Traffic development in April 2023: Upward trend continuesmore details

05/18/2023 | 04:59am EDT
Flughafen Wien Group: 3.2 million passengers in April 2023 In April 2023, the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported a strong rise in passenger traffic to 3,215,252 travellers (+37.5% vs. April 2022). Accordingly, passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group in April 2023 comprised 93.7% of the comparable figure for April 2019, and thus only slightly below the level in the year before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Vienna Airport: 2.5 million passengers in April 2023 Passenger volume at Vienna Airport in the month of April 2023 showed a strong improvement compared to the previous year, with the number of passengers up to a total of 2,465,229 travellers (+37.7%). Accordingly, the total number of passengers handled in April 2023 was 89.9% of the passenger volume in April 2019 and thus only slightly below the pre-crisis level.
Traffic results in detail The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport in April 2023 increased year-on-year to 1,894,460 (+38.2%), whereas the number of transfer passengers rose to 564,522 (+38.1%). Flight movements were up to 18,666 in April 2023 (+23.0% vs. April 2022). The air cargo business reported a volume of 20,664 tonnes, down 5.8% from the pre-crisis level of April 2019.
The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe in April 2023 climbed to 844,058 (+32.2% from April 2022), whereas Eastern European traffic rose to 198,006 passengers (+42.1%). Passenger traffic to North America was up from the prior-year level to 33,269 travellers (+47.0%), and the number of passengers flying to Africa increased to 31,046 (+38.1%). Passenger volume to the Middle East rose to 82,377 travellers (+50.4%), and the number of passengers flying to Far Eastern destinations climbed to 34,414 in April 2023 (+ 183.8%).
Malta Airport reported an increase in passenger volume in the month of April 2023 to 708,388 (+37.8%), or 8.4% above the pre-crisis level in 2019. The total number of passengers handled by Kosice Airport rose to 41,635 (+22.3%), or 26.3% higher than the comparable pre-crisis figure in 2019.
Traffic development April 2023
Vienna Airport (VIE)
04/2023
04/2022
04/2019
01-04/2023
Diff. % 2022
Diff % 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
2,465,229
1,790,275
2,744,184
7,790,430
+64.9
-11.5
Local passengers arr+dep
1,894,460
1,370,974
2,094,419
6,086,372
+63.6
-11.5
Transfer passengers arr+dep
564,522
408,864
624,270
1,680,856
+71.6
-9.8
Flight movements arr+dep
18,666
15,174
22,842
62,137
+36.6
-21.5
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
20,664
21,934
23,535
79,537
-4.1
-11.8
MTOW (in tonnes)
776,703
640,276
943,168
2,599,735
+33.4
-20.0
Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)
04/2023
04/2022
04/2019
01-04/2023
Diff. % 2022
Diff % 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
708,388
513,979
653,258
1,953,913
+64.6
+5.3
Local passengers arr+dep
704,398
512,819
647,740
1,945,959
+64.2
+5.5
Transfer passengers arr+dep
3,986
1,160
5,518
7,944
+283.4
-27.1
Flight movements arr+dep
4,680
3,757
4,547
13,505
+38.6
-4.1
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
1,298
1,248
1,334
5,909
+25.4
+12.6
MTOW (in tonnes)
182,193
144,084
170,669
530,659
+41.6
-0.4
Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)
04/2023
04/2022
04/2019
01-04/2023
Diff. % 2022
Diff % 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
41,635
34,049
32,974
132,715
+50.7
+13.5
Local passengers arr+dep
41,635
34,049
32,974
132,715
+50.9
+13.8
Transfer passengers arr+dep
0
0
0
0
n.a.
n.a.
Flight movements arr+dep
327
311
408
1,046
+29.0
-31.2
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
0
225
1
0
-84.4
-99.8
MTOW (in tonnes)
10,017
9,865
9,182
32,843
+25.9
-0.5
Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)
04/2023
04/2022
04/2019
01-04/2023
Diff. % 2022
Diff % 2019
Passengers arr+dep+transit
3,215,252
2,338,303
3,430,416
9,877,058
+64.7
-8.4
Local passengers arr+dep
2,640,493
1,917,842
2,775,133
8,165,046
+63.5
-7.7
Transfer passengers arr+dep
568,508
410,024
629,788
1,688,800
+72.0
-9.9
Flight movements arr+dep
23,673
19,242
27,797
76,688
+36.8
-19.1
Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
21,962
23,182
24,870
85,447
-2.5
-10.5
MTOW (in tonnes)
968,913
794,225
1,123,019
3,163,237
+34.6
-17.1
Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers, Traffic data adjusted