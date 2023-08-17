Traffic development in July 2023: Strong summer travel season increases passenger traffic to almost the pre-crisis level

Flughafen Wien Group: 4.1 million passengers in July 2023, 0.8% higher than before the crisis

In July 2023, the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported a strong rise in passenger traffic to 4,090,161 travellers (+14.9% vs. July 2022). Accordingly, passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group in July 2023 was already slightly higher than the pre-crisis level (+0.8% compared to July 2019).

Vienna Airport: 3.1 million passengers in July 2023, close to the pre-crisis level

Passenger volume at Vienna Airport in the month of July 2023 showed a strong improvement compared to the previous year, with the number of passengers up to a total of 3,144,573 travellers (+13.4%). Accordingly, the total number of passengers handled in July was close to the pre-crisis level (-0.5% below July 2019).

Traffic results in detail

The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport in July 2023 increased year-on-year to 2,394,120 (+18.5%), whereas the number of transfer passengers fell 0.4% to 741,754. Flight movements were up to 21,779 in July 2023 (+12.7% vs. July 2022). The air cargo business reported a volume of 20,546 tonnes, down only 12.0% from the pre-crisis level of July 2019.

The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe in July 2023 climbed to 1,065,687 (+9.5% from July 2022), whereas Eastern European traffic rose to 296,176 passengers (+14.0%). Passenger traffic to North America was up from the prior-year level to 54,317 travellers (+7.9%), and the number of passengers flying to Africa increased to 30,234 (+2.6%). Passenger volume to the Middle East rose to 106,670 travellers (+28.1%), and the number of passengers flying to Far Eastern destinations climbed to 47,036 in July 2023 (+ 139.2%).

Malta Airport reported an increase in passenger volume in the month of July 2023 to 848,716

(+23.2%), already 6.3% above the pre-crisis level in 2019. The total number of passengers handled by Kosice Airport rose to 96,872 (+1.1%), or 0.7% higher than the comparable pre-crisis figure in 2019.

Details on traffic results can be found in the table below.

Traffic development July 2023

Vienna Airport (VIE)

07/2023 07/2022 07/2019 01-07/2023 Diff. % 2022 Diff. % 2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 3,144,573 2,773,629 3,161,400 16,472,177 +37.1 -7.6 Local passengers arr+dep 2,394,120 2,020,645 2,356,272 12,689,551 +39.1 -7.6 Transfer passengers arr+dep 741,754 745,074 789,696 3,737,156 +31.4 -6.0 Flight movements arr+dep 21,779 19,319 25,169 125,071 +24.7 -18.3 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 20,546 21,381 23,348 140,803 -3.1 -11.6 MTOW (in tonnes) 910,858 809,140 1,025,011 5,228,218 +24.2 -16.2

Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)

07/2023 07/2022 07/2019 01-07/2023 Diff. % 2022 Diff. % 2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 848,716 689,145 798,453 4,283,186 +41.2 +5.7 Local passengers arr+dep 845,304 688,125 792,947 4,265,751 +40.8 +5.9 Transfer passengers arr+dep 3,412 1,018 5,506 17,424 +276.2 -25.5 Flight movements arr+dep 5,304 4,398 5,306 28,643 +30.0 -1.9 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 1,409 1,550 1,247 10,619 +19.3 +16.5 MTOW (in tonnes) 205,340 170,123 201,256 1,118,320 +32.0 +1.1

Flughafen Kosice (KSC, consolidated at equity)

07/2023 07/2022 07/2019 01-07/2023 Diff. % 2022 Diff. % 2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 96,872 95,802 96,156 342,991 +20.0 +9.2 Local passengers arr+dep 96,872 95,614 96,156 342,991 +20.1 +9.3 Transfer passengers arr+dep 0 0 0 0 n.a. n.a. Flight movements arr+dep 633 666 807 2,569 +7.2 -25.7 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 0 0 2 0 -44.3 -99.1 MTOW (in tonnes) 21,872 23,053 23,743 83,784 +6.4 -3.2

Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)

07/2023 07/2022 07/2019 01-07/2023 Diff. % 2022 Diff. % 2019 Passengers arr+dep+transit 4,090,161 3,558,576 4,056,009 21,098,354 +37.6 -4.9 Local passengers arr+dep 3,336,296 2,804,384 3,245,375 17,298,293 +39.1 -4.3 Transfer passengers arr+dep 745,166 746,092 795,202 3,754,580 +31.8 -6.1 Flight movements arr+dep 27,716 24,383 31,282 156,283 +25.3 -15.9 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 21,954 22,931 24,597 151,423 -1.8 -10.1 MTOW (in tonnes) 1,138,070 1,002,316 1,250,010 6,430,322 +25.2 -13.5

Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,

Traffic data adjusted.