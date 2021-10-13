Log in
    FLU   AT00000VIE62

FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FLU)
September 2021 traffic results show slight upward trend: 2.0 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 1.6 million at Vienna Airport

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
September 2021 traffic results show slight upward trend: 2.0 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 1.6 million at Vienna Airport

The slight upward trend continued in September 2021 following the increase in passenger volume during the summer months. The total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) in September 2021 still showed a substantial decline of 47.0% compared to the pre-crisis level of September 2019. However, the total of 2,017,275 passengers is more than double the figure for September 2020. Vienna Airport reported 1,575,315 travellers in September 2021, also more than twice the passenger volume of September 2020 but still 47.1% below the pre-crisis level of September 2019.

Traffic results compared at Vienna Airport to the pre-crisis level of September 2019 showed a drop in the number of local passengers of 45.5%, whereas transfer passenger traffic decreased by 52.1%. The number of flight movements in September 2021 was down by 39.4%, and cargo volume at Vienna Airport declined by 13.9% from the pre-crisis level. Nevertheless, the figures for September 2021 show a considerable improvement from the prior-year month of September 2020. The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport more than doubled in a year-on-year comparison (refer to the table below).

Details on passenger traffic
Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe fell by 44.7% in September 2021 from the pre-crisis level, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 46.2%. The number of passengers flying to North America decreased by 55.2% from the pre-crisis figure and passenger volume to Africa dropped by 72.9%. Passenger traffic to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 51.4% in September 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 97.8% from the comparable pre-crisis level.

Malta Airport reported a decline in passenger volume of 45.1% in the month of September 2021 compared to the pre-crisis level of September 2019, whereas Kosice Airport registered a decrease pf 62.9%.

Details on the traffic results for September 2021 can be found in the table below.

Disclaimer
All statements made in this press release that refer to future developments of Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen Wien Group are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management. If the premises for these forecasts do not occur or risks indicated in the risk report arise, actual results may vary from these estimates. Despite the utmost care, all forward-looking statements are therefore made without guarantee and Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen Wien Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.


Traffic Development September 2021

Vienna Airport (VIE)
09/2021 09/2020 09/2019 Diff. %
to 2019 		01-09/2021 Diff. %
to 2020 		Diff. %
to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit 1,575,315 562,247 2,977,411 -47.1 6,794,688 -3.3 -71.6
Local passengers arr+dep 1,224,539 453,282 2,246,090 -45.5 5,029,486 -11.9 -72.6
Transfer passengers arr+dep 346,610 107,294 723,236 -52.1 1,735,624 +32.5 -68.3
Flight movements arr+dep 14,674 9,335 24,231 -39.4 72,977 -9.4 -63.9
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 21,440 18,153 24,913 -13.9 188,177 +19.2 -9.5
MTOW (in tonnes) 590,574 342,185 977,358 -39.6 3,109,692 -7.3 -62.2

Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)
09/2021 09/2020 09/2019 Diff. %
to 2019 		01-09/2021 Diff. %
to 2020 		Diff. %
to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit 418,473 128,664 762,361 -45.1 1,541,412 -0.6 -72.7
Local passengers arr+dep 417,938 128,093 758,113 -44.9 1,538,834 -0.2 -72.5
Transfer passengers arr+dep 520 564 4,212 -87.7 2,494 -74.9 -92.5
Flight movements arr+dep 3,414 2,135 5,076 -32.7 15,673 -0.0 -60.5
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 1,154 1,302 1,249 -7.6 11,082 -7.1 -5.1
MTOW (in tonnes) 130,430 75,228 196,665 -33.7 584,409 -1.1 -61.2

Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)
09/2021 09/2020 09/2019 Diff. %
to 2019 		01-09/2021 Diff. %
to 2020 		Diff. %
to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit 23,487 12,367 63,392 -62.9 115,799 +36.9 -75.4
Local passengers arr+dep 23,487 12,283 63,392 -62.9 115,799 +37.0 -75.4
Transfer passengers arr+dep 0 0 0 n.a. 0 n.a. n.a.
Flight movements arr+dep 218 189 652 -66.6 970 -23.9 -80.3
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 0 0 1 -100.0 0 -100.0 -100.0
MTOW (in tonnes) 7,757 4,641 18,495 -58.1 34,081 +28.1 -73.5

Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)
09/2021 09/2020 09/2019 Diff. %
to 2019 		01-09/2021 Diff. %
to 2020 		Diff. %
to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit 2,017,275 703,278 3,803,164 -47,0 8,451,899 -2,4 -71,9
Local passengers arr+dep 1,665,964 593,658 3,067,595 -45,7 6,684,119 -8,9 -72,6
Transfer passengers arr+dep 347,130 107,858 727,448 -52,3 1,738,118 +31,7 -68,5
Flight movements arr+dep 18,306 11,659 29,959 -38,9 89,620 -8,1 -63,7
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 22,594 19,455 26,163 -13,6 199,259 +17,3 -9,2
MTOW (in tonnes) 728,761 422,054 1,192,518 -38,9 3,728,182 -6,2 -62,2

Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,
Traffic data adjusted,

Contact:
Press Office of Flughafen Wien AG
Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesman
Tel,: (+43-1-) 7007-23000
E-Mail: p,kleemann@viennaairport,com, Website: www,viennaairport,com
Facebook: www,facebook,com/flughafenwien
Twitter: twitter.com/flughafen_wien

Disclaimer

Flughafen Wien AG published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
