September 2021 traffic results show slight upward trend: 2.0 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 1.6 million at Vienna Airport
10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
September 2021 traffic results show slight upward trend: 2.0 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 1.6 million at Vienna Airport
13/10/2021 | Press releases
September 2021 traffic results show slight upward trend: 2.0 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 1.6 million at Vienna Airport
The slight upward trend continued in September 2021 following the increase in passenger volume during the summer months. The total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) in September 2021 still showed a substantial decline of 47.0% compared to the pre-crisis level of September 2019. However, the total of 2,017,275 passengers is more than double the figure for September 2020. Vienna Airport reported 1,575,315 travellers in September 2021, also more than twice the passenger volume of September 2020 but still 47.1% below the pre-crisis level of September 2019.
Traffic results compared at Vienna Airport to the pre-crisis level of September 2019 showed a drop in the number of local passengers of 45.5%, whereas transfer passenger traffic decreased by 52.1%. The number of flight movements in September 2021 was down by 39.4%, and cargo volume at Vienna Airport declined by 13.9% from the pre-crisis level. Nevertheless, the figures for September 2021 show a considerable improvement from the prior-year month of September 2020. The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport more than doubled in a year-on-year comparison (refer to the table below).
Details on passenger traffic Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe fell by 44.7% in September 2021 from the pre-crisis level, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 46.2%. The number of passengers flying to North America decreased by 55.2% from the pre-crisis figure and passenger volume to Africa dropped by 72.9%. Passenger traffic to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 51.4% in September 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 97.8% from the comparable pre-crisis level.
Malta Airport reported a decline in passenger volume of 45.1% in the month of September 2021 compared to the pre-crisis level of September 2019, whereas Kosice Airport registered a decrease pf 62.9%.
Details on the traffic results for September 2021 can be found in the table below.
Disclaimer All statements made in this press release that refer to future developments of Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen Wien Group are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management. If the premises for these forecasts do not occur or risks indicated in the risk report arise, actual results may vary from these estimates. Despite the utmost care, all forward-looking statements are therefore made without guarantee and Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen Wien Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
Traffic Development September 2021
Vienna Airport (VIE)
09/2021
09/2020
09/2019
Diff. % to 2019
01-09/2021
Diff. % to 2020
Diff. % to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
1,575,315
562,247
2,977,411
-47.1
6,794,688
-3.3
-71.6
Local passengers arr+dep
1,224,539
453,282
2,246,090
-45.5
5,029,486
-11.9
-72.6
Transfer passengers arr+dep
346,610
107,294
723,236
-52.1
1,735,624
+32.5
-68.3
Flight movements arr+dep
14,674
9,335
24,231
-39.4
72,977
-9.4
-63.9
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
21,440
18,153
24,913
-13.9
188,177
+19.2
-9.5
MTOW (in tonnes)
590,574
342,185
977,358
-39.6
3,109,692
-7.3
-62.2
Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)
09/2021
09/2020
09/2019
Diff. % to 2019
01-09/2021
Diff. % to 2020
Diff. % to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
418,473
128,664
762,361
-45.1
1,541,412
-0.6
-72.7
Local passengers arr+dep
417,938
128,093
758,113
-44.9
1,538,834
-0.2
-72.5
Transfer passengers arr+dep
520
564
4,212
-87.7
2,494
-74.9
-92.5
Flight movements arr+dep
3,414
2,135
5,076
-32.7
15,673
-0.0
-60.5
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
1,154
1,302
1,249
-7.6
11,082
-7.1
-5.1
MTOW (in tonnes)
130,430
75,228
196,665
-33.7
584,409
-1.1
-61.2
Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)
09/2021
09/2020
09/2019
Diff. % to 2019
01-09/2021
Diff. % to 2020
Diff. % to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
23,487
12,367
63,392
-62.9
115,799
+36.9
-75.4
Local passengers arr+dep
23,487
12,283
63,392
-62.9
115,799
+37.0
-75.4
Transfer passengers arr+dep
0
0
0
n.a.
0
n.a.
n.a.
Flight movements arr+dep
218
189
652
-66.6
970
-23.9
-80.3
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
0
0
1
-100.0
0
-100.0
-100.0
MTOW (in tonnes)
7,757
4,641
18,495
-58.1
34,081
+28.1
-73.5
Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)
09/2021
09/2020
09/2019
Diff. % to 2019
01-09/2021
Diff. % to 2020
Diff. % to 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
2,017,275
703,278
3,803,164
-47,0
8,451,899
-2,4
-71,9
Local passengers arr+dep
1,665,964
593,658
3,067,595
-45,7
6,684,119
-8,9
-72,6
Transfer passengers arr+dep
347,130
107,858
727,448
-52,3
1,738,118
+31,7
-68,5
Flight movements arr+dep
18,306
11,659
29,959
-38,9
89,620
-8,1
-63,7
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
22,594
19,455
26,163
-13,6
199,259
+17,3
-9,2
MTOW (in tonnes)
728,761
422,054
1,192,518
-38,9
3,728,182
-6,2
-62,2
Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers, Traffic data adjusted,
Flughafen Wien AG published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:05 UTC.