Contents
Organisational structure
11
Purpose, strategy and values
13
Locations
15
Traffic development
Traffic volumes Zurich
16
Traffic volumes: majority-owned international
subsidiaries
18
Business update
20
Financial development
25
Financial outlook
28
Risk management
Risk management system
29
Current risk situation
31
Sustainability
Focus
34
Sustainability topics
37
Sustainable Development Goals
39
Stakeholder engagement
43
Local impacts
Regional contribution
48
Noise
53
Environmental impacts
Energy and climate
60
Waste and circular economy
67
Air quality
70
Biodiversity
73
Water
75
Social impacts
Occupational and aviation safety
79
Business ethics
86
Anti-corruption
89
Human rights
91
Equality of opportunity and freedom from
discrimination
93
Responsible employer
95
ICT security and data protection
104
Report on non-financial matters
106
GRI content index
107
Corporate governance
Corporate governance
Group and capital structures
110
Shareholders and participation rights
112
Board of Directors
114
Management Board
124
Remuneration, participation and loans
127
Auditors
128
Information policy
129
Blackout periods
129
Remuneration report
Remuneration policy at Zurich Airport Ltd.
130
Remuneration of the Board of Directors
134
Remuneration of the Management Board
135
Loans, advances, non-market-based
remuneration
136
Activities at other companies
138
Audit report
140
Financial report
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated income statement
143
Consolidated statement of comprehensive
income
144
Consolidated balance sheet
145
Consolidated cash flow statement
146
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
147
Notes to the consolidated financial
statements
148
Audit report
210
Financial statements
Income statement
215
Balance sheet
216
Notes to the financial statements
217
Proposal for the distribution of available
earnings
226
Audit report
227
Further informationen
231
Zurich Airport Ltd. - Integrated Report 2023
2
Letter to shareholders
Dear Shareholders, Dear Sir or Madam
We are pleased to report on a successful year. A particular highlight was the airport
GRI 2-22
festival at the beginning of September which attracted some 140,000 visitors. Under the
theme of "Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow", we celebrated the 75th anniversary of our
airport in true style. Demand for air travel is high. It picked up during 2023 even more
quickly than was expected at the outset of the year, with an upward adjustment of
passenger guidance already in August. This growth had a positive impact on recovery in
our commercial centers too. We are also pleased to report further tenancy signups in the
Circle and continuing high occupancy rates there.
We succeeded in further expanding our international presence over the past year, being
awarded the operating licence for Natal Airport in northeastern Brazil. The construction
project for Noida Airport in India passed further milestones, while declarations of intent
for operating routes from this airport were signed with IndiGo Airlines, Indiaʼs largest
airline, and Akasa Air.
In 2024 we plan to focus on delivering the quality demanded by our passengers,
customers and partners. Along with various construction projects and digitalisation
initiatives in the divisions, with the launch of our ZRH Innovation Hub, Zurich Airport Ltd.
has further invested in enhancing the customer experience and developing operational
processes at Zurich Airport. We will continue to drive forward measures to achieve net
zero by 2040.
Faster than expected recovery
Passenger volumes during the past year were a reflection of many people rediscovering the joy of travel and the demand for international mobility. The number of passengers who travelled via Zurich Airport rose to 28.9 million in 2023. This is equivalent to 91.7% of the level in 2019.
The diversification of our company based on its four pillars of aviation, real estate, commercial and international business continued to prove fruitful in 2023. The significant rise in earnings for the past year can be attributed to increased revenue from both aviation and non-aviation business. For example, due to our expansion into the Circle and acquisition of the Priora portfolio, real estate revenues were significantly higher than pre-Covid levels, while our international subsidiaries also contributed higher revenues. Despite the recovery in demand, inflation and rising energy prices, we succeed in keeping operating costs well under control in 2023.
Payment of a dividend in line with the communicated dividend policy will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting.
Operational challenges
The swift recovery of demand on the aviation side of the business created major challenges for Zurich Airport: the ramping up of operations after the pandemic led to longer queuing times on the ground and delays in the air, especially during holiday periods. Targets for flight punctuality were missed. However, closely coordinated measures undertaken together with partner companies at Zurich Airport proved effective over the course of the year.
