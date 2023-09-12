Key Figures August 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Passengers ZRH

Total passengers

by type of passengers:

Airline passengers

Local passengers

Transfer passengers

Transfer share

Transit passengers

General aviation and other passengers

by origin / destination (airline passengers only):

Europe

European passenger share

Intercontinental

Intercontinental passenger share

North America

Middle East

Far East

Africa

Latin America

Flight movements ZRH

Total flight movements

Scheduled and non-scheduled traffic

Passenger aircraft

Freight aircraft

General aviation and other

Traffic ratios* and cargo ZRH

Seat load factor

Passengers per movement

Seats per movement

Average maximum take-off weight

Freight

Air freight

Trucked freight (road feeding service)

Mail

Commercial activities ZRH

Total turnover (in CHF million)

Airside

Landside**

Airside: spend per departing passenger (in CHF)

  • Airlines only
  • incl. 100 % commercial activities The Circle

August 2023

2,921,620

2,917,392

2,027,409

889,180

30.5 %

803

4,228

2,234,613

76.6 %

682,779

23.4 %

9.9 %

5.1 %

4.8 %

2.0 %

1.5 %

August 2023

23,234

20,590

20,572

18

2,644

August 2023

83.9 %

141.8

169.1

95.9 t

27,251 t

19,504 t

7,746 t

787 t

August 2023

54.5

31.6

23.0

21.6

PY

18.3 %

18.3 %

18.0 %

19.2 %

0.2 PPT - 51.8 %

- 12.9 %

17.1 %

- 0.8 PPT

22.7 %

  1. PPT - 0.1 PPT - 0.4 PPT
  1. PPT
  1. PPT - 0.1 PPT
  • PY

8.5 %

12.2 %

12.6 %

- 78.0 %

- 13.5 %

PY

1.2 PPT 5.1 % 3.5 % 3.3 %

- 12.0 %

- 4.1 %

- 27.1 %

28.3 %

PY

11.6 %

15.8 %

6.3 %

- 2.1 %

   % of

2019 level

93.9 %

93.9 %

93.9 %

93.8 %

96.1 %

87.2 %

      % of

2019 level

92.0 %

      % of

2019 level

76.9 %

      % of

2019 level

102.0 %

YTD 2023

18,960,296

18,923,754

13,300,669

5,616,256

29.7 %

6,829

36,542

14,192,799

75.0 %

4,730,955

25.0 %

9.2 %

5.6 %

5.7 %

2.7 %

1.7 %

YTD 2023

163,616

140,708

140,429

279

22,908

YTD 2023

80.7 %

134.8

167.0

96.6 t

244,774 t

164,323 t

80,452 t

7,192 t

YTD 2023

397.5

222.4

175.1

23.5

PY

34.3 %

34.4 %

30.9 %

43.5 %

1.9 PPT 16.3 %

- 6.1 %

30.2 %

- 2.4 PPT

49.0 %

  1. PPT
  1. PPT

- 0.1 PPT

  1. PPT
  2. PPT

- 0.4 PPT

PY

16.7 %

22.9 %

23.6 %

- 67.2 %

- 10.9 %

PY

5.2 PPT 8.7 % 1.7 % 1.3 %

- 13.6 %

- 8.0 %

- 23.2 %

28.3 %

PY

23.7 %

31.7 %

14.8 %

- 1.9 %

Key Figures August 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Passenger numbers ZRH in millions

Flight movements ZRH

3.5

35,000

3.0

30,000

2.5

25,000

2.0

20,000

1.5

15,000

1.0

10,000

0.5

5,000

0

0

JAN FEB MAR APR MAY

JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC

JAN FEB MAR APR MAY

JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC

2019

2022

2023

2019

2022

2023

Seat load factor ZRH in    %

Freight ZRH in tons

90

50,000

80

45,000

70

40,000

60

35,000

50

30,000

40

25,000

30

20,000

20

15,000

10

10,000

JAN

FEB MAR APR MAY JUN

JUL

AUG

SEP

OCT

NOV

DEC

2022

2023

JAN

FEB MAR APR MAY JUN

JUL

AUG

SEP

OCT

NOV

DEC

2022

2023

ZRH Airside: Spend per departing passenger in CHF

35

30

25

23.8

24.3

25.1

23.8

23.0

23.0

22.7

21.6

20

15

10

5

0

23.7

24.4

24.2

23.6

24.4

24.6

24.7

22.1

23.8

23.2

23.7

26.7

JAN

FEB

MAR

APR

MAY

JUN

JUL

AUG

SEP

OCT

NOV

DEC

2022

2023

Key Figures August 2023

International business*

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Airport Florianópolis, Brazil

August 2023

PY

YTD 2023

PY

Total passengers

324,753

20.8 %

2,604,666

19.0 %

Total flight movements

3,839

20.6 %

30,951

11.8 %

Airports Vitória / Macaé, Brazil

August 2023

PY

YTD 2023

PY

Total passengers

337,982

25.9 %

2,320,904

25.4 %

Total flight movements

6,145

- 1.7 %

49,753

9.2 %

Airport Antofagasta, Chile

August 2023

PY

YTD 2023

PY

Total passengers

197,628

24.1 %

1,519,368

15.8 %

Total flight movements

1,266

16.8 %

9,508

4.8 %

Airport Iquique, Chile

August 2023

PY

YTD 2023

PY

Total passengers

153,630

3.3 %

1,236,280

5.0 %

Total flight movements

1,012

- 2.1 %

8,446

- 0.1 %

*Majority-owned international subsidiaries

Zurich Airport (ZRH) and majority-owned international subsidiaries

Zurich

Delhi Noida

(greenfield)

Vitória

Iquique

Macaé

Antofogasta

Florianópolis

