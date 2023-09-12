Flughafen Zuerich AG is a Switzerland-based company that is engaged in the operation of Zurich Airport in Switzerland on behalf of the federal government. The Company offers access to international, national and regional transport networks. The Company operates in four segments: the Aviation flight operations segment encompasses the construction, operation and maintenance of the airport operating infrastructure; the Aviation security segment covers the installation, operation and maintenance of security infrastructure and all processes of direct relevance to security, which includes all systems and their operation and maintenance designed to prevent actions of any kind that affect the security of commercial civil aviation; the Non-aviation segment encompasses all activities relating to the development, marketing and operation of the commercial infrastructure at Zurich Airport, and the Aviation aircraft noise segment.

Sector Airport Services