Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Flughafen Wien AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLU   AT00000VIE62

FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG

(FLU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The “Maple Leaf” Returns to Vienna Airport: Air Canada Resumes Flight Service Connecting Toronto and Vienna

07/22/2021 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 'Maple Leaf' Returns to Vienna Airport: Air Canada Resumes Flight Service Connecting Toronto and Vienna 22/07/2021 | Press releases
The 'Maple Leaf' Returns to Vienna Airport: Air Canada Resumes Flight Service Connecting Toronto and Vienna

Starting today, 22 July 2021, Air Canada will once again serve Vienna Airport, operating three weekly flights connecting Vienna with the Canadian metropolis of Toronto. The airline will deploy a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on this route. Further destinations in North America can be reached from Toronto on the Air Canada route network. Canada is once again opening its borders for European travellers effective 7 September 2021. As of this date fully vaccinated people from Europe will be allowed again to enter the country.

'The return of Air Canada to Vienna represents an important step for Vienna and for Austria as tourism locations and we are pleased to once again welcome more overseas guests to our country. The resumption of flight service from Vienna to Toronto and the loosening of Canadian entry requirements for European travellers as of September 2021 will make another important region accessible from Europe again. Step by step, intercontinental, long-haul air traffic is coming back', states a pleased Julian Jäger, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG. 'As we successfully did before the coronavirus crisis, we will intensively strive to position the tourism and congress city of Vienna as an attractive long-haul destination for overseas guests within the context of our 'Smart Air Service Development' cooperation implemented together with the Vienna Tourist Board', Julian Jäger adds.

'The return of Air Canada marks a milestone in the restart of tourism and our joint efforts to restore Vienna's access to international transport routes. In order to operate profitably, Vienna's tourism needs guests from overseas once again as well as an airport serving as a strong long-haul hub. For this purpose, the Vienna Tourist Board and Vienna Airport are pulling in the same direction as part of their 'Smart Air Service Development' collaboration. The direct flights offered between Toronto and Vienna reactivate a key lifeline for Vienna as a tourism and business location. It strengthens passenger traffic from Canada and the USA, which is Vienna's strongest overseas market', concludes Norbert Kettner, Managing Director of the Vienna Tourist Board.

'We are extremely pleased with the resumption of regular non-stop flights between Vienna and Toronto as of 21 July. This decision in conjunction with the planned opening of Canadian borders for Europeans at the beginning of September underlines the great importance that the Vienna Airport flight hub has assumed for Air Canada in such a short time. The flights between Vienna and Toronto connect two major Air Canada flight hubs with a large number of connecting flights on both sides of the Atlantic within the context of the airline's close collaboration with Austrian Airlines in the Atlantic Joint Venture. Furthermore, we are firmly convinced that the Austrian market will continue to develop very positively for Air Canada in the future, both in terms of incoming air traffic from Canada and the USA as well as outgoing flight traffic from Austria to North America,' states Frank Hartung, Sales and Marketing Manager Germany & Austria.

Aa of 7 September 2021: Canada allows entry for fully vaccinated travellers
Starting already on 9 August 2021, American citizens can once again travel to Canada if they are fully vaccinated (namely two weeks after the second vaccination) against the coronavirus. It will also be possible for fully vaccinated inhabitants of Europe and other regions to enter the country as of 7 September 2021.

Three weekly flights to Toronto
Starting today, Air Canada will deploy a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on three weekly flights per week (Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays). Passengers departing from Austria can quickly and conveniently fly to 25 other destinations in Canada, including Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax via the Air Canada flight hub in Toronto. About ten destinations in the USA such as the metropolises of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver and New York can also be reached via Toronto. In the coming weeks and months, Air Canada will gradually further expand its flight offering within Canada and the USA in response to growing demand and simplified entry regulations. In the future, up to 40 destinations in the USA and approx. 30 in Canada will be accessible via Air Canada flights leaving from Toronto.

About Air Canada
Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's largest airline group, and the only international carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to the independent market research firm Skytrax. The rating agency also named Air Canada the Best Airline in North America in 2018. Further information is available at www.aircanada.com/media,as well as on Twitter und Facebook.

Contact:
Press Office of Flughafen Wien AG
Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesman
Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000
E-mail: p.kleemann@viennaairport.com
Website: www.viennaairport.com
facebook.com/flughafenwien
twitter.com/flughafen_wien

Disclaimer

Flughafen Wien AG published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 08:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG
04:28aTHE &LDQUO;MAPLE LEAF&RDQUO; RETURNS : Air Canada Resumes Flight Service Connect..
PU
07/18FLUGHAFEN WIEN : Etihad Airways lands at Vienna Airport for the first time with ..
PU
07/14JUNE 2021 TRAFFIC RESULTS : Traveling Once Again Picked up Some Momentum –..
PU
07/01FLUGHAFEN WIEN : SAUDIA Resumes Flight Service from Vienna to Riyadh and Jeddah
PU
06/15MAY 2021 TRAFFIC RESULTS : Ongoing strong decline in passenger numbers at Vienna..
PU
06/12WORLD FAMOUS CELEBRITY CHEF LANDS AT : Wolfgang Puck Opens His First Austrian Re..
PU
05/20FLUGHAFEN WIEN : Presentation of the Results for the First Quarter 2021
PU
05/20FLUGHAFEN WIEN : 1st Quarter 2021
PU
05/20COVID-19 CRISIS CONTINUES TO MASSIVE : Flughafen Wien Group Handles 88.7% Fewer ..
PU
05/20EANS-TIP ANNOUNCEMENT : Flughafen Wien AG / Quarterly report
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 436 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2021 1,06 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net Debt 2021 157 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 968x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 390 M 2 821 M 2 820 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 5 049
Free-Float 10,1%
Chart FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Flughafen Wien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,50 €
Average target price 29,89 €
Spread / Average Target 4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Günther Ofner Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Höllinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Ebm Head-Information Systems
Julian Jäger Chief Operating Officer
Ewald Kirschner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG-6.40%3 075
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-6.43%28 551
FRAPORT AG8.39%6 852
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-24.88%4 448
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-28.59%4 179
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-26.74%3 151