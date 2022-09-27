PVR: Flughafen Wien AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Flughafen Wien AG

Flughafen Wien AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.09.2022 / 16:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 26.9.2022 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018) First name Name/Surname City Country NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH St. Pölten Österreich Wien Holding GmbH Wien Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.9.2022 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

40,00 %

0,00 %

40,00 %

84 000 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

40,00 %



40,00 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT00000VIE62 33 600 004 40,00 % SUBTOTAL A 33 600 004 40,00 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Land Niederösterreich 2 Stadt Wien 3 NÖ Holding GmbH 1 4 NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH 3 20,00 % 20,00 % 5 Wien Holding GmbH 2 20,00 % 20,00 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Die NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH, FN 248050 f, die bisher mit 16.800.000 Aktien an der Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beteiligt war, hat 4 weitere Aktien erworben, sodass sie nunmehr mit 16.800.004 Aktien an der Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beteiligt sind. Die Wien Holding GmbH, FN 39079 w, ist wie bisher mit 16.800.000 Aktien an der Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beteiligt. Zwischen NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH und Wien Holding GmbH besteht ein Syndikatsvertrag. *** ENGLISH CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION *** NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH, FN 248050 f, which held 16,800,000 shares in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, has acquired 4 additional shares and now holds 16,800,004 shares in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. Wien Holding GmbH, FN 39079 w, continues to hold 16,800,000 shares in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. Between NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH and Wien Holding GmbH a shoreholders' agreement is in place. Wien am 26.9.2022

Contact: Corporate Communications Flughafen Wien AG



Contact:

Christian Schmidt

Head of Investor Relations

Flughafen Wien AG

Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126

E-mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com

27.09.2022 CET/CEST

