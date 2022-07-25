Log in
Flughafen Zürich : Extraordinary flight operations on 1 August 2022

07/25/2022
As in the past years, evening restrictions for aircraft approaching and departing through German airspace will be lifted by way of exception on 1 August this year, owing to fireworks being let off. In accordance with the German ordinance, aircraft arriving from the East would have to land on runway 28 from 21:00. Following consultation with the relevant German authorities, this rule has been waived for the evening of Swiss National Day. From 21:00 until the end of flight operations, aircraft will therefore approach from the North and land on runways 14 or 16. Until 22:00, aircraft will depart towards the West and South, and from 22:00 towards the North. Deviations may occur at any time and at short notice, depending on weather conditions.

Disclaimer

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 974 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Net income 2022 130 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2022 1 486 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 4 832 M 5 027 M 5 027 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 805
Free-Float 58,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 157,40 CHF
Average target price 173,93 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Widrig Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Brosi Chief Financial Officer
Andreas G. Schmid Chairman
Konrad Zöschg Head-Information & Communication Technology
Stefan Tschudin Chief Operating Officer
