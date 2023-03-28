Advanced search
    FHZN   CH0319416936

FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG

(FHZN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:05 2023-03-27 am EDT
161.30 CHF   +0.12%
01:24aFlughafen Zürich Names New CFO
MT
01:18aFlughafen Zürich : Kevin Fleck to become Chief Financial Officer at Flughafen Zürich AG
PU
03/27Barclays Lifts Price Target on Flughafen Zurich, Maintains Equalweight Recommendation
MT
Flughafen Zürich : Kevin Fleck to become Chief Financial Officer at Flughafen Zürich AG

03/28/2023 | 01:18am EDT
The Board of Directors of Flughafen Zürich AG has appointed Kevin Fleck as the new Head of Finance & Services and a member of the Management Board. In this function, he will take over as CFO from mid-August 2023 with overall responsibility for the financial management of the company and capital market communication. His area of responsibility also includes ICT, the Legal, Risk & Compliance department, Supply Management and the Sustainability & Environment department.

Kevin Fleck has many years of experience as a CFO in the aviation sector and in the field of real estate and facility management. He has worked for the Vebego Group in Switzerland since 2017, five years of which as CFO and in the last year he was CEO a.i. for Vebego AG. In these roles he made a significant contribution to developing and implementing a new corporate strategy and to transforming the company into an integral service provider. He also oversaw the implementation of digitalisation initiatives aimed at automating corporate processes. As CFO with responsibility for the German-speaking countries he handles the financial management and all M&A activities of the various segments in facility management, aviation, real estate and healthcare. Previously, Kevin Fleck was CFO at Airline Assistance Switzerland AG (AAS) at Zurich Airport for two years.

He started his career in the financial sector, initially at State Street Bank and then at Basler Kantonalbank in a number of functions.

Kevin Fleck, 38, holds a Master's degree from the University of St. Gallen (HSG). He holds dual Swiss and Canadian nationality, is married with two children and lives in the Canton of Zurich.

Stefan Weber, Head Financial Services, will take on the role of the CFO ad interim until the end of August 2023.

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 05:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
