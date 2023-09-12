Key Figures August 2023
Passengers ZRH
Total passengers
by type of passengers:
Airline passengers
Local passengers
Transfer passengers
Transfer share
Transit passengers
General aviation and other passengers
by origin / destination (airline passengers only):
Europe
European passenger share
Intercontinental
Intercontinental passenger share
North America
Middle East
Far East
Africa
Latin America
Flight movements ZRH
Total flight movements
Scheduled and non-scheduled traffic
Passenger aircraft
Freight aircraft
General aviation and other
Traffic ratios* and cargo ZRH
Seat load factor
Passengers per movement
Seats per movement
Average maximum take-off weight
Freight
Air freight
Trucked freight (road feeding service)
Commercial activities ZRH
Total turnover (in CHF million)
Airside
Landside**
Airside: spend per departing passenger (in CHF)
- Airlines only
- incl. 100 % commercial activities The Circle
August 2023
2,921,620
2,917,392
2,027,409
889,180
30.5 %
803
4,228
2,234,613
76.6 %
682,779
23.4 %
9.9 %
5.1 %
4.8 %
2.0 %
1.5 %
August 2023
23,234
20,590
20,572
18
2,644
August 2023
83.9 %
141.8
169.1
95.9 t
27,251 t
19,504 t
7,746 t
787 t
August 2023
54.5
31.6
23.0
21.6
∆ PY
18.3 %
18.3 %
18.0 %
19.2 %
0.2 PPT - 51.8 %
- 12.9 %
17.1 %
- 0.8 PPT
22.7 %
- PPT - 0.1 PPT - 0.4 PPT
- PPT
- PPT - 0.1 PPT
- PY
8.5 %
12.2 %
12.6 %
- 78.0 %
- 13.5 %
∆ PY
1.2 PPT 5.1 % 3.5 % 3.3 %
- 12.0 %
- 4.1 %
- 27.1 %
28.3 %
∆ PY
11.6 %
15.8 %
6.3 %
- 2.1 %
% of
2019 level
93.9 %
93.9 %
93.9 %
93.8 %
96.1 %
87.2 %
% of
2019 level
92.0 %
% of
2019 level
76.9 %
% of
2019 level
102.0 %
YTD 2023
18,960,296
18,923,754
13,300,669
5,616,256
29.7 %
6,829
36,542
14,192,799
75.0 %
4,730,955
25.0 %
9.2 %
5.6 %
5.7 %
2.7 %
1.7 %
YTD 2023
163,616
140,708
140,429
279
22,908
YTD 2023
80.7 %
134.8
167.0
96.6 t
244,774 t
164,323 t
80,452 t
7,192 t
YTD 2023
397.5
222.4
175.1
23.5
∆ PY
34.3 %
34.4 %
30.9 %
43.5 %
1.9 PPT 16.3 %
- 6.1 %
30.2 %
- 2.4 PPT
49.0 %
- PPT
- PPT
- 0.1 PPT
- PPT
- PPT
- 0.4 PPT
∆ PY
16.7 %
22.9 %
23.6 %
- 67.2 %
- 10.9 %
∆ PY
5.2 PPT 8.7 % 1.7 % 1.3 %
- 13.6 %
- 8.0 %
- 23.2 %
28.3 %
∆ PY
23.7 %
31.7 %
14.8 %
- 1.9 %
Passenger numbers ZRH in millions
Flight movements ZRH
3.5
35,000
3.0
30,000
2.5
25,000
2.0
20,000
1.5
15,000
1.0
10,000
0.5
5,000
0
0
JAN FEB MAR APR MAY
JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC
JAN FEB MAR APR MAY
JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC
2019
2022
2023
2019
2022
2023
Seat load factor ZRH in %
Freight ZRH in tons
90
50,000
80
45,000
70
40,000
60
35,000
50
30,000
40
25,000
30
20,000
20
15,000
10
10,000
JAN
FEB MAR APR MAY JUN
JUL
AUG
SEP
OCT
NOV
DEC
2022
2023
JAN
FEB MAR APR MAY JUN
JUL
AUG
SEP
OCT
NOV
DEC
2022
2023
ZRH Airside: Spend per departing passenger in CHF
35
30
25
23.8
24.3
25.1
23.8
23.0
23.0
22.7
21.6
20
15
10
5
0
23.7
24.4
24.2
23.6
24.4
24.6
24.7
22.1
23.8
23.2
23.7
26.7
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
MAY
JUN
JUL
AUG
SEP
OCT
NOV
DEC
2022
2023
Airport Florianópolis, Brazil
August 2023
∆ PY
YTD 2023
∆ PY
Total passengers
324,753
20.8 %
2,604,666
19.0 %
Total flight movements
3,839
20.6 %
30,951
11.8 %
Airports Vitória / Macaé, Brazil
August 2023
∆ PY
YTD 2023
∆ PY
Total passengers
337,982
25.9 %
2,320,904
25.4 %
Total flight movements
6,145
- 1.7 %
49,753
9.2 %
Airport Antofagasta, Chile
August 2023
∆ PY
YTD 2023
∆ PY
Total passengers
197,628
24.1 %
1,519,368
15.8 %
Total flight movements
1,266
16.8 %
9,508
4.8 %
Airport Iquique, Chile
August 2023
∆ PY
YTD 2023
∆ PY
Total passengers
153,630
3.3 %
1,236,280
5.0 %
Total flight movements
1,012
- 2.1 %
8,446
- 0.1 %
*Majority-owned international subsidiaries
Zurich Airport (ZRH) and majority-owned international subsidiaries
Zurich
Delhi Noida
(greenfield)
Vitória
Iquique
Macaé
Antofogasta
Florianópolis
