November 2023 Traffic Results: 2,669,896 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 2,109,407 by Vienna Airport - Ongoing strong passenger growth in comparison with the previous year

Vienna Airport registers ongoing strong passenger growth compared to 2022 but is still below the pre-crisis level. Total passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) rose 13.8% in November 2023 to 2,669,896 travellers, whereas the number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport was up by 12.0% to 2,109,407 travellers compared to the prior-year month of November 2022. Accordingly, the passenger volume in the Group and at Vienna Airport was 91.8% and 88.2% respectively of the November 2019 level.

The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport rose to 1,692,148, comprising a 16.7% increase vs. November 2022, whereas transfer passenger traffic fell slightly to 410,520 travellers (-4.1%). The number of flight movements in November 2023 climbed to 16,605 starts and landings (+10.5%). Cargo volume equalled 21,969 tonnes, up 2.4% from November 2022.

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe rose to 866,721 travellers in November 2023, comprising an increase of 11.5% compared to the prior-year month. The number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe in November 2023 amounted to 155,771 travellers (+1.4%). Vienna Airport reported a total of 25,225 passengers flying to North America (+7.5%) and 27,869 (+13.5%) to Africa. Passenger traffic to destinations in the Middle East in November 2023 totalled 56,176 travellers (-7.6%), whereas the number of passengers flying to East Asia climbed to 37,126 (+39.6%) in the month of November 2023.

Passenger traffic registered by the strategic investments of Flughafen Wien AG in November 2023 already surpassed the pre-crisis level. Malta Airport reported a rise in passenger volume in November 2023 to 528,923 travellers (+21.8%), or 7.2% higher than the pre-crisis level of November 2019. Kosice Airport handled 31,566 passengers (+10.5%) in November 2023, thus 34.5% above the comparable pre-crisis level.

Vienna Airport (VIE)

11/2023 11/2022 11/2019 01-11/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 2,109,407 1,884,149 2,391,208 27,344,500 +25.7 -6.3 Local passengers arr+dep 1,692,148 1,450,618 1,862,657 21,024,894 +29.3 -5.8 Transfer passengers arr+dep 410,520 427,908 523,172 6,246,400 +15.1 -7.2 Flight movements arr+dep 16,605 15,025 20,600 204,605 +18.1 -16.9 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 21,969 21,452 26,606 224,481 -2.6 -14.0 MTOW (in tonnes) 709,045 625,170 839,263 8,570,841 +18.7 -14.5

Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)

11/2023 11/2022 11/2019 01-11/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 528,923 434,119 493,201 7,274,000 +34.0 +6.5 Local passengers arr+dep 527,936 432,955 489,377 7,246,645 +33.7 +6.7 Transfer passengers arr+dep 986 1,162 3,796 27,338 +204.6 -36.0 Flight movements arr+dep 3,503 2,917 3,642 47,591 +27.4 -1.3 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 1,865 1,406 1,563 17,528 +16.4 +18.0 MTOW (in tonnes) 139,974 115,003 140,115 1,861,897 +28.8 +1.5

Flughafen Kosice (KSC, consolidated at equity)

11/2023 11/2022 11/2019 01-11/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 31,566 28,554 23,461 588,138 +14.8 +10.9 Local passengers arr+dep 31,566 28,519 23,461 588,138 +14.9 +10.9 Transfer passengers arr+dep 0 0 0 0 n.a. n.a. Flight movements arr+dep 276 230 340 4,349 +4.3 -23.5 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 0 0 2 1 +34.9 -96.5 MTOW (in tonnes) 8,296 7,131 6,500 142,521 +3.4 -1.8

Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)

11/2023 11/2022 11/2019 01-11/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff. %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 2,669,896 2,346,822 2,907,870 35,206,638 +27.1 -3.7 Local passengers arr+dep 2,251,650 1,912,092 2,375,495 28,859,677 +30.0 -2.6 Transfer passengers arr+dep 411,506 429,070 526,968 6,273,738 +15.5 -7.4 Flight movements arr+dep 20,384 18,172 24,582 256,545 +19.4 -14.5 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 23,834 22,858 28,170 242,010 -1.5 -12.3 MTOW (in tonnes) 857,315 747,304 985,878 10,575,259 +20.1 -11.9

