PVR: Flughafen Wien AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/27/2022 | 10:05am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Flughafen Wien AG
Flughafen Wien AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.09.2022 / 16:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Wien,  26.9.2022

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018)

First name Name/Surname City Country
  NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH St. Pölten Österreich
  Wien Holding GmbH Wien Österreich

 

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.9.2022

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
40,00 %		  
0,00 %		  
40,00 %		  
84 000 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
40,00 %		  
 		  
40,00 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT00000VIE62   33 600 004   40,00 %
SUBTOTAL A 33 600 004 40,00 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Land Niederösterreich        
2 Stadt Wien        
3 NÖ Holding GmbH 1      
4 NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH 3 20,00 %   20,00 %
5 Wien Holding GmbH 2 20,00 %   20,00 %
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Die NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH, FN 248050 f, die bisher mit 16.800.000 Aktien an der Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beteiligt war, hat 4 weitere Aktien erworben, sodass sie nunmehr mit 16.800.004 Aktien an der Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beteiligt sind. Die Wien Holding GmbH, FN 39079 w, ist wie bisher mit 16.800.000 Aktien an der Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beteiligt. Zwischen NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH und Wien Holding GmbH besteht ein Syndikatsvertrag.

 

*** ENGLISH CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION ***

 

NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH, FN 248050 f, which held 16,800,000 shares in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, has acquired 4 additional shares and now holds 16,800,004 shares in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. Wien Holding GmbH, FN 39079 w, continues to hold 16,800,000 shares in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. Between NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH and Wien Holding GmbH a shoreholders' agreement is in place.

 

Wien am  26.9.2022


Contact: Corporate Communications Flughafen Wien AG

Contact:
Christian Schmidt
Head of Investor Relations
Flughafen Wien AG
Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126
E-mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com


27.09.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
1300 Wien-Flughafen
Austria
Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1451435  27.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451435&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
