Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FLU)
02/12/2021
January 2021 Traffic Results: Passenger decline continues in the new year - 240,118 Passengers in the Flughafen-Wien Group and 198,295 at Vienna Airport - Decline of 90.5% in Vienna

The aviation sector continues to be severely afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the month of January 2021, passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) amounted to 240,118 travellers, comprising a year-on-year decline of 90.5% from the level of January 2020. Vienna Airport registered a drop of 90.5% to 198,295 passengers.

January 2021 at Vienna Airport: passenger traffic down 90.5%
The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of January 2021 declined by 90.5% in a year-on-year comparison to 198,295 travellers. The number of local passengers fell by 91.1%, whereas transfer passenger decreased by 88.9%. The number of flight movements in January 2021 was down by 80.9% from the prior-year month. Cargo volume at Vienna Airport fell 3.1% compared to the level of January 2020.

Passenger traffic to Western Europe fell by 91.1% in January 2021, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 91.2% year on year. Passenger traffic to North America decreased by 87.4% from the prior-year month, and the number of passengers flying to Africa dropped by 86.7%. Passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 89.3% in January 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 94.8%.

Malta Airport reported a reduction in passenger volume of 90.7% in the month of January 2021, Kosice Airport registered a decline of 87.3% in the number of passengers it handled compared to the prior-year period.

Details on the traffic results for January 2021 can be found in the table below.


Contact:
Press Office of Flughafen Wien AG
Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesman
Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000
E-mail: p.kleemann@viennaairport.com
Website: www.viennaairport.com
www.facebook.com/flughafenwien
twitter.com/flughafen_wien

Traffic Development January 2021







Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers.
Traffic data adjusted.

Disclaimer

Flughafen Wien AG published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 07:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
