  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Flughafen Zürich AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHZN   CH0319416936

FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG

(FHZN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06/02 11:30:08 am EDT
160.80 CHF   -0.25%
01:16aSwitzerland's Flughafen Zürich Signs Construction Contract For $783 Million Indian Airport Project
MT
01:02aFLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH : Construction contract signed for Noida International Airport
PU
05/24FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH : Zürich AG partners with TBô to co-create a sustainable travel collection
PU
Flughafen Zürich : Construction contract signed for Noida International Airport

06/03/2022 | 01:02am EDT
Sustainable airport and economic engine

The airport will combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency and will also be characterized by numerous green spaces. In the design of the airport, a special focus was placed on short and efficient passenger flows as well as digital and technology-supported customer services. In addition, Noida International Airport will be the first airport in its class to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions, setting a new standard for sustainable airport construction. At the heart of this strategy are the extensive supply of solar power, the reuse of used water and the widespread use of electric vehicles. The airport is expected to create several thousand jobs at the start of operations.

About YIAPL

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) was established for the development, construction and operation of Noida International Airport. The company, together with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, will be responsible for the implementation of the public-private partnership project. YIAPL is a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA), which in turn is a 100% subsidiary of Flughafen Zürich AG and successfully develops and operates airports in Latin America, the Caribbean and India.
.

Disclaimer

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 05:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 972 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net income 2022 130 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2022 1 486 M 1 549 M 1 549 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 4 937 M 5 147 M 5 147 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
EV / Sales 2023 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 805
Free-Float 61,3%
