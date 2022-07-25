Flughafen Zürich : Extraordinary flight operations on 1 August 2022

As in the past years, evening restrictions for aircraft approaching and departing through German airspace will be lifted by way of exception on 1 August this year, owing to fireworks being let off. In accordance with the German ordinance, aircraft arriving from the East would have to land on runway 28 from 21:00. Following consultation with the relevant German authorities, this rule has been waived for the evening of Swiss National Day. From 21:00 until the end of flight operations, aircraft will therefore approach from the North and land on runways 14 or 16. Until 22:00, aircraft will depart towards the West and South, and from 22:00 towards the North. Deviations may occur at any time and at short notice, depending on weather conditions.

