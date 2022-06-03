Flughafen Zürich : Construction contract signed for Noida International Airport

Sustainable airport and economic engine

The airport will combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency and will also be characterized by numerous green spaces. In the design of the airport, a special focus was placed on short and efficient passenger flows as well as digital and technology-supported customer services. In addition, Noida International Airport will be the first airport in its class to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions, setting a new standard for sustainable airport construction. At the heart of this strategy are the extensive supply of solar power, the reuse of used water and the widespread use of electric vehicles. The airport is expected to create several thousand jobs at the start of operations.

About YIAPL

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) was established for the development, construction and operation of Noida International Airport. The company, together with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, will be responsible for the implementation of the public-private partnership project. YIAPL is a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA), which in turn is a 100% subsidiary of Flughafen Zürich AG and successfully develops and operates airports in Latin America, the Caribbean and India.

