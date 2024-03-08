Nevertheless, it is the extension of runways 28 and 32 that will ultimately have the greatest long-term impact on the safety and reliability of flight operations, and consequently on punctuality. With the clear "Yes" vote, the electorate once again expressed its confidence in Zurich Airport.

Responsible corporate governance

Our company greatly values open dialogue and collaborative relationships with all its stakeholders. We continued to actively maintain these relationships at all levels throughout the reporting year. During 2023, the Government Council of the Canton of Zurich underlined the significance and relevance of Zurich Airport with a new airport policy and owner strategy in which it called for both a safe, competitive airport as well as for protecting residents from the impact of aviation operations.

A further important focus of our responsibility is our role as an employer. Around

30,000 people work for some 300 companies at Zurich Airport. This makes the airport and all its partner companies one of the most important job providers in the Canton of Zurich. We are pleased that Zurich Airport Ltd. continues to enjoy great popularity both in employer rankings and employee surveys. Our motivated and committed employees are our most important assets.

During the year under review, following a change in the general understanding of corporate governance, the Board of Directors of Zurich Airport Ltd. decided to change its practice of making financial donations to political parties. The Group Code of Conduct of the Zurich Airport Group was revised accordingly in October 2023.

The principles of the UN Global Compact, which we signed up to in 2021, remain the framework for all our business activities. Responsible corporate governance is of paramount importance to us, as is the exercise of our social, business and environmental responsibilities.

Looking to the future

The impact of aviation on the environment remains a challenge for our company too. As Zurich Airport Ltd. we are working hard on decarbonising our infrastructure and reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2040. In the case of the companyʼs own CO2 emissions at Zurich Airport, by far the majority are attributable to heating and cooling the airportʼs infrastructure. We are therefore focusing on reducing energy usage, improving efficiency and utilising innovative technologies to produce emission-free electricity, space heating and cooling. One important project concerns investigating the use of an ice-age channel running under the airfield. This made excellent progress last year, and if it proves viable, the channel will serve as a natural energy store for heating and cooling our buildings. A further declaration of intent signed during the year under review affirmed our intention to purchase renewable fuel from Swiss ETH spin-off Synhelion, helping both to spur the transition from fossil to renewable energy sources and support the production of sustainable fuels.

A number of major infrastructure projects are necessary to ensure the future viability of Zurich Airport. The ageing Dock A will be replaced from 2030. The passenger areas in Airport Shopping also no longer meet modern standards and will be upgraded. In addition, the vital runway extension project will fortunately now be able to proceed, following approval by Zurich voters. Owing to the complex procedures involved, however, it will effectively not be possible to complete the runway extensions within the current decade.