World Famous Celebrity Chef Lands at Vienna Airport: Wolfgang Puck Opens His First Austrian Restaurant in the Arrival Hall of Terminal 3

He has more than 100 restaurants across the globe, a star on the Walk of Fame, showcases his cuisine for the Hollywood superstars and is one of the most well-known restaurant destinations in Beverly Hills. The Austrian Wolfgang Puck is an international culinary legend. Now the famous celebrity chef is opening his first restaurant in his home country, launching 'Wolfgang Puck Kitchen & Bar' at Vienna Airport in the middle of December 2021, including a restaurant, bar and take away area. The entire gastronomic facility will be operated by SSP - The Food Travel Experts, a longstanding catering partner at Vienna Airport.

'I'm very excited to open this small restaurant in the place where my journey began. It's my hope that everyone enjoys what we have prepared for this new location. It's quite special to me' says Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck.

'We are very pleased to deepen our close cooperation with Vienna Airport. At the same time, we are very proud to bring on board celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, a franchise partner who, like no other, stands for high-quality and healthy international cuisine that has its culinary roots in Austria' emphasizes Oliver Haub, Managing Director, SSP DACH.

'With the new restaurant of the international celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, a bit of Hollywood is moving into Vienna Airport. Here guests will enjoy high-quality cuisine with best ingredients in a modern ambience. We are extremely pleased that Wolfgang Puck has chosen the airport to serve as the location for his very first restaurant in his home country. As a result, in collaboration with our longstanding catering partner SSP, the food and beverage offering at Vienna Airport will be further upgraded by a special culinary highlight', states Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.

'Wolfgang Puck Kitchen & Bar' at Vienna Airport starting at the end of 2021

The new restaurant of Wolfgang Puck located directly in the arrival hall will be publicly accessible to all guests. The restaurant with a bar and take away area covering a total of 700 m² will offer high-quality food and drinks such as international classics, Wolfgang Puck signature dishes, gourmet pizzas and, of course, Austrian cuisine. The new catering outlet will open in December 2021. In his global carrier, Wolfgang Puck has cooked his way to two Michelin stars, and now operates 100 restaurants in the meantime, spanning the globe from America to Japan. He will first establish a restaurant in Europe from June 2021, namely in Budapest. His success story began in 1982 with the 'Spago' in Los Angeles, which has remained one of the most popular trendy restaurants in Beverly Hills up until now. For example, Wolfgang Puck has been showing off his cooking skills to the stars on Oscar night in Hollywood for decades, and soon also to all guests at Vienna Airport.

SSP - The Food Travel Experts lures international stars to the airport

SSP is the largest catering partner at Vienna Airport and already successfully operates three Jamie Oliver establishments along with Starbucks and Leberkaspepi in Terminal 3. In the year 2020, SSP was given the 'Traveller's Choice Award' for 'Jamie's Italian.' With the new Wolfgang Puck establishment, the restaurant operator has now lured another international hit to the airport. The company SSP - The Food Travel Experts operates coffee shops, food courts, lounges, bakeries, convenience stores and fine dining restaurants. The company, which specializes in food and beverages for travellers, is particularly present at central transport hubs. The SSP Group is represented in 35 countries.