Letter to shareholders
Zurich Airport Ltd. - Integrated Report 2023
3
Nevertheless, it is the extension of runways 28 and 32 that will ultimately have the greatest long-term impact on the safety and reliability of flight operations, and consequently on punctuality. With the clear "Yes" vote, the electorate once again expressed its confidence in Zurich Airport.
Responsible corporate governance
Our company greatly values open dialogue and collaborative relationships with all its stakeholders. We continued to actively maintain these relationships at all levels throughout the reporting year. During 2023, the Government Council of the Canton of Zurich underlined the significance and relevance of Zurich Airport with a new airport policy and owner strategy in which it called for both a safe, competitive airport as well as for protecting residents from the impact of aviation operations.
A further important focus of our responsibility is our role as an employer. Around
30,000 people work for some 300 companies at Zurich Airport. This makes the airport and all its partner companies one of the most important job providers in the Canton of Zurich. We are pleased that Zurich Airport Ltd. continues to enjoy great popularity both in employer rankings and employee surveys. Our motivated and committed employees are our most important assets.
During the year under review, following a change in the general understanding of corporate governance, the Board of Directors of Zurich Airport Ltd. decided to change its practice of making financial donations to political parties. The Group Code of Conduct of the Zurich Airport Group was revised accordingly in October 2023.
The principles of the UN Global Compact, which we signed up to in 2021, remain the framework for all our business activities. Responsible corporate governance is of paramount importance to us, as is the exercise of our social, business and environmental responsibilities.
Looking to the future
The impact of aviation on the environment remains a challenge for our company too. As Zurich Airport Ltd. we are working hard on decarbonising our infrastructure and reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2040. In the case of the companyʼs own CO2 emissions at Zurich Airport, by far the majority are attributable to heating and cooling the airportʼs infrastructure. We are therefore focusing on reducing energy usage, improving efficiency and utilising innovative technologies to produce emission-free electricity, space heating and cooling. One important project concerns investigating the use of an ice-age channel running under the airfield. This made excellent progress last year, and if it proves viable, the channel will serve as a natural energy store for heating and cooling our buildings. A further declaration of intent signed during the year under review affirmed our intention to purchase renewable fuel from Swiss ETH spin-off Synhelion, helping both to spur the transition from fossil to renewable energy sources and support the production of sustainable fuels.
A number of major infrastructure projects are necessary to ensure the future viability of Zurich Airport. The ageing Dock A will be replaced from 2030. The passenger areas in Airport Shopping also no longer meet modern standards and will be upgraded. In addition, the vital runway extension project will fortunately now be able to proceed, following approval by Zurich voters. Owing to the complex procedures involved, however, it will effectively not be possible to complete the runway extensions within the current decade.
Letter to shareholders
Zurich Airport Ltd. - Integrated Report 2023
4
Changes at the top
Various key management positions changed during the year under review. Josef Felder was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting, and Claudia Pletscher was elected as a new board member. We said farewell to long-serving Chairman of the Board Andreas Schmid and to appointed delegate of the Canton of Zurich Eveline Saupper, who was replaced by Beatrix Frey-Eigenmann. Following the resignation of Stephan Widrig, Lukas Brosi stepped up to become our new CEO in May 2023. Acknowledged financial expert Kevin Fleck was recruited to fill the resulting vacancy as Chief Financial Officer. Our new Chairman of the Board of Directors and new CFO joined the CEO to meet with Zurich Airport Ltd.ʼs investors and analysts at our Investor Day held at the beginning of September 2023.
Thanks and outlook
Zurich Airport serves the mobility needs of society. Its development is closely intertwined with population and economic growth in Switzerland. The demand for mobility is steadily growing worldwide, and with it the demand for air travel. Connecting Switzerland to the most important European and intercontinental destinations is vital for our country. At the same time, direct flights should by no means be taken for granted. Only a well functioning hub at Zurich Airport can enable direct links to global destinations. Our infrastructure projects are designed for the long term and with sustainability in mind. In all our activities and decision-making we must maintain a global perspective so we can continue to fulfil our mission of connecting people and places. We provide efficient modern infrastructure with high safety standards. We must endeavour to maintain and further enhance this high quality.
We sincerely thank our shareholders for the support and trust you have placed in us over many years. We also extend our thanks to our partner companies, and especially to all our employees. Their extraordinary commitment during the past year enabled us to provide our customers with a smooth travel experience during a very challenging phase of rapidly rising demand and resource shortages.
