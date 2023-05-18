Advanced search
    FLU   AT00000VIE62

FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG

(FLU)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:22:16 2023-05-18 am EDT
42.10 EUR   -0.12%
04:59aTraffic Development In April 2023 : Upward trend continuesmore details
PU
05/16Flughafen Wien Ag : Strong Q1/2023 - Significant increases in passengers, revenue and net profit; well-booked summer travel season expected
EQ
05/16Afr : Flughafen Wien AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
Traffic development in April 2023: Upward trend continuesmore details

05/18/2023 | 04:59am EDT
Traffic development in April 2023: Upward trend continues

Flughafen Wien Group: 3.2 million passengers in April 2023
In April 2023, the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported a strong rise in passenger traffic to 3,215,252 travellers (+37.5% vs. April 2022). Accordingly, passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group in April 2023 comprised 93.7% of the comparable figure for April 2019, and thus only slightly below the level in the year before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vienna Airport: 2.5 million passengers in April 2023
Passenger volume at Vienna Airport in the month of April 2023 showed a strong improvement compared to the previous year, with the number of passengers up to a total of 2,465,229 travellers (+37.7%). Accordingly, the total number of passengers handled in April 2023 was 89.9% of the passenger volume in April 2019 and thus only slightly below the pre-crisis level.

Traffic results in detail
The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport in April 2023 increased year-on-year to 1,894,460 (+38.2%), whereas the number of transfer passengers rose to 564,522 (+38.1%). Flight movements were up to 18,666 in April 2023 (+23.0% vs. April 2022). The air cargo business reported a volume of 20,664 tonnes, down 5.8% from the pre-crisis level of April 2019.

The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe in April 2023 climbed to 844,058 (+32.2% from April 2022), whereas Eastern European traffic rose to 198,006 passengers (+42.1%). Passenger traffic to North America was up from the prior-year level to 33,269 travellers (+47.0%), and the number of passengers flying to Africa increased to 31,046 (+38.1%). Passenger volume to the Middle East rose to 82,377 travellers (+50.4%), and the number of passengers flying to Far Eastern destinations climbed to 34,414 in April 2023 (+ 183.8%).

Malta Airport reported an increase in passenger volume in the month of April 2023 to 708,388
(+37.8%), or 8.4% above the pre-crisis level in 2019. The total number of passengers handled by Kosice Airport rose to 41,635 (+22.3%), or 26.3% higher than the comparable pre-crisis figure in 2019.

Details on traffic results for April 2023 can be found in the table below.

Disclaimer
All statements made in this press release that refer to future developments of Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen-Wien-Group are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management. If the premises for these forecasts do not occur or risks indicated in the risk report arise, actual results may vary from these estimates. Despite the utmost care, all forward-looking statements are therefore made without guarantee and Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen-Wien-Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Traffic development April 2023

Vienna Airport (VIE)

04/2023 04/2022 04/2019 01-04/2023 Diff. %
2022 		Diff %
2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit 2,465,229 1,790,275 2,744,184 7,790,430 +64.9 -11.5
Local passengers arr+dep 1,894,460 1,370,974 2,094,419 6,086,372 +63.6 -11.5
Transfer passengers arr+dep 564,522 408,864 624,270 1,680,856 +71.6 -9.8
Flight movements arr+dep 18,666 15,174 22,842 62,137 +36.6 -21.5
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 20,664 21,934 23,535 79,537 -4.1 -11.8
MTOW (in tonnes) 776,703 640,276 943,168 2,599,735 +33.4 -20.0

Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)

04/2023 04/2022 04/2019 01-04/2023 Diff. %
2022 		Diff %
2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit 708,388 513,979 653,258 1,953,913 +64.6 +5.3
Local passengers arr+dep 704,398 512,819 647,740 1,945,959 +64.2 +5.5
Transfer passengers arr+dep 3,986 1,160 5,518 7,944 +283.4 -27.1
Flight movements arr+dep 4,680 3,757 4,547 13,505 +38.6 -4.1
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 1,298 1,248 1,334 5,909 +25.4 +12.6
MTOW (in tonnes) 182,193 144,084 170,669 530,659 +41.6 -0.4

Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)

04/2023 04/2022 04/2019 01-04/2023 Diff. %
2022 		Diff %
2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit 41,635 34,049 32,974 132,715 +50.7 +13.5
Local passengers arr+dep 41,635 34,049 32,974 132,715 +50.9 +13.8
Transfer passengers arr+dep 0 0 0 0 n.a. n.a.
Flight movements arr+dep 327 311 408 1,046 +29.0 -31.2
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 0 225 1 0 -84.4 -99.8
MTOW (in tonnes) 10,017 9,865 9,182 32,843 +25.9 -0.5

Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)

04/2023 04/2022 04/2019 01-04/2023 Diff. %
2022 		Diff %
2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit 3,215,252 2,338,303 3,430,416 9,877,058 +64.7 -8.4
Local passengers arr+dep 2,640,493 1,917,842 2,775,133 8,165,046 +63.5 -7.7
Transfer passengers arr+dep 568,508 410,024 629,788 1,688,800 +72.0 -9.9
Flight movements arr+dep 23,673 19,242 27,797 76,688 +36.8 -19.1
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 21,962 23,182 24,870 85,447 -2.5 -10.5
MTOW (in tonnes) 968,913 794,225 1,123,019 3,163,237 +34.6 -17.1

Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,
Traffic data adjusted

Attachments

Disclaimer

Flughafen Wien AG published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 08:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer