
174
38
340
-48.8
1,320
-7.0
-76.8
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
0
0
2
-100.0
0
-100.0
-100.0
MTOW (in tonnes)
5,895
1,116
6,500
-9.3
45,966
+50.5
-68.3
Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)
11/2021
11/2020
11/2019
Diff. % to 2019
01-11/2021
Diff. % to 2020
Diff. % to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
1,447,572
222,583
2,907,870
-50.2
11,919,502
+27.1
-67.4
Local passengers arr+dep
1,209,782
179,772
2,375,495
-49.1
9,570,138
+21.0
-67.7
Transfer passengers arr+dep
234,576
40,894
526,968
-55.5
2,313,354
+58.8
-65.9
Flight movements arr+dep
15,189
5,201
24,582
-38.2
123,026
+10.4
-59.0
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
25,720
22,132
28,170
-8.7
250,958
+18.0
-9.1
MTOW (in tonnes)
630,267
219,410
985,878
-36.1
5,096,163
+12.8
-57.6
Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers, Traffic data adjusted.