We look forward to continuing the journey together.
Zurich Airport, 7 March 2024
Josef Felder
Lukas Brosi
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Chief Executive Officer
Letter to shareholders
Zurich Airport Ltd. - Integrated Report 2023
5
Multi-year comparison
Zurich Airport Ltd.
Key financial data (consolidated)
(CHF million)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Total revenue
1,210.1
624.0
680.0
1,023.5
1,236.3
of which aviation revenue
661.5
221.7
240.6
491.1
610.1
of which non-aviation revenue
548.6
402.3
439.4
532.4
626.2
Operating expenses
-568.2
-428.0
-380.8
-467.9
-559.5
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA)
641.8
196.0
299.2
555.6
676.7
EBITDA margin (in %)
53.0
31.4
44.0
54.3
54.7
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
403.1
-56.6
19.1
260.2
389.9
EBIT margin (in %)
33.3
-9.1
2.8
25.4
31.5
Consolidated result
309.1
-69.1
-10.1
207.0
304.2
Cash flow from operating activities
511.7
147.3
231.7
488.6
680.6
Cash flow from investing activities
-628.3
-565.1
-86.6
-567.0
-170.0
Invested capital as at reporting date1)
3,779.7
4,288.2
4,302.0
4,622.2
4,397.1
Average invested capital1)
3,635.3
4,034.0
4,295.1
4,462.1
4,509.7
Return on average invested capital (ROIC in %)
8.8
-1.1
0.4
4.7
7.0
Equity as at reporting date
2,469.1
2,336.8
2,411.3
2,679.1
2,803.6
Return on equity (in %)
12.7
-2.9
-0.4
8.1
11.1
Equity ratio (in %)
53.8
46.1
48.6
51.4
54.9
Interest-bearing liabilities (net), excl. noise2)
1,158.4
1,403.4
1,387.8
1,290.2
1,110.3
Interest-bearing liabilities (net)/EBITDA, excl. noise2)
1.83x
7.22x
4.64x
2.32x
1.64x
- Invested capital includes equity and interest-bearing debt.
- Interest-bearingliabilities (net) include interest-bearing debt less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing current and non-current financial assets and fixed-term deposits.
Multi-year comparison Zurich Airport Ltd.
Zurich Airport Ltd. - Integrated Report 2023
6
* For reasons of materiality, the "Noise" segment is not presented separately.
Multi-year comparison Zurich Airport Ltd.
Zurich Airport Ltd. - Integrated Report 2023
7
Key sustainability data1
Zurich Airport, Switzerland
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
CO2e emissions Scope 1+2 (tonnes)2)
27,850
27,496
32,3907)
29,067
24,014
Total energy consumption (MWh)
157,2817)
136,8967)
172,8717)
170,6417)
173,266
Total waste amount (tonnes)
18,439
8,623
8,506
12,943
15,574
No. of employees (excl. apprentices/interns/trainees)
1,706
1,652
1,534
1,553
1,662
Florianópolis Airport, Brazil3)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
CO2e emissions Scope 1+2 (tonnes)2)
n/a
n/a
1,0718)
6128)
686
Total energy consumption (MWh)
n/a
9,420
7,968
8,7337)
10,955
Total waste amount (tonnes)
433
383
412
469
741
No. of employees (excl. apprentices/interns/trainees)
167
104
131
136
143
Vitória/Macaé Airports, Brazil4)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
CO2e emissions Scope 1+2 (tonnes)2)
n/a
n/a
1,2748)
5928)
659
Total energy consumption (MWh)
n/a
n/a
9,746
9,4927)
10,150
Total waste amount (tonnes)
n/a
349
172
581
669
No. of employees (excl. apprentices/interns/trainees)
107
90
69
70
70
Natal Airport, Brazil5)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
CO2e emissions Scope 1+2 (tonnes)2)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Total energy consumption (MWh)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Total waste amount (tonnes)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
No. of employees (excl. apprentices/interns/trainees)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2
Antofagasta Airport, Chile
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
CO2e emissions Scope 1+2 (tonnes)2)
n/a
480
462
458
584
Total energy consumption (MWh)
n/a
1,210
1,147
1,141
1,196
Total waste amount (tonnes)
n/a
328
180
151
230
No. of employees (excl. apprentices/interns/trainees)
45
35
43
50
47
Iquique Airport, Chile
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
CO2e emissions Scope 1+2 (tonnes)2)
n/a
425
449
598
604
Total energy consumption (MWh)
n/a
1,195
1,256
1,554
1,710
Total waste amount (tonnes)
n/a
55
79
92
353
No. of employees (excl. apprentices/interns/trainees)
61
49
53
196
113
Noida Airport, India6)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
CO2e emissions Scope 1+2 (tonnes)2)
n/a
n/a
n/a
73
258
Total energy consumption (MWh)
n/a
n/a
n/a
168
459
Total waste amount (tonnes)
n/a
n/a
n/a
2
12
No. of employees (excl. apprentices/interns/trainees)
n/a
14
51
71
100
- Table excl. regional offices in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and Santiago de Chile (Chile)
- In accordance with GHG Protocol: Zurich Airport Ltd.'s own sources (vehicles, machinery, heating)
- Takeover from state-run operator took place in early 2018; completion of new terminal in October 2019
- Takeover from state-run operator took place in early 2020; Vitória and Macaé are treated as a portfolio.
