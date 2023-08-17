Traffic development in July 2023: Strong summer travel season increases passenger traffic to almost the pre-crisis level
Flughafen Wien Group: 4.1 million passengers in July 2023, 0.8% higher than before the crisis
In July 2023, the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported a strong rise in passenger traffic to 4,090,161 travellers (+14.9% vs. July 2022). Accordingly, passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group in July 2023 was already slightly higher than the pre-crisis level (+0.8% compared to July 2019).
Vienna Airport: 3.1 million passengers in July 2023, close to the pre-crisis level
Passenger volume at Vienna Airport in the month of July 2023 showed a strong improvement compared to the previous year, with the number of passengers up to a total of 3,144,573 travellers (+13.4%). Accordingly, the total number of passengers handled in July was close to the pre-crisis level (-0.5% below July 2019).
Traffic results in detail
The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport in July 2023 increased year-on-year to 2,394,120 (+18.5%), whereas the number of transfer passengers fell 0.4% to 741,754. Flight movements were up to 21,779 in July 2023 (+12.7% vs. July 2022). The air cargo business reported a volume of 20,546 tonnes, down only 12.0% from the pre-crisis level of July 2019.
The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe in July 2023 climbed to 1,065,687 (+9.5% from July 2022), whereas Eastern European traffic rose to 296,176 passengers (+14.0%). Passenger traffic to North America was up from the prior-year level to 54,317 travellers (+7.9%), and the number of passengers flying to Africa increased to 30,234 (+2.6%). Passenger volume to the Middle East rose to 106,670 travellers (+28.1%), and the number of passengers flying to Far Eastern destinations climbed to 47,036 in July 2023 (+ 139.2%).
Malta Airport reported an increase in passenger volume in the month of July 2023 to 848,716
(+23.2%), already 6.3% above the pre-crisis level in 2019. The total number of passengers handled by Kosice Airport rose to 96,872 (+1.1%), or 0.7% higher than the comparable pre-crisis figure in 2019.
Details on traffic results can be found in the table below.
Traffic development July 2023
Vienna Airport (VIE)
Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)
Flughafen Kosice (KSC, consolidated at equity)
Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)
Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,
Traffic data adjusted.
Traffic development July 2023
Vienna Airport (VIE)
|07/2023
|07/2022
|07/2019
|01-07/2023
|Diff. % 2022
|Diff. % 2019
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|3,144,573
|2,773,629
|3,161,400
|16,472,177
|+37.1
|-7.6
|Local passengers arr+dep
|2,394,120
|2,020,645
|2,356,272
|12,689,551
|+39.1
|-7.6
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|741,754
|745,074
|789,696
|3,737,156
|+31.4
|-6.0
|Flight movements arr+dep
|21,779
|19,319
|25,169
|125,071
|+24.7
|-18.3
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|20,546
|21,381
|23,348
|140,803
|-3.1
|-11.6
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|910,858
|809,140
|1,025,011
|5,228,218
|+24.2
|-16.2
Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)
|07/2023
|07/2022
|07/2019
|01-07/2023
|Diff. % 2022
|Diff. % 2019
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|848,716
|689,145
|798,453
|4,283,186
|+41.2
|+5.7
|Local passengers arr+dep
|845,304
|688,125
|792,947
|4,265,751
|+40.8
|+5.9
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|3,412
|1,018
|5,506
|17,424
|+276.2
|-25.5
|Flight movements arr+dep
|5,304
|4,398
|5,306
|28,643
|+30.0
|-1.9
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|1,409
|1,550
|1,247
|10,619
|+19.3
|+16.5
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|205,340
|170,123
|201,256
|1,118,320
|+32.0
|+1.1
Flughafen Kosice (KSC, consolidated at equity)
|07/2023
|07/2022
|07/2019
|01-07/2023
|Diff. % 2022
|Diff. % 2019
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|96,872
|95,802
|96,156
|342,991
|+20.0
|+9.2
|Local passengers arr+dep
|96,872
|95,614
|96,156
|342,991
|+20.1
|+9.3
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Flight movements arr+dep
|633
|666
|807
|2,569
|+7.2
|-25.7
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-44.3
|-99.1
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|21,872
|23,053
|23,743
|83,784
|+6.4
|-3.2
Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)
|07/2023
|07/2022
|07/2019
|01-07/2023
|Diff. % 2022
|Diff. % 2019
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|4,090,161
|3,558,576
|4,056,009
|21,098,354
|+37.6
|-4.9
|Local passengers arr+dep
|3,336,296
|2,804,384
|3,245,375
|17,298,293
|+39.1
|-4.3
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|745,166
|746,092
|795,202
|3,754,580
|+31.8
|-6.1
|Flight movements arr+dep
|27,716
|24,383
|31,282
|156,283
|+25.3
|-15.9
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|21,954
|22,931
|24,597
|151,423
|-1.8
|-10.1
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|1,138,070
|1,002,316
|1,250,010
|6,430,322
|+25.2
|-13.5
Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,
Traffic data adjusted.
