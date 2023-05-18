Traffic development in April 2023: Upward trend continuesmore details

Traffic development in April 2023: Upward trend continues

Flughafen Wien Group: 3.2 million passengers in April 2023

In April 2023, the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported a strong rise in passenger traffic to 3,215,252 travellers (+37.5% vs. April 2022). Accordingly, passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group in April 2023 comprised 93.7% of the comparable figure for April 2019, and thus only slightly below the level in the year before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vienna Airport: 2.5 million passengers in April 2023

Passenger volume at Vienna Airport in the month of April 2023 showed a strong improvement compared to the previous year, with the number of passengers up to a total of 2,465,229 travellers (+37.7%). Accordingly, the total number of passengers handled in April 2023 was 89.9% of the passenger volume in April 2019 and thus only slightly below the pre-crisis level.

Traffic results in detail

The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport in April 2023 increased year-on-year to 1,894,460 (+38.2%), whereas the number of transfer passengers rose to 564,522 (+38.1%). Flight movements were up to 18,666 in April 2023 (+23.0% vs. April 2022). The air cargo business reported a volume of 20,664 tonnes, down 5.8% from the pre-crisis level of April 2019.

The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe in April 2023 climbed to 844,058 (+32.2% from April 2022), whereas Eastern European traffic rose to 198,006 passengers (+42.1%). Passenger traffic to North America was up from the prior-year level to 33,269 travellers (+47.0%), and the number of passengers flying to Africa increased to 31,046 (+38.1%). Passenger volume to the Middle East rose to 82,377 travellers (+50.4%), and the number of passengers flying to Far Eastern destinations climbed to 34,414 in April 2023 (+ 183.8%).

Malta Airport reported an increase in passenger volume in the month of April 2023 to 708,388

(+37.8%), or 8.4% above the pre-crisis level in 2019. The total number of passengers handled by Kosice Airport rose to 41,635 (+22.3%), or 26.3% higher than the comparable pre-crisis figure in 2019.

Details on traffic results for April 2023 can be found in the table below.

Traffic development April 2023

Vienna Airport (VIE)

04/2023 04/2022 04/2019 01-04/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 2,465,229 1,790,275 2,744,184 7,790,430 +64.9 -11.5 Local passengers arr+dep 1,894,460 1,370,974 2,094,419 6,086,372 +63.6 -11.5 Transfer passengers arr+dep 564,522 408,864 624,270 1,680,856 +71.6 -9.8 Flight movements arr+dep 18,666 15,174 22,842 62,137 +36.6 -21.5 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 20,664 21,934 23,535 79,537 -4.1 -11.8 MTOW (in tonnes) 776,703 640,276 943,168 2,599,735 +33.4 -20.0

Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)

04/2023 04/2022 04/2019 01-04/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 708,388 513,979 653,258 1,953,913 +64.6 +5.3 Local passengers arr+dep 704,398 512,819 647,740 1,945,959 +64.2 +5.5 Transfer passengers arr+dep 3,986 1,160 5,518 7,944 +283.4 -27.1 Flight movements arr+dep 4,680 3,757 4,547 13,505 +38.6 -4.1 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 1,298 1,248 1,334 5,909 +25.4 +12.6 MTOW (in tonnes) 182,193 144,084 170,669 530,659 +41.6 -0.4

Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)

04/2023 04/2022 04/2019 01-04/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 41,635 34,049 32,974 132,715 +50.7 +13.5 Local passengers arr+dep 41,635 34,049 32,974 132,715 +50.9 +13.8 Transfer passengers arr+dep 0 0 0 0 n.a. n.a. Flight movements arr+dep 327 311 408 1,046 +29.0 -31.2 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 0 225 1 0 -84.4 -99.8 MTOW (in tonnes) 10,017 9,865 9,182 32,843 +25.9 -0.5

Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)

04/2023 04/2022 04/2019 01-04/2023 Diff. %

2022 Diff %

2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 3,215,252 2,338,303 3,430,416 9,877,058 +64.7 -8.4 Local passengers arr+dep 2,640,493 1,917,842 2,775,133 8,165,046 +63.5 -7.7 Transfer passengers arr+dep 568,508 410,024 629,788 1,688,800 +72.0 -9.9 Flight movements arr+dep 23,673 19,242 27,797 76,688 +36.8 -19.1 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 21,962 23,182 24,870 85,447 -2.5 -10.5 MTOW (in tonnes) 968,913 794,225 1,123,019 3,163,237 +34.6 -17.1

Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,

Traffic data adjusted