- Takeover from state-run operator took place in February 2024.
- Concession agreement for greenfield airport signed in October 2020.
- Retroactive correction
- Retroactive adjustment to the calculation method
n/a = data not available or airport not yet taken over from state-run operator
Multi-year comparison Zurich Airport Ltd.
Zurich Airport Ltd. - Integrated Report 2023
8
Key stock data
Key stock data of Zurich Airport Ltd.
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Number of issued shares
30,701,875
30,701,875
30,701,875
30,701,875
30,701,875
Ordinary dividend per share (in CHF) 1) 2)
-
-
-
2.40
4.00
Payout ratio (in %) 3)
-
-
-
35.6
40.4
Additional dividend per share (in CHF) 1) 2)
-
-
-
1.10
1.30
Equity per share (in CHF)
80.42
76.11
78.54
87.26
91.32
Basic earnings per share (in CHF)
10.07
-2.25
-0.33
6.74
9.91
Diluted earnings per share (in CHF)
10.07
-2.25
-0.33
6.74
9.91
Share price at year-end (in CHF)
176.70
156.10
164.10
143.10
175.60
Market capitalisation at year-end (in CHF million)
5,424.7
4,792.6
5,038.2
4,393.4
5,391.2
S&P rating
AA-
A+
A+
A+
A+
fedafin rating
Aa-
Aa-
Aa-
Aa-
Aa-
- Owing to the widespread impact of Covid-19 and to safeguard liquidity, it was decided not to pay a dividend for the financial years from 2019 to 2021.
- In accordance with the proposal to the Annual General Meeting
- Additional dividend from capital contribution reserves not included
Key stock data
Zurich Airport Ltd. - Integrated Report 2023
9
Zurich Airport Ltd.
Zurich Airport Ltd. is the owner and operator of Zurich Airport. It also
GRI 2-6
develops and operates other airports in Brazil, Chile, Curaçao and
Colombia and is constructing a new airport in India. Its business model
combines the professional operation of large transport hubs with the
management of attractive commercial centers and real estate. Thanks to
its commitment to high quality, Zurich Airport Ltd. enjoys an excellent
reputation.
As Switzerland's gateway to the world, Zurich Airport is a top-quality airport at the heart of Europe, offering excellent access to international, national and regional transport networks. Zurich Airport regularly wins awards for its excellent services, short transfer distances, friendly staff, clean infrastructure, reliable processes, attractive retail offering and other quality indicators. This performance may be credited to around
30,000 employees at over 300 partner companies who day after day ensure that passengers and visitors enjoy the time they spend at Zurich Airport.
As a semi-public listed company, Zurich Airport Ltd. operates the most important transport and meeting hub in Switzerland. The company focuses on its core activities relating to the operation of airports and management of commercial centers, as well as on profitably managing and further developing real estate and the infrastructure at its Zurich site.
It is increasingly also involved in holdings in foreign airports and their operation. Its portfolio includes majority interests in the airports at Florianópolis, Natal (integration in 2024), Vitória and Macaé in Brazil, at Antofagasta and Iquique in Chile, and in the new airport under construction at Noida in India.
Zurich Airport Ltd.
Zurich Airport Ltd. - Integrated Report 2023
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 06:01:02 UTC.