  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Flughafen Zürich AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHZN   CH0319416936

FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG

(FHZN)
Flughafen Zürich : Awards for digital experience platform flughafen-zuerich.ch

09/08/2021 | 05:52am EDT
The combination of physical and digital experiences on the digital platform assists passengers, visitors and employees while at Zurich Airport. The digital experience platform places a particular focus on the use of smartphones.

On the digital experience platform www.flughafen-zuerich.ch users can, among other things, find information on check-in and waiting times at the security check or the gates. They can also use the interactive map to find their way around the airport. The information is clearly displayed and can also be subscribed to by users via push messages on Google, Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. Flight data can be called up in real time.

In addition to the latest flight information, the state-of-the-art multi-site platform also features all the information on the products available in the shops as well as restaurants and bars, services, experiences and events.

Best of Swiss Web Awards
Yesterday, Flughafen Zürich AG - together with the digital agency Unic - won several awards at the Best of Swiss Web Awards 2021. The digital experience platform won the following awards:

  • Gold in the 'Technology' category
  • Silver in the 'Usability' category
  • Bronze in the 'Creation' category
  • Bronze in the 'Marketing' category
  • Nomination and 4th place 'Master Best of Swiss Web Award'

Disclaimer

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 09:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